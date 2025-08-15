Intellectual loneliness isn't about wanting 'deep talks'. It's about realising how few people can tolerate complexity. It's noticing how quickly people rush to have an answer not to understand, but to feel right. It's watching people form entire worldviews off headlines, vibes, and whatever reels told them last. It's the silence that follows when you say something that doesn't fit neatly into someone's script. It's not arrogance. It's exhaustion, from always having to code-switch between what you actually think and what's safe to say around people who shut down at nuance. And no one warns you: Once your brain learns to stretch, small talk doesn't just bore you, it alienates you. You're not looking for smart people. You're looking for people who are still thinking.

Author unknown