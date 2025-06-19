Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
7h

The Devil IsRael

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Raven Brown's avatar
Raven Brown
3h

Iran has never started war against anyone This is total bull crap

Who care if they kill Trump or any of the lying piece of crap we have left right there all liars. Everyday more crap. If people would wake the Fluff up they lie about everything.

911 Liars

Covid Liars

Jabs Killers

Iraq liars and Killer

Afghan Liars

Middle East lies and more lies

Elections lies

WW1 liars

WW11 liars

WW111 on the world Truth but there lying it’s on us the people

Controlling the weather There doing it

Bird flu liars

Mad cow liars

Vaxs liars none are safe

Spraying us and the world. They lie about that

Every fluffing day more lies

Oh how about Maui

Or hurricanes in the mountains

Trains dumping poison on farms and destroying all land and water killing people

Oh look what they did to native Americans when they stepped foot on THERE LAND gave them deadly poison to kill them off

Now there doing it to you

Killing off all the farmers poisoning all food

Bio Weapons

Care to add ?????

I’ve got lots more but I won’t write a book it’s being done buy Jame Corbett and a few more documentaries too

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ignasz Semmelweisz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture