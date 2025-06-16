Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulus Wyns's avatar
Paulus Wyns
2d

No one can control the chaos and your decision making tools (OODA loops and PDCA cycle) cannot anticipate the end of THE CYCLE when the ouroboros swallows its tail. The Euphrates is being dried up and Trump is "working miracles" (6666) to prepare the way. Human "might" and human "justice" will be exposed as puny and inadequate and all the talking heads and propagandists will be exposed. There are no good guys. "For the vision is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak, and not lie: though it tarry, wait for it; because it will surely come, it will not tarry" (Hab 2:3 ).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
PERSISTENT OBJECTOR to new IHR's avatar
PERSISTENT OBJECTOR to new IHR
2d

I'll try answering the questions.

1. This (if this is current events) is pursuit of ideological and geopolitical goals on the part of long known actors in a world civil war (Ernst Nolte) which had been paused for a long period of time. This (if this is what you are doing with your substack) is an attempt at deconstructing what is being said and reported about what is supposedly happening, with the aim of breaking any spell that those supposed, because reported, facts and their spin might weave on the publics in countries and the public online.

2. What is coming down this substack pipe will be a kind of live commentary to the goings-on or being-reporteds-on as they unfold, with the very interesting service to us of showing us alternative playings-out with their implications. Making us aware of the project-management nature of much that is happening.

3. The purpose would be immunizing the non player characters that we are, against the psychological effects of what may be happening and what in any case is being narrated as happening, as well as against the psychological effects of what is being painted on the wall as imminent. And making us understand already how all of that is very, very old and nothing new under the sun, hence no reason to overly stress ourselves. Break the spell and make us think along to become more empowered, or something like that? (Probably way too idealistic but hey.)

Another very interesting aim could be the following: By analyzing in real time and getting the public on par with developments, thwart the possible plan of tptb of shocking, aweing and manipulating the public into passive reception of whatever they plan with no protest and with no critical reflection. By trying to make things as transparent as possible as fast as possible, breaking any spell and preempting certain psychology-based moves as having no point any more if discussed before they happen.

4. Maybe what is tested is the feedback loops between public and chatbots, and whether if you feed your analysis into the chatbots fast enough, you can outpace actual developments and make them not an option any more for the planners who rely on those chatbots to put out the garbage that was previously put in? (In fact I think all the censoring is less about them not wanting people to utter their opinions, and more about having to ensure that the chatbots, from which npcs take their information and opinions and view of the (presumed) world, are fed with pure narrative, not contaminated by other opinions, because only when pure garbage goes in, will the chatbot deliver pure garbage out with no subversion potential. So it would be a totally pragmatic reason, just of keeping the chatbot input clean. I think that makes it less bad in a way. - And probably, you are in the process of proactively and intentionally sabotaging that process of purifying the text corpus that the chatbots absorb. Polluting that corpus with subversive analysis. - That was my answer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ignasz Semmelweisz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture