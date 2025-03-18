Intro

VST has always believed and stated that one’s understanding of a given topic is reflected in one’s ability to accurately predict the future of it. With that in mind, VST has been using AI models to critique and analyse the Very Slow Thinking back catalogue.

This has been enlightening in a number of ways, not least of all for exposing the limitations and inaccuracies within the AI capabilities and methods by which it performs the requested analyses, including deliberate agendas and bottlenecking by a model’s creators/controllers/masters.

The AIs cannot directly read an article via only its submitted substack URL. This means that it doesn’t read/parse images on the page or the embedded video. The effect of this limitation is that the AI models miss the detailed sourcing and evidence within the original substack article and therefore repeatedly claim that articles are not fully sourced. This is because we submit the article’s text which lacks links to much of the cited and embedded sources. Anyone who’s read our Middle East Meltdown series will know they are full of sources and evidence. Even with links, the AI models largely don’t read or parse the links in a way we can be fully sure of and clearly don’t scrub video.

Some of the models are grossly limited in their access to current data (chatGPT, Deepseek) such that they are locked around 6 - 12 months out of date and therefore cannot perform the analysis we asked of it (see below).

Two models seemed to be adequately up-to-date (temporally) to perform the following task that we share with you now in a blatant act of self-aggrandisement that we label “transparency” and “self-accountability”, which we haven’t seen other writers subjecting their own work to yet (feel free to send us links of others doing this).

In future, VST will be making amendments to how articles are written so that they are more machine readable to overcome AI accusations that sources are absent. This is a very inconvenient issue when it comes to video sourcing because it requires inclusion of source links and transcripts/quotes (sources get pulled from youtube etc for various reasons). We embed a lot of video precisely because online sources have been pulled in several cases.

METHOD

Submit complete VST articles in text to Perplexity.ai and Grok 3, with the following instruction prompt:



PROMPT: “Provide a ten line summary of the article. Critique it against professional standards. Assess which of its predictions and speculative observations and claims are accurate or true as of today.”

Use a separate chat per article in order to avoid any in-chat cross-contamination or memory/scope limits/flaws.

Tolerate that the AI will not parse embedded images of tweets, or embedded video, and will not scrub video links, resulting in it ignoring all such sources.

Articles submitted:

Middle East Meltdown: The War Dog Trap? October 12, 2023

Middle East Meltdown: Israel took the bait

Middle East Meltdown: Israel's Atrocity PR Nightmare Begins

RESULTS

The three Middle East Meltdown articles submitted for analysis are among the longest and most complex in VST’s back catalogue because they are concerned with the political dynamics and history of the Middle East. Compare this with the many Covid science articles, which are much more contained and easy to build a logical position out of.

So, despite the subject matter being dense, complex and all about the vagaries of political and military matters, which inherently deny almost all people adequate access to real truth, the results of this analysis are, in our opinion, noteworthy.

All three articles’ predictive and speculative elements are assessed - by both models - to be overwhelmingly TRUE, ACCURATE or PARTIALLY ACCURATE where adequate time has passed for assessable, corroborating events to have occurred, or for sufficient information to have emerged.

Neither model finds any falsehoods or outright failures.

Both models state that there is bias in tone or scope within the articles but if one is to read the complete AI response for each article and note their provided sources, the AI’s own bias and limitations will be obvious on some issues.

Below are the abridged results from Perplexity.ai and Grok 3 analysis of VST’s three MEM articles. A link to the original article is provided and then a link to the AI’s full chat, for transparency.



NOTE: VST believes it’s fair to say that in some cases and points, our accuracy is higher than the AI claims, because for reasons of bias, limitation or temporal restrictions on data access, the AIs are unaware of either the original source material or up-to-date data that proves VST right. For brevity and readability we’ve not bothered to nit-pick this stuff; the basic results are good enough in themselves.

DISCUSSION

VST argues four key points:

VSTs output is more accurate than a significant amount of the press, which is testable using the same prompt with any source material; You should seriously question anyone who provides opinion, analysis, journalism etc who does not or will not PREDICT events or outcomes in a given timeframe based upon what they are telling you. You will find that a lot of journalists, commentators and pundits alike will not predict anything. They simply talk retrospectively up to today. Why? Because they either lack understanding and ability beyond superficial propaganda output, or they lack the conviction to have their predictions judged in future. However, you will also notice that amongst the mainstream press, none of them hold each other accountable for their utterly flawed opinions. We have already given specific examples of people such as Richard Kemp, Robert Clarke, Hamish de Bretton Gordon, Richard Dannatt, Ben Hodges and others, all of whose claims fail the test of time and they abandon or reverse within weeks or months, with zero consequence, despite them all claiming expertise in the field and access to non-public, privileged information and/or deep research/knowledge. AI GPTs offer anyone a tool by which to assess journalistic output. This means all writers and the press should be extremely worried about accuracy. Despite this, accuracy isn’t improving in the mainstream or on SocMed, especially on politics. One should consider asking AI models to provide their own comparative analysis and independent predictions in line with a given article, close to the time of publication, then back test both down the line. The results may be enlightening or disturbing. It’s VST’s guess that the AI predictions will be less accurate than the best humans, but by taking the time to do this analysis, you will find the best humans in given topic area and you will learn AI’s tricks, boundaries and blinkers quicker.

ARTICLE

Middle East Meltdown: The War Dog Trap? October 12, 2023



PERPLEXITY.ai RESPONSE

Assessment of Predictions and Claims (as of March 18, 2025)

Israel’s Predictable Response: Accurate—Israel has continued using heavy military force in Gaza, including ground operations and airstrikes, drawing widespread criticism for civilian casualties. Hamas’ Strategy to Expose Israel: Partially accurate—Hamas' actions have indeed drawn international attention to Israel's policies but have also led to significant Palestinian suffering without clear strategic gains. Global Geopolitical Dynamics: Accurate—Western nations remain embroiled in domestic challenges (e.g., economic instability), limiting their ability to mediate effectively in the conflict. Cognitive Warfare: Accurate—Both sides have heavily relied on propaganda to sway international opinion, with misinformation campaigns proliferating online. NATO’s Limitations: Accurate—NATO has remained largely uninvolved beyond rhetorical support for Israel, reflecting its structural constraints outside its chartered areas. Hubris as a Weakness: Accurate—Israel's actions have intensified global criticism, even among some traditional allies, highlighting the risks of overreach.

While many claims were prescient, some speculative observations about Hamas' long-term strategy lack verifiable outcomes as of today.



GROK 3 Response

Assessment of Predictions and Claims as of March 18, 2025

To assess the accuracy of the article's predictions and speculative observations, we reviewed the current status of the Israel-Palestine conflict and related geopolitical dynamics as of March 2025, based on recent reports and updates:

Conclusion

The article's analysis is partially accurate, with key predictions like Israel's military actions and UN war crime reports holding true, but others, such as destabilizing Netanyahu or nuclear escalation, not materializing. Its lack of sourcing and speculative nature limits professional credibility, yet it offers valuable insights into the strategic dimensions of the conflict. As of March 18, 2025, the Israel-Palestine situation remains complex, with ongoing violence and international involvement, underscoring the need for continued monitoring and analysis.



Article: Middle East Meltdown: Israel took the bait

Perplexity.ai results

Assessment of Predictions and Claims

Note: This assessment is based on the date March 18, 2025.

"PR headache into a political nightmare" : Largely accurate. Israel's international standing has suffered significantly due to the conflict and its handling of the situation.

"Reduced number of political and military options" : Partially accurate. The intensity of the response has likely limited some options, but new options may have emerged.

"Painted itself into a military and political corner" : Difficult to definitively assess without more time. The long-term consequences of the conflict are still unfolding.

"Objection amongst allies, neutral parties and adversaries" : Accurate. There has been widespread criticism of Israel's actions from various international actors.

"Netanyahu propped up Hamas" : This claim has been widely reported and appears to have a factual basis.

"Herzog's claim is outlandish" : Accurate. Herzog's claim about the collective responsibility of the Palestinian population was widely criticized as being overly broad and unfair.

"Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory illegal" : This reflects the position of the UN and much of the international community, although Israel disputes this.

"Israel settlement expansion 'tramples' on human rights law": This reflects the position of the UN and many human rights organizations.

Overall: The article's predictions about the negative consequences for Israel's international standing have largely proven accurate. However, its analysis is marred by bias, sensationalism, and a tendency to overstate its claims. The accusation of "genocidal intent" is particularly problematic. The article's accuracy is further undermined by its failure to acknowledge the complexities of the conflict and the security challenges Israel faces.





Grok 3 Results

Assessment of Predictions and Speculative Observations

To assess the article's predictions and claims as of March 18, 2025, we examine the current status of the Israel-Hamas conflict based on recent developments. The analysis identifies key predictions and evaluates their accuracy:

Article: Middle East Meltdown: Israel's Atrocity PR Nightmare Begins

Perplexity.ai results

Assessment of Predictions and Claims as of March 18, 2025

Increasing Criticism of Israel: The prediction that Israel would face increasing scrutiny and criticism for its actions has largely proven accurate . International bodies and media outlets continue to report on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and alleged war crimes.

PR Nightmare: The assessment that Israel's PR efforts would be ineffective seems to hold true . Israel continues to struggle with international public opinion.

Mission Impossible: The claim that Israel's goals are contradictory and unattainable appears to be accurate , as Hamas has not been completely destroyed, and the hostage situation remains a significant challenge.

International Law Condemnation: The article suggests that Israel's actions may violate international law, which has been proven true due to the ICJ trial.

Global Palestine Support: The prediction that the global public would generally support Palestine has proven to be true, and is a widespread sentiment.

Grok 3 Results

Assessment of Predictions and Claims

As of March 18, 2025, the following predictions and claims are assessed for accuracy:

This detailed analysis shows the article's insights were prescient in many areas, particularly on the conflict's trajectory, though some political predictions, like Netanyahu's fate, remain unresolved as of March 2025.