Large, white fibrous “clots” have been repeatedly reported to have been extracted from human cadavers by some morticians including Richard Hirschmann (USA) and John O'Looney (UK) since circa 2022.

Colloquially labelled “calamari clots” due to their whitish coloration, relative size and macro presentation, these structures have remained on the fringes of the scientific field because there's been a lack of willing, serious and high integrity skilled researchers combined with a likely deliberate glomming onto the clots by none of other than the junk end of the infogrift spectrum in the form of Jane Ruby & Stew Peters, with assistance from Mike “Healthranger” Adams.

Ignoring all of that which isn't worth paying attention to, independent neuroscientist, Kevin McCairn PhD, genomics expert, Kevin McKernan

, Shojiro Kato MD and the DEFUSE Whistleblower and retired CBRN US Marine,

, have published the first of their multi discipline and multi technique analyses of calamari clot samples.

The preliminary indicative findings are both interesting and concerning.

I urge you to visit McCairn's debut substack post to read this punchy paper. Limitations are acknowledged and there is much still on the To Do list. Due to limitations, this is not a full and formal manuscript yet, rather they are preliminary data on a live progressing work stream, but important nonetheless.

McCairn has been on the bow wave of Covid science and suffered cancellation, debanking, and worse, on top of being an early sufferer of first wave Covid likely from the now acknowledged Ground-something-like-zero military games event near Wuhan. He has expertise in neurodegenerative conditions including prions and amyloid, hence why this combination of his skillset with McKernan's genomics sets this branch of analysis apart from other previous attempts at “analysis” which seem to have been done by low integrity actors with no data transparency or replication and, in one case, identified and admitted LLM hallucinatory fraud guff about fictitious ORF genomic motifs and withheld data.

Please support this high integrity work by reading and subscribing to McCairn's substack, and supporting whatever independent science by this group you can via substack, or other means. More investigations are in progress on not just clots but specific prionergic and amyloidogenic potential of the gene therapies.

