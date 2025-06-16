If you think the following is :

“a polemical and speculative interpretation of Middle Eastern events… amounting to conspiratorial conjecture, absent falsifiability or concrete sourcing… oversimplifying state behavior… presenting post hoc rationalization & tendentious interpretation as analytic inevitability… that underestimates soft power constraints and reputational risk calculus… that collapses under critical scrutiny due to lack of methodological discipline and evidentiary basis… that cannot serve as an analytically defensible geopolitical forecast…” ChatGPT 16/06/25

then stay tuned for an ongoing, live fire test of realist, realpolitik world view and forward integrative speculation constantly tested in the crucible of actual observable, reported facts.

VST will die on its own sword.

Self-inflicted, ritual humiliation, suicide live show.

Are you not entertained?

Middle East events:

form a pre-planned, coordinated, multiparty pincer movement to complete US hegemon full spectrum regional dominance that interrupts multipolarity;

are NOT piecemeal reactive IS/US interplay;

expose political theatre and its power;

are a mirror held up to widescale human cognition;

are temporally, materially, doctrinally and strategically synced;

knowingly involve US, IS, UK, EU COMMISSION & states, TU & ME vassals including Syria;

has no need for legit pretext/legal basis because UN etc cannot act to oppose;

are predicated on “now is the optimal moment” calculations based on “unchecked success” to date in Palestinian genocide and Syrian overthrow;

enabled by fecklessness of any OpFor (mil or political) to act with adequate force against US hegemony including RU/CH et al, which is not solely due to ineptitude but includes strategic behavioural conduct & tolerance;

expose the “competitive advantage” in realpolitik of uni- or multilateral action outside normative frames (UN Charter etc) while others permanently lag via consensus normative behaviour (this is US doctrinal UN conduct);

prove that the true persistent reality of human affairs always orbits around “might makes right” & testing/exercising that might in live crucible;

hinge on OODA loops & PDCA cycle i.e. being “right or legal” isn't what “wins” - being big enough, fast enough & ahead enough is what “wins”. Victory to some is in cycle and speed of actions, not the degree of correctness of a given action (even if functionally, analytically, temporally perfect);

will expose (again) who has actual journalistic & analytical skill & who is just a parrot for any side. Signal in noise will be exposed;

are not the superficial causal/reactive chain of public events - they are the emergent/resultant manifestation of the subsurface reality of transglobal political MICIMATT mass, intent and capability enacted regionally;

will not come down to arsenal size of the ostensible combatants.

If you have read this far, stop and take a step back.

Look at this whole substack again.

State in the comments:

what you think this is what's coming down this substack pipe? what's the purpose/function/objective? If this is a “live fire test”, what's being tested?

Everything you need is in here. This isn't a trick.

We've already told you the answers before.

Stating “this is a competition/test of me” is not the answer. Both of these things are inherently self-evident because you have been presented with 4 direct questions.