What you are seeing that’s notionally labelled the Iran War, is not that.

USIS ground forces are not being moved to the region to “take Kharg” or “open the SoH”. Both of those operations are beyond the USIS capabilities against present Axis of Resistance set up, and this scenario has long been known to be suicidal with current force levels. If such operations are attempted, prevailing and pre-existing military analysis forecasts Western defeat, no matter what the timeline. The truth of SoH is that USIS can secondarily control it by attacking traffic itself, thereby exerting its own counter force on Iran. That amplification is important, although superficially worse to most of the world, given that closure is the notional problem.

Troop build up provides optionality inside a complex, multi-front theatre.

Theatrical threat to “encourage” communications with Iran. This will continue to fail. Iran won’t shift its stance or demands unless it is militarily losing. It’s the start of wider build up that should’ve happened before USIS started the war. Being behind the curve and drip feeding troops in is a tactical mistake in some senses, but force staging is always visible. Axis of Resistance will ultimately fire on these troops’ staging points and vessels, prior to them assaulting. These troops act as tripwire forces. Getting hit will result in USIS initializing mobilisation, national emergency etc to initiate sweeping internal policy shifts that go way beyond this war, in line with long standing totalitarian domestic policy objectives (there are suggestions USA military recruitment standards have been lowered and max age raised). EU/UK domestic military policies were being readied for remilitarization two plus years ago. Conscription will return to multiple NATO nations under Russian and now Iranian fake invasion threats. These troops will also form direct ground forces that will ultimately enter, reinforce, guard and fight in and for Israeli territory and the territory that USIS seeks to further steal in pursuit of the Greater Israel project/vision/objective (Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon, Syria). Israel is losing against Iran, cannot defend itself and is militarily overstretched now compared to its current fronts and ambitions. It is being reinforced by USA, ahead of any possible AoR ground forces advance from Lebanon, Yemen or Iran (even though geography & politics—Iranian/ Yemeni forces would have to “invade”/cross USIS vassal territories—makes this difficult now). USA forces will, if necessary, reinforce the Lebanese front and possibly inside Gaza, secretly, in addition to whatever merc, SpecOps and CIA forces are already on the ground. Iranian missiles are the Iranian Air Force, only far, far more efficient, affordable and durable. The West is completely in denial about this. Iran can strike anywhere in the region with no risk to its personnel, no training lead time, no specialist skills beyond munition production and operation. This makes a mockery of what is required to run an air force, for essentially the same purpose: kinetic strike delivery. Trump claiming that Iran is militarily destroyed, has no air force, no navy, nothing, are deliberate, propagandistic lies to mislead citizens’ understanding of the AoR's ethos and capability, compared to the managerial choices made by USIS in fighting that enemy. Trump is simply lying and is clearly out of his depth and surrounded by low competence ideologues who likely filter his reality. Iran has regional fire superiority. It can hit what it wants, even if it must absorb hits (this will always be the case). Until ammo and launch capability is impinged, it is regionally ahead. Air defence still exists, may not have been fully deployed and could be directly resupplied. The true tests of Iranian AD are yet to come. Iran will increasingly provide direct fire support to Lebanese and Palestinian fronts, suppressing, destroying and routing USIS forces there ahead of formal USA troop insertion into Israel. This fire doesn’t need to be perfectly precise with real time corrections; it only needs to provide area coverage and denial to radically affect IOF infantry and armour units. Thermobaric and multi-submunition warheads will increasingly feature in performance of these tasks in areas free of civilian concentrations (see Ukraine theatre). Gaza is destroyed so Iranian fire isn’t worsening Gaza infrastructure damage. Targeting IOF entry points, supply/operations routes is enough to seriously damage IOF forces and cut off those deeper inside Gaza, where remaining Hamas fighters may be able to engage. Similar tactics could apply to Lebanon, with Hezbollah having likely better force state, comms etc. This USIS-Iran War isn’t what the West wants its docile populous to think it is. It isn’t what the Trumpian administration seem to think it is, based on their inadequate execution in conventional terms. It is what all sides seek to make the war, in aggregate. That means all participants get a vote and “might makes right”. For AoR, it is: i. a dynamic opportunity to exert increasing force across the region to directly re-engineer political realities for two or more generations; ii. a fight grounded in religious, cultural morality, hence why there is a profound difference between Shi’a Islam leadership (the main anti-genocide actor) and Sunni Islam leadership (vassalised Muslim states who are coparticipants in regional genocide and Greater Israel); iii escalating into what’ll eventually openly be understood & labelled in the West as a Holy War between AoR Islamic forces and Zionism; iv For AoR & Iran, it's now a multiphase operation that will expand in line with Iran’s & AoR achievements & capabilities. This is what Hamas triggered, even though it is unlikely that they knew how things would play out.

What you are looking at is the collision of strategy.

The strategy of USIS Empire versus the Shi’a Islamic Strategy of Sacrifice.

USIS hasn't fought under circumstances similar to this since Vietnam. It is already behind on the logistics, political, domestic support, troop level and weapons technology curves. It is attempting expeditionary war with grossly inadequate logistics, against an OpFor that's permanently dug in. Its motivation for these wars is deeply corrupt and entirely disconnected from notions of service of interests of its own populations or mankind in general. Its genocidal nature proves this.

USIS is now attempting at scale what Ukraine tried in 2023 when it executed offensives against the Russian Surovikin line. Iran is a nation constructed on similar, longer standing principles. It's hard to believe that US military commanders will fully commit to war on these terms, given the known modelling of nuclear escalation, and the Strait of Hormuz, Kharg Island and general Invade Iran scenarios. USIS simply doesn't have the manpower or materiel to conventionally “win” anything at sensible costs. This would suggest that the troop build up therefore errs towards being a theatrical force backing up demands to negotiate. However, no one should ignore or underestimate the options these forces provide and their how their presence changes USIS calculus once they arrive. Equally, their deployment dynamically affects AoR tactics, strategy and objectives. Overall cost and risk is changing, which moves nuclear calculus. Do not underestimate the toxification of decision making processes in political leadership. Even if the US military told the administration not to execute war, the decision to launch war occurred, triggering a raft of fully known costs and consequences (Iran's reactive actions were all pre-declared).

Many commentators/pundits are stuck in the semi-rational surface layer of political and military manoeuvre. Most will remain there for months to come. The subsurface drivers, motivations and discernable real objectives, which are officially stated but not adequately reported in English, tell a different story. That difference exposes both the insanity and hypocrisy of the USIS hegemony but also the profound suppression of truth across the West.

Those in power don't have to be competent at any or every level. Incompetent power can wield sub-forms of competent force and power e.g. a schizoid administration deploying a capable army into straegically pointless conflict instead of more effective diplomatic and political options.

This is what the edge of the abyss looks like. We didn't get here necessarily because of a perfect, step-by-step plan, but we have been effectively moved along a well understood Western trajectory of interlocking objectives towards hegemonic dominance and expansion, set against the backdrop of shifting financial/monetary systemic architecture.

This is the third kinetic phase of World War 3 (1. Ukraine 2. Gaza 3. Iran/ME region). The material phase - national & international markets, domestic and international policy - is ongoing and ever pervasive. AoR forces now prove they have disproportionate power in that material phase as well. This present stage of WW3 is literally destroying life in the West at the individual and social policy level. This damage is irreversible because it is based around opportunity cost.

The full truth of this is knowable now, predictable, and yet not understood by Western citizens. If they truly understood what their rulers are doing and seeking to achieve, they would be in open revolt. The energy situation alone, since the US-sponsored Nord Stream terrorist sabotage, is the reason why populations of Western Europe should revolt, but they've done nothing to protect themselves from their own insane rulers for 4 years. This is a hard metric of their total inability, which will not change at an adequate rate.

The revolution will not be televised. It will not be effective. It will not be timely. It will be pitiful, misguided and laughably late, surveilled, infiltrated and subverted by agents of the state.

Tyranny took control decades ago. The US Constitution lives in the minds of men before it manifests as anything else. To enact the Second Amendment requires conscious thought, analysis, recognition, and decisions about how to direct those powers and against whom.

It is the very minds of citizens that have been disabled, circumvented and overridden. That is the nature of true power, and it is mostly invisible. The enemy has always been within and variously disguised.

Christian and Judaic Zionist Supremacy and American Exceptionalism are the modern day equivalent of WW2 Nazi ideology. None of them have real validity beyond being force-backed assertions used to wield oppressive power over internal and external populations. Belief in being “chosen”, superior, Supreme or entitled somehow are simply beliefs that can be materially and kinetically challenged.

There are many others who disagree enough to challenge these assertions on the global stage. To underestimate them and their strategic competence is the kind of mistake that ends civilisations.

We are what evolved from Nazi Germany, atomic power-backed unipolar dominance, corruption of power and increasingly elitist megalomaniacal visions that co-opt religion to legitimise, protect and grow themselves.

We are the Fourth Reich, We are ruled by elites who directly, openly state:

Israeli and Judaic Zionist Supremacy is the notional top of the pecking order, which is why law is tilted against speech, criticism and scrutiny against it.

Other faiths are inferior and subservient to Judaism in general - “Jews are God's Chosen People.”

Power relationships are legitimately established, operated and maintained by traceable and not opaque funding through theocratic, supremacist lobby groups e.g. AIPAC being the most obvious.

Disproportionate acceptance of and tolerance to Zionist supremacist lobby e.g. UK & USA total political penetration by Friends of Israel/AIPAC type lobby and money, and declared fealty to or actual belonging to those ideologies or identities.

Consider what Fourth Reich can mean as a polemic analogy:

“Fourth Reich” can accuse a modern state, alliance, ideology, or ruling class of behaving in ways they regard as Nazi-like: militaristic, expansionist, supremacist, propagandistic, authoritarian, or genocidal. In that usage, the speaker usually does not mean “this is literally a restored Nazi state”. They mean “this system reproduces core Nazi logics under a new banner”.

Now consider these high level concepts and whether they exist at scale in our societies/nations:

One-party or dictator rule (Uniparty appearing as a theatrical/kayfabe duopoly).

(Racial) hierarchy as state doctrine (exceptionalism, supremacy, actual racial policy or stance).

Eliminationist antisemitism inverted. Jews/Israelis/Zionists are now the dominant, ideological superiors and “antisemitism” is disproportionately and immediately weaponised on a blanket basis to destroy anyone or anything who opposes or questions these “superiors”.

Suspension of law in favour of executive power.

Territorial expansion as a core mission.

Mass political repression.

Propaganda fused with mythic national destiny.

Literally all of it is fundamental to the interlock of USIS hegemony and Five Eyes network power.

One caveat: effective, persistent power does whatever is required to remain in power. It shifts form. It is likely a fundamental mistake to believe that “Zionism”, even in the broadest sense, is the true pinnacle of power in the West or wider. If that were true, destroying it and excising it from power would result in radically different systems and outcomes. It won't.

Zionism and the Abrahamic faiths are the skin suits that effective power competently (enough) wears and co-opts to control populations. The notional pitting of Christianity and Judaism against Islam is, ultimately, confected and amplified by true power for its own ends. While it is likely wise to oppose Zionism for what it obviously is and declares itself to be, it is not the end game. It is a current skin suit of power.

You are being told to look at Zionism now. You are being told by your elites to accept it as the dominant ruling ideology, even though nothing in your political systems legitimizes this assertion. You are also being told by minority objectors to realise it should be resisted.

Zionism has committed the biggest, open and ongoing genocide in this century. It defends the “rights” of Israeli citizens to violently and fatally rape victims within its sphere of control, including men, women and children; it actively legitimizes rape as a means of supremacist domination. These two things alone are grounds to reject it regardless of other issues.

The entire Western political system has declared subservience to and domination by Christian and Judaic Zionism.

Recognise tyranny for what it is.

An archive of proof of genocide:

watermeloncrimes.com