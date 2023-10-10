Irrespective of what you think of the current Israeli Palestine conflict, the Western political trajectory is decided as a result of pre-existing doctrine, commitments and deliberate political rhetoric from both Israel and the US that immediately frames and constrains political response.

The US, EU and UK response is exactly as one would expect:

“We stand with Israel in the face of these unprovoked attacks.”

This is exactly the same as was said regarding Ukraine.

What this conflict and its response does, in part, is confirm what the US 2024 Presidency contest is: managed theatre.

There is not a single serious contender for the Presidency who will adopt any other stance, because support of Israel no matter what is essential in order to win and hold the office.

Compare and contrast Kennedy and DeSantis. There’ no difference. In the case of Kennedy, he’s just breathed the biggest contradiction of his campaign by claiming to “end forever wars” while demanding action in a sustained military campaign. Whatever his chances of office are now as an independent candidate, VST would suggest that he cannot win and has just irrevocably lost a significant potential block of support.

DeSantis is simply an under baked neocon draft pick with a dodgy military past who has misjudged his readiness for the top job based on getting COVID more right than everyone except Kennedy.

The defacto and instantaneous US stance on Israel differs from Ukraine in that the US has no choice but to protect its only direct strategic projection point into the Middle East, where it is able to do so on a unilateral basis, unconstrained by NATO.

“This ignominious, unprovoked, and barbaric attack on Israel must be met with world condemnation and unequivocal support for the Jewish state’s right to self-defense. We must provide Israel with whatever it needs to defend itself — now. As President, I’ll make sure that our policy is unambiguous so that the enemies of Israel will think long and hard before attempting aggression of any kind. I applaud the strong statements of support from the Biden White House for Israel in her hour of need. However, the scale of these attacks means it is likely that Israel will need to wage a sustained military campaign to protect its citizens. Statements of support are fine, but we must follow through with unwavering, resolute, and practical action. America must stand by our ally throughout this operation and beyond as it exercises its sovereign right to self-defense. https://kennedy24.com/kennedy_condemns_terrorist_attacks_against_israel” - Robert F. Kennedy Jr

“I am appalled by the barbaric and medieval Hamas attacks. Shooting civilians and kidnapping children are war crimes. Israel’s right to exist & defend itself should never be doubted and Iran-backed Hamas & Hezbollah cannot be allowed to prevail. I stand with Israel and the U.S. should too.” - Vivek Ramaswamy

“We stand with the state of Israel who is undergoing terrorist attacks by Iranian-backed Hamas. Israel not only has the right to defend themselves against Hamas, they have the responsibility to defend themselves with overwhelming force. We will stand by them when they do.” - Ron DeSantis

“Israel is now under attack by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists. Iran has helped fund this war against Israel and Joe Biden's policies that have gone easy on Iran have helped fill their coffers. We are going to stand with Israel as they root out Hamas and we need to stand up to Iran.” - Ron DeSantis

“This is from almost a decade ago but the point is more relevant today: Israel must destroy Hamas and its terrorist infrastructure. Half-measures will just guarantee more attacks in the future.” - Ron DeSantis

“One of our greatest allies, Israel, has been attacked by terrorists funded by Iran – with over 800 Israelis murdered and 2,000 injured. The scenes of brutality are hard to watch. Innocent men, women, children, and the elderly. And we learned this morning that among these victims are at least nine American citizens killed and others likely missing or taken hostage. Hamas committed these acts for two simple reasons: they hate the Jewish people, and they are evil cowards. They were empowered by Joe Biden’s appeasement of Iran and a desire to ruin further normalization of ties within the Arab world with Israel. We must not only stand with Israel, but we must support them as they hunt down and eradicate these barbarians. Israel, with the full support of the United States, should kill Hamas members and extinguish their entire infrastructure. And right now, America must immediately do three things: (i) freeze any money Joe Biden has made available to Iran; (ii) cut off any and all types of foreign aid flowing to Hamas; and (iii) immediately shut down America’s wide-open southern border to ensure we are in a position to better protect Americans here at home from these real threats. These are incredibly dangerous times – but I have confidence that both the Israeli and American spirit can and will prevail over evil.” - Ron DeSantis

What choice is there?

The only choice you have is to exercise your own discretion re the Israel narrative. Nothing anyone does or says will alter the involvement of the US in the conflict from this point onwards, no matter who is in the White House. Even if there was a candidate who did not fully back Israel, they would change their tune long before they got to polling day. It is simply impossible to be the US President without supporting Israel to the same extent as all others prior.

The US has now backed the military and political objectives, as well as the public statements of the Israeli state, including the labelling of Palestinians as sub-human and the intent to deny food, water and electricity to the civilian population of Palestine, while destroying civilian residential buildings with civilians in them.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the self-described independent, unifying peacemaker, is in this camp too, which makes him a hypocrite by default. This was visible in his meandering characterisation of the Ukraine war, where he skirted the full implications of his own son’s involvement. Such is politics.

If anyone’s still looking for evidence of genocide, it’s to be found in this conflict, not Ukraine. And the US is willing to play an active part in that. By its nature, the destruction and eradication of Hamas will involve genocidal action against Palestinian civilians who are not Hamas, soldiers, or terrorists.