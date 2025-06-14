Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Bottomley's avatar
John Bottomley
5d

I’m glad I discovered you (only yesterday!). Whereas your analysis is frightening beyond belief, it does smack me as credible & believable. As such, even though I may not LIKE what I read, being forewarned is being forearmed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ignasz Semmelweisz
Ignasz Semmelweisz's avatar
Ignasz Semmelweisz
3d

Every single thing on VST is the entirely original creation of its human authors, credited to sources (including AI) appropriately.

No AI ever wrote the content on VST (save for what's clearly marked).

This article is not AI generated.

It should be clear that the chatGPT conversation shows that this article was fed into chatGPT with the instruction to critique it, and that everything followed on from there: forcing the LLM to actually validate each claim in the article it pretended to critique; taking the results of that validation and recursively applying it back against the LLMs supposed original critique.

THAT recursion is the point of the chatGPT link. It is recursion that uses 100% original and unique human generated data (the VST article) to test the LLM in complex, multiple ways.

EVERY TIME THE LLMs ARE TESTED LIKE THIS THEY FAIL AND EXPOSE WHAT THEY REALLY ARE.

VST is revealing this to its readership over time.

It will be made more clear than it already has been eventually.

VST has never and will never plagiarize anyone or anything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ignasz Semmelweisz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture