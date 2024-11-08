Outgoing President Biden is likely to pardon Hunter Biden for his recent convictions.

Hunter Biden, 54, became the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a crime Tuesday after a federal jury found him guilty of three counts related to lying about his drug use in order to buy a gun. NY Post

That would mean Hunter is off and OK, and that the corrupt US fascist state again achieves its criminal objectives.

Disappointing, save for the reveal of Genocide Joe Biden's inherent corruption that runs into his family.

But gun crimes aren't the only thing Hunter Biden did.

Joe’s pardon can't immunize Hunter from anything out of the scope of that trial e.g. to do with Ukraine, Metabiota and the myriad other potential felonies in the laptop evidence pile.

That's what will expose President Trump.

Trump won't touch Hunter Biden for further crimes, pardon or no pardon.

That will tell you what Trump is.

Just like his failure to arrest Clinton or help Assange told you what he is.

To quote Genocide Joe, “…anyway…”

Anyway, go back to enjoying the post election superficialities that will distract you from the maintenance of the standard strategic objectives and the pursuit of piecemeal theatrical domestic tricks that will not have true legislative persistence.

Why does Trump’s “platform” on inflation have practically nothing to do with real causes of inflation?

Why and how will any of these claims bring about actual deflation in an inherently inflationary system?

Agenda 47 Platform Document