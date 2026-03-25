Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
1d

Very interesting observation. Thanks

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Greg Eldefonso's avatar
Greg Eldefonso
2d

I like what you wrote about the responsibility of using the second amendment.

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