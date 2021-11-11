The New American Interview - Dr. Malone: “This is the Largest Experiment Performed on Human Beings in the History of the World.”

I think Malone's latest interview is essential viewing.

Those who are on some sort of political fence or wondering about how we are where we are may find some (disturbing) insight into the current narrative that such people may find "useful", but others may simply find "confirmatory".

In short, Malone covers almost every major thread of what I and my lay and connected expert groups follow. The shots, the politics, the regulation, the business and government relationship, etc. He riffs pretty deeply and strongly, but it is the insight into him as a man that is of greatest value because he is a reflection of almost all of us, especially a notional concept of the "best of us".

What he does (forgive the seeming self-aggrandizing) is basically lay out everything I have generally come to believe - big picture - about how the world works and the specific application of it through the lens of Covid. My view of politics isn't for everyone, yet I can find no evidence that I am largely very wrong.

Broadly:

The surface narrative is lies;

Fascism per Mussollini's definition has been with us for ages (basically post JFK and definitely during the Thatcher/Reagan era and since);

The ways hoi polloi see or understand any of this are deliberately obfuscated from their view;

People believe what they want and pursue individual, atomised self-benefit, thus being co-opted into a system they don't know or understand, but which knows and understands them enough to entrap them via their small view and ambitions;

Where events, facts or cashflows don't fit with the atomized man's big grip on the small picture, he tunes that out somehow, playing his own long game which is actually always, always a short game when you view him through the lens of the "big system" and how it holds him in that paradigm/illusion.

This is basically what Malone confirms and admits he has done himself.

Consider Malone. Inventor of mRNA tech, so he should have been ahead of the curve by being in the DoD, FDA, CDC etc etc. Ahead of the curve. Except he wasn't. He double-dosed on Moderna’s gene therapy after he had Covid and suffered multiple vaccine-induced severe adverse events (side-effects). He used to actively recommend against Moderna in preference for Pfizer based on dosing, for the vulnerable i.e. the elderly or sufficiently co-morbid. Moderna doses 100mcg versus Pfizer’s 30mcg. Now he is against the use of the whole shebang for Covid-19.

All he had to do was look at data and wait a bit longer. If he understood half of what me and my contacts did, he should have just waited, surely, for more data.

Why use these gene therapies yourself after you have acquired natural immunity? He states similar to the camera early on in this interview.

Why take a product whose effects are not understood? He understands more than we do. So WTAF is going on with him? Why has he been on a visible journey from participant to dissident?

He admits the following:

Being duped by the early narrative enough to become fearful for his own safety;

Hearing that gene therapies would help with long Covid, from which he felt he was suffering;

(Assumedly) being disconnected at that time from the early and long covid treatment protocols due lack of knowledge, censorship or network disconnect;

Despite the networks he was in, he clearly needed time to surface, reconfigure his networks and then start opening his world view.

He also admits other things that are fundamental. Despite doing what he does, he's no more special than anyone else. People can see truth in many ways. A bus driver can smell bullshit, even if they don't have the full lexicon to lay it out (see tradespeople knowing “C19 is bollocks”, or people simply thinking that any vax hitting market in a year is unlikely to be safe). Basic senses of truth. Basic senses of consistent sense. When you are travelling the world gut feeling becomes a tool. In flying, you ignore negative gut feeling at your peril and you try to be suspicious about feeling too good. If a pilot ever says, "Watch this!" or "Hold my beer!", it's time to eject.

Now, this is where it gets worse. Malone has worked in the military industrial security complex including with CIA operatives (his claims). He's had some view of that world in the context of his field. Despite this, he "only just realised" (practically his words) that the FDA, CDC and all institutions are "deeply and profoundly corrupt". This hit him when he was at a recent rally in Hawaii and a random woman said, "We used to believe that the FDA was the gold standard for medicine and health, but now we know it's just corrupt.".

"Average people can sense the truth,", he says.

Even worse, Malone explicitly admits that while he was getting into the whole Covid mystery ("I was deep in the data") when it came to the political questions about who's doing what and why (including Qui Bono), "I simply didn't want to consider those possibilities, or look at them. I refused to/blocked them out" (gist).

That's Dr. Robert Malone MD admitting he is just a man. A man who, despite all his knowledge and whatever wisdom he may have accrued, simply buried his head in the sand on issues outside an envelope of his own making. It took for him to read RFK Jr's book on Fauci and for a no one to tell him the FDA is corrupt to come to wherever he is right now, which in some senses is still behind the big picture curve.

He states that he is not and does not want to be a leader, he is just a provider of information within his purview. This reveals a major, major problem. No one wants to lead anyone to the exit of ShitFest 2020/21/22/23... We all just want to provide each other with information about how shit ShitFest X actually is (to us). That is a literal political echochamber but it has been built that way for containment purposes. That's the thing you should be worried about - who are your leaders in this fight and where are they?

There are myriad counter-Covid narrative information and opinion providers. There are no leaders. That is the atomisation of society. That is the corollary of Thatcher's "there is no such thing as society", in my opinion. Only the self. Good luck fighting off a hungry team who are after your baked beans. You lose against a community, even if that community is wrong and/or insane and even knowingly so.

So, it's taken two years for Dr. Robert Malone MD to realise WTAF is going on, and he's on the inside to a much greater degree than many. Now, factor in any Joe Shmoe, including any doctor in your local, less-friendly-than-before and partially closed health care location, or elsewhere.

All it took to understand WTAF was going on and what was about to come down the sluice pipe was to first ask, "Why is Bill Gates on the BBC for 17 minutes, unopposed and unchallenged?", then read the EUAs and look at the basic principles of the gene therapy technology. From there, you look at the money starting with the BMGF grants passed to the faces and outlets peddling the narrative, then the narrative becomes predictable. Malone did not do this, seemingly, for some considerable time and nor has any journalist you can find in the mainstream. If they have, their output is either stifled or to be found elsewhere. Neil Oliver on GB News has dared to open Pandora’s box. I suspect he will be pushed inside and the lid closed soon enough.

To be clear: such journalistic output that is still seeking to hold truth to power must be searched for and selected by you; media output that seeks to tell you to follow the narrative is constantly broadcast at you or selected for you by small numbers of people with massive resources. Big fucking difference. If your opinions are broadcast at you, whose opinions are they? “Strong and stable”? “Take back control”? “Hands Face Space”? Did they mean inner or outer space? Does it even matter, as long as you repeat their slogans as if they were your own? At least doing so makes you a member of some sort of tribe, right? A “connected” atom in a toxic molecule.

The hoi polloi haven't got a clue how the world works, or who owns the globe. That is probably the biggest macro reason I can level for why we are here, now:

The 99% don't want to know about the 1%, and the 1% don't want them to know, but the 99% also don't want to recognise that their willingness to become selfish and abandon community is their biggest downfall.

Now, the only answer to resisting the 1% is community, but it must be rebuilt and no one knows how to do that effectively. No one wants to lead that rebuild, except for those already rebuilding the world in a way most of us don’t like or understand. Resource control (by the 1%) keeps that separation from the atomised 99% possible partly because resource access (or the lack of it) keeps the 99%'s faces in the dirt chasing just their share of resources, instead of in the books or in the community and now we are on the 1%’s exponential curve headed to Mars in someone else’s cowboy hat. Furthermore, the 99% don't want to know just how ignorant they really are. To make them aware of this is to smash up their filters on reality. Good luck with that. The messenger is the first one the mob hangs. Each of the 99% might not be ignorant within their own worlds per se, but those worlds are basically tiny and getting smaller. Their network effect is being destroyed by those who run the networks. All of this is why people will literally shut off instantly if you show them the docs that tell them what's coming down the pipe. No one likes to have their cage rattled.

As U2 said at the peak of their everything, "EVERYTHING YOU KNOW IS WRONG". Show me a person who wants to admit they haven't got a fucking clue.

La la la la la la - click like - click like - click like - buy from amazon - what happened to C&A - buy from amazon - click like - pump my thoughts into FaceSpam - why is Meta building a virutal prison with everything I like in it - click like - post my kids arses on the internet - where's my kid gone - click like - click like - click like.

Bezos: "I just want to thank every Amazon employee and customer. YOU ALL PAID FOR THIS!".

99%: "I paid for what?".

Bezos: "My joy rides to space on a big phallus!".

99%: "Who's the guy speaking, in the cowboy hat? This is boring. I need to buy all the Christmas presents, lucky I got Prime.".

Inflation forces people into the arms of big business, who force down margins in their supply chain, making their own margin bigger (giving them pricing power over their smaller competition) while rigging the overall perception of market price, which is going up on average anyway as a baked in function and goal of our monetary system that the 99% don't understand. This is totally counterintuitive to the benefit of the 99%. They are willingly destroying competition in all consumer markets through their own short-term selfish buying behaviour, but that isn't in their interests to do that. But no one wants to pay a pound more today for real competitive forces, and they are too myopic to realise that they will be paying £2 to Amazon tomorrow, and God knows what else in a years' time. Amazon just has to look, momentarily, like a better short-term deal relative to the competition at the moment you click “Buy Now”. It’s the same with airline tickets. Meanwhile, the Queen heads off into space for zero productive reason on her free ticket that we all paid for.

What is Bezos achieving with Blue Origin? Why did William Shatner ride to places humans have already been to, at 90 years old? Amazon looks like it is about retail but it's not. It's about network. The retail network. The web services network. The Amazon total surveillance network. It is now the network on which the US state and others are actually built. It's underneath the government, therefore it is the government and/or it owns government. Government is hostage to Amazon’s (and others’) technology platform(s). Blue Origin, like Space X, is the privatisation of space via wealth transfer from tax payers to those companies. William Shatner's ride is bad theatre to amuse the little people and distract from the idea that not only did the dollars they spend with Amazon fund that ride, but also the taxes they pay do too, despite the fact that none of them will ever get on that ride.

Malone is a service or content or information provider, not a leader, according to his statement. At the end of the interview above, he thanks the interviewer for her leadership but in actual fact he’s talking to another content provider. The 99% will not be lead out of their panopticons by The New American or one of its journalists. Malone has realised, detected, been awakened to truths that he is prepared to share, but he’s been in the game for 30 years. He was partially awoken to a basic, obvious truth - profound societal corruption - by an average woman in an average crowd just a few weeks ago.

Jeff Bezos wants to be a leader and - leadership style or objectives aside - he is a contemporary leader, whatever that means, and is unlikely to do or see “average” anything. Space in a cowboy hat with Captain James T. Kirk isn’t average. Being a contemporary leader, he wants to take what you have and make it his to do with as he pleases. He can do this by offering convenience in exchange for your money and as much of your personal data as he can get. He converts your money and data into assets and even more money, then he comes back and buys your assets. He is leading governments, not beholden to them. His actions and tax returns all speak to this. Is he, therefore, an atomised leader who is taking his self-determined share of everything from everywhere for his own self-interests? If so, is that what you expect, all you expect, from your leaders?

Who do you want to be lead by?

Those who seek power are not worthy of that power.

