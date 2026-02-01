Burned human flesh smells like barbecued pork. That is glib, convenient shorthand that doesn't reflect reality. It's the circumstances and context of combustion that determines “smell”. A house fire doesn't smell like a barbecue. And people don’t get barbecued. Circumstances. Context. That knowledge permanently taints more than food—it reshapes one’s grasp of pain, tragedy, and responsibility.

Levi Steiner walked the charred nightclub, navigating blueprints while sidestepping remains. He wore a mask and breathed compressed air in the knowledge that the stench of the site was toxic and overwhelming.

Forty people died in the fire. Witness accounts and footage told part of the story, but the site inspection revealed something fundamental.

He gathered the owners and operators, pointing to the legally required sign on certain doors:

“FIRE EXIT”

“Do you understand what this means?” he asked each of them.

“Yes,” they all replied. None elaborated, none admitted ignorance.

“If you truly understand,” Levi Steiner said, “why did some of the doors bearing that sign—legally designated fire exits—open inwards? Why was that one locked?”

Silence.

“You’re all under arrest for gross negligence manslaughter,” Levi Steiner declared. “You’ve self-incriminated.”

They protested vehemently, denying the charge and any self-incrimination.

“You claimed to understand,” he countered. “Declaring ‘I understand’ in no way proves one understands anything. One would have to verbally or pragmatically demonstrate and prove understanding, but you have claimed understanding and so accept responsibility and liability for subsequent actions and decisions based upon the systemic meaning of ‘FIRE EXIT’. By installing and maintaining inward-swinging doors, you revealed your real understanding of what ‘FIRE EXIT’ means.”

They were silent.

“Or,” Steiner mused, “whether you understood or not, perhaps you just didn’t care?”

“Of course we care!” shouted the venue owner, his face red with rage.

“What do you care about? Claiming you understood in order to maintain a pretence of understanding? Verbally proving your understanding? Or practically demonstrating what you understand?”

The owner did not reply.

“You could have just said you care about the lives of your customers,” said Steiner.

A week later, Steiner was called to a meeting with the mayor, whose expression was that of a man Steiner had once met at the edge of a bridge. Steiner had known then what he knew now.

He listened.

The mayor stared at him for a time. He twisted in his elaborate, expensive chair in the way a fat man nursing gut rot twists.

Steiner stood still. Listening for the sounds of gut rot.

“This isn't going to go exactly…” said the mayor before another twist gave way to a stifled belch. “This isn't going to be as smooth as it could be.”

Steiner listened.

The mayor didn't have as much luxury as his chair suggested. “The videos don't bode well for them, do they?”

“It illustrates actions that either contributed to or actually were the ignition or inception event.”

“And the videos don't bode well for us.”

Us. Identification is fluid, convenient. He heard the gurgle in the mayor's guts before the mayor suppressed a subsequent aesophageal reflex.

“The place hadn't had an inspection since 2019. The press have gotten hold of that.” He paused as if to give Steiner a turn.

On the bridge, Steiner had hardly spoken. The man barely knew Steiner. Not who he really was, what he would do.

“They've got enough money for a reasonable defence. This isn't going to be that smooth. Do you understand?”

Steiner stared harder at the mayor's left eye.

Harder.

Harder.

Steiner asked, “Do you have anything else to say to me?”

The mayor grimaced, then shifted sideways in his chair, pushing against the desk with his hand.

Harder.

The mayor's throat rolled, stifling something.

Harder.

The mayor shook his head, waved his hand dismissively. Steiner released him from the grip of his stare and turned at his hips. Listening.

A gurgle. The mayor twisted.

On his way home, he went to see Liam. He took his bag and water from the trunk of his car, then strode the path from memory, head down, looking almost at his own toes.

When he arrived, he knelt in the grass and unpacked the bag's tools: two brushes, a scraper, shears, a knife, wire wool. He the swept down the stone with one brush, then briskly scrubbed it with the other. There was no need for the scraper. He clipped the grass, casting the cuttings behind him. He made room for judgement.

“Why can't you fucking say anything? Don't you care? Or are you a fucking coward?”

He couldn't say anything because he didn't know what to say. What if he'd been the trigger? What if Liam had left because of his words?

“Fuck you, dad. You're a fucking coward.”

Steiner twisted as pain in his knees and tingling in his feet took hold. He would bring flowers tomorrow.