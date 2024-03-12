If a tree falls down and there's no one to hear it, does it make a sound?

Still a good question. In my context, I'd adapt it a little and ask:

If something happens somewhere, does it actually matter, to whom and why?

Of course, it depends, among other things, on the event and the person or persons in question. The “why” can be even more subjective.

This all sounds both vague and obvious. There's no pseudo-intellectualism here. When you're concerned with literally making the future, when you're actively manipulating a timeline, you have to decide what events matter, to whom and why. Your remit involves making or selecting events and either claiming they matter or forcing them to matter to people you choose, regardless of who was actually there.

Making the future is a highly invasive line of work. You have to crowbar stuff into people's perception until you shift their view of reality. If you're successful then, yes, you're creating self fulfilling prophecies that few people ever heard of before they came true.

Now ask yourself:

What is power?

Let's agree it's the ability to do work or get work done.

That kinda covers physics and politics together, which is pretty useful and conveniently compact. When I say politics, I mean human behaviour in broad and general terms.

So, what have we got?

Power, work, events, people.

They are the basic ingredients for The Future. Making the future reminds me of making dough then continually working and proving it over and over. When you finally bake it, you can never really know how it's going to end up.

We just completed a package and the results have emerged; a little slice of the future in the form of a narrative release. This one is a mainly cognitive operation.

We barely lifted a finger. All we did was stage a couple of minor interventions, collect some other actual events, conflate them, inflate the numbers and then claim someone suspects Russia. There's zero definite language used in the whole thing. We even admit the situation clearly:

While there is no evidence that any of these incidents across the continent are coordinated, security services believe they could be part of an attempt by Moscow to destabilise the west, which has backed Ukraine.

This is an oxymoronic disclaimer: there's no evidence but nonetheless security services have a belief. You'd have to be idiotic to ignore this, but most people do. It's the way the brain works when reading, especially when it’s preconfigured by the headline, rest of the article and forces outside of it.

5 paragraphs tell the reader nothing. The third paragraph is an irrelevant non sequitur that has no factual relevance or evidence base on which to include it.

This is all that it actually says:

“It's possible to hire vandals and saboteurs.”

The carefully compiled sentences hide this statement and ultimately implants an idea that Russians can use fully surveilled social, banking and crypto networks to initiate terrorism using total strangers, across the whole of Europe, but can do this leaving literally no evidence that any such acts are “coordinated”, and that strangers will take a small amount of money off other strangers over Facebook to commit crimes that get them classified as terrorists. This is almost entirely implied, but it's what the paragraph is capable of communicating when read without care. In fact, vandals and saboteurs could always be hired if you tried hard enough. There's zero information of value here and the “age of social media” doesn't change this.

But imagine trying to recruit a stranger to risk a decade plus of jail time as a terrorist by attacking a politician's vehicle, for a few hundred euros, and doing that over fully controlled systems. Do you think Russian intelligence and covert operations services are that bad? According to this article, the Dutch, Estonians and Lithuanians are flagging unspecified “national vulnerabilities”.

The article mentions lots of arrests but zero convictions. Arrests don't mean anything. We even chucked in “anti-semitic graffiti” as a form of terrorist event. Seriously, is Russia weaponising anti-semitic graffiti in order to help it conquer Europe and build its new Empire, all while Israel is doing everything it can to turn 149 (and counting) countries against it in the most formal global structures we've got?

The construction and language of the story is deliberate. It's not sophisticated. It won't work on everyone, but it does work on a lot of people across demographics. The whole story can be completely abandoned as speculative junk if needs be, while serving to implant fictional relationships between unconnected and mostly ill described or even fictional events. If you don't think about what you're reading, you accept the headline premise and the list of events. You even connect Russia with anti-semitism but a moment's thought and research will demonstrate that this is probably the most ludicrous single thing in there given WW2 and Russia's present objective in the Ukrainian war of denazification, combined with the fact that Russia has maybe up to 500,000 Jewish populace (including diaspora) and so far, there's no claim that Russia is turning on its Jews. But, when you read this narrative as presented in this story, you don't process or remember that we're admitting upfront it's bullshit, and we don't explain or examine the anti-semitic graffiti thing, we just crowbar it in.

There is no penalty or sanction for doing any of this via any press outlet. That's why today, more than ever before, it's more important to be first than even partially right.

This is just one form of a public presentation of a cognitive warfare attack. The story was released in several outlets, each carrying a different version.

We're doing several things here. One is laying the groundwork for the upcoming exit strategy events that will be clearly sold as terrorism. Another is pushing the vilification of Russia so we have another pretext justification to keep putting money and weapons into Ukraine, and to expand the targeting rules into Russia until the war ends. Another is the general foreshadowing of increasing terror in vague terms that's inevitable now that we spread weapons all over the place, which paves the way for broad spectrum hardline policies and political crackdown across Europe, which is the second strategic goal of the war.

We're using this cognitive warfare attack now to exert additional pressure on European and NATO governments, especially Germany, to stay in line on weapons and cash. This pressure also applies to the Hungarian holdouts too, and it all has effects on the pliable minds of the European citizenry. We don't need real public sentiment to do war, but what we do need is the appearance of a justification for political decisions and actions. That's what the news is about: a fantasy that enables policies and decisions that are coming whether you like it or not. That is a basis of political control. That's our business. We help create a perception of a present reality in which the future reality we want can manifest. It's a context pipeline, if you will, that we walk society along, one event and narrative at a time. Although actually, we use multiple simultaneous and seemingly unrelated narratives. Overload is a weapon in itself.

Back in the day, my predecessors on NATO's stay behind armies had a narrower remit: covert paramilitary operations targeted against political and military operations of the Eastern powers to achieve political outcomes for us. We cover all that today as freer moving operatives, but under a way looser remit: covert intervention to maintain political control. The enemy is no longer specified because it’s assumed to be anyone or anything that gets in the way of maintaining power and control in general terms. That's a gigantic difference that's really born from US dominance since WW2 but was recrystallized as American exceptionalism, now combined with Zionist supremacy. That's the basic tenet on which the present day US Israeli hegemony is based. It's a mistake to ignore the bonding of the two, as history, politics, campaign funding, violence and the (lack of) accountability proves they are intertwined. The world is now coming to see that in stark terms, even though many are struggling to accept it, just like in any mask off moment.

The networks we run now have matured over nearly a century, along with the legislative and resource structures, into something far more powerful than when Gladio and other operations of its ilk went down. They didn't have the degree of integration across media, information, intelligence services, policing and military that we do today. However, there's still a great degree of natural and forced compartmentalization.

Things on the Gladio front went into a lull in the collapse of the USSR and after the Maastricht treaty, but the War on Terror kickstarted operations again. Not because of Terror, but because the neocons understood the opportunities to exploit the euro bloc and get deeper into Russia, and they didn't waste a second boosting everything on every front once they fully took control after 9/11. What has become erroneously known as Gladio got reinvigorated and expanded. No idea who came up with the current codenames but the current parent operation is LIQUID TRACTION. Ren & I work on a child op, BRILLIANT FORGE, although its remit is wide and subdivided. We have managerial responsibility for several sub ops that span Europe via numerous technical strands.

It's important to understand the basic logical order, which is occurring outside the conventional national boundaries. Policy gets created first, at the very top of a supranational structure of interests that cement those interests in the policies it creates. Policy moves down towards government. As it filters down, narratives are woven to generate perceived realities that precede the policy’s public announcement. Then, the policy appears and is presented as a necessary means to address this manufactured reality. Then that policy is fully enforced by government. This is not the same as what Herman & Chomsky described in Manufacturing Consent, which is more about the propagandistic processes in the corporate, captured press as it relates to government, although this is related.

Take a step back and think about how, in today's world, this all serves a bigger purpose. For example, we want to keep testing and pushing Russia, right up until the time we don't. The aim is to stress her, destabilise her then initiate regime change operations. The Ukraine war is the pointed manifestation of this approach at the present time. To make progress via this war, we need maximal control over multiple governments doing what we want with weapons, cash, personnel and political tools. The main players are USA, UK, France & Germany. Poland is a conduit and has put a lot of NATO manpower into the mincer. The other Europeans have variously stumped up cash and weapons. We have multiple formal, public structures to achieve this (NATO, EU Parliament & Commission, OSCE, UN etc) and they all have their pros and cons. They're all slow, complex bureaucracies that take time and can result in discordance. Dominant power does cut through them, but not always and not reliably. That's why Gladio and now LT exists: to provide extra ways to exert powerful control over multiple governments, using covert means that can exploit extreme acts, like false flags, that cut through the bullshit and justify short cut actions in reaction to manufactured events and narratives, often hinging on violence and fear.

If we keep getting cognitive attacks out, we exert pressure and influence on all these governments who have to be seen to be responding to the reported “threats” in the cognitive attacks, even if they're not real, like the overamped Russian threat of continental invasion, despite that being a physical and political impossibility.

LIQUID TRACTION includes projects that influence, co-opt, convince, mislead and spoof all of our European allies at every level, from the top of their governments, militaries and intelligence services, down to the man in the street. That's how big Gladio became. The true irony is that most of our allies know we're doing this stuff to them, they just can't always identify or call it all out. Occasionally, we've been exposed with hacking or surveillance exposés on UN delegates, Germany and so on. But the public sphere is largely irrelevant anyway. The players all know there's a game on a stage in a theatre and that they are all players. It's up to them to work out the rules, boundaries and degree they can go off script or write a part of the script. We do our best to be the director, composer, choreographer and lighting manager, at the very least.

This project we just completed shows how we have mixed fantasy with skewered real events and false flags. It also shows how our use of the Dutch, Estonian and Lithuania intelligence services to push a message makes that message more influential, on some or all of the target layers across Europe. In the context of just this story, the reader is now likely to think that it's real if these three intel services are parroting the message. In reality, not only did they not really say what's in this story, but no one actually takes Estonian or Lithuanian security services seriously anyway. They can't even get assessments of basic warfare right. Colonel Grosberg of Estonian intelligence took part in a failed CW event backing the perma-doomed counter offensive in summer 2023. That whole military and CW operation was just one epic fail:

Ukraine is on the verge of achieving a major breakthrough as it pushes east on its counter-offensive, Estonia’s intelligence chief has said. Ukrainian pressure is beginning to weigh on Russia’s demoralised front lines and they could soon crack, Colonel Margo Grosberg said, noting that troops had destroyed Russian command posts and made headway around Bakhmut. Col Grosberg also pointed to Russian generals’ complaints about a lack of reserves to rotate out exhausted soldiers and increasing levels of dissent as evidence of this pressure. “This all shows the Ukrainians are close to major success,” he told Estonian media. Col Grosberg said he believed “a greater success should come soon”. His comments contrast with an increasingly cautious line now adopted by Ukrainian officials when discussing the progress of the counter-offensive. They had talked it up two months ago, but have now said that it is going slower than expected. After two months, Ukraine has recaptured only small amounts of territory, mainly around Bakhmut and a handful of villages in the southern Zaporizhzia region.

Luckily, this shit show isn't our wheelhouse. Ren and I work on related subsets out of Ukraine, not on the main storyline itself, otherwise we'd be up to our necks in shit trying to develop multiple branches of reaction and escape narrative. Things can get very complex, very fast, even when you're using reality engines.

The only way euro governments could not play along with our latest CW attack is to call it out, but this requires them to reject the integrity of captive press reporting and the political messaging from our gang. That's hard to do because most of the press is fully captured and is turned against dissenters instantly, just like it was turned against Fico before and after we put him down. That's where Hungary and Slovakia and Serbia are: on the outside as dissenters. We let them mouth off but they have to face the consequences when “events” start up that make them look wrong to have questioned or held out. The hoi polloi can't tell what's a manufactured event and what's a spun one. Most people, judging by the data we get from the idiot machine, actually believe Russia shot down MH17 and did the Skripal job, and goes around leaving detectable radioactive traces from victims back into Russia, as if she doesn't know how to handle radioactivity, wash hands and assassinate people without being detected.

The dissenters are in a politcal dilemma I like to call the “reality sandwich”. We control enough of reality to layer versions of it together. This means we can put dissenters into difficult positions by simply shifting perceived reality around them at whatever speed we like. Mostly, these shifts range from the subtle to the moderately ridiculous. Nord Stream & Fico are two high speed calibrations that are so egregious, everyone knows we did them, but no vassal had the guts to formally say. They are mask off moments that defy dissenters to step forward and oppose, thereby revealing them to us and the world as our next targets. Such events are really the ultimate realpolitik shit test.

Only Russia called out Nord Stream, and that's the enemy's job to say so. Actually… that asshole, Radoslaw Sikorski, gave it away an hour after we did it. That's the kind of fucking asshole we have to deal with while making the future. He proves you don't have to be good or clever to get your hands on some power. He's literally shit, but he got beaten down and he's been grovelling ever since he took the world is did Nord Stream. He's trying to redeem himself by pushing the proper line in any way he can.

To bring it back to the original Future recipe I mentioned earlier, under LIQUID TRACTION what Gladio used to be - covert paramilitary operations with some periphery support - has now grown and has:

the power to act with impunity and to stay silent or create narrative in the press;

the ability to therefore do work in the real world and in mass and individual perception;

the choice to create or use existing events for this work;

the relevant people under enough direct or indirect control to reinforce and validate the work, thereby magnifying its effects on the perception of many, many people.

The end result of this is the ability to manifest a future we select at the beginning of a major project or on an ad hoc, rolling basis.

This aspect of hybrid warfare has ballooned in our arsenal in the last 30 years. What we have now is a much more layered approach than Gladio used to have. We now have greater overall power to control both the events and the accompanying narrative. In the past, Gladio operations would occur and then the political effects and public press reporting would be much more organic, albeit steered and tapped by our controlled sources, influence over elements of an investigation or ability to exert control in political circles. Now, we pretty much enact the events, write the stories ourselves and push them out through the captive media. In the past, the coverage was limited. Now, we can inject the narrative anywhere, instantly, around the globe and straight into individuals’ brains. That's all because of the digital network, which is actually a super sophisticated digital prison.

However, LIQUID TRACTION and its subs aren't the be all and end all. We aren't dominant. We do our thing in amongst other chaos and realities, competing with actors on our own side and reacting to enemy moves and counters.

Like Gladio, LT is black: the presentation layer politicians have zero knowledge of or access to what we do, which is why so many of them actually get in our way unless we exert control. When we can, we do tell them what to say, via their briefing and staffer processes or back channels, but we can't fully control that especially at short notice. We don't control all these clowns. We have to factor key ones into each project and use them in various ways. Some are fully on-board even though they don't know about LT. Many are accessible or useable to varying degrees but it’s imperfect.

For example, we've got Lithuania and Estonia - both minute and inconsequential nations - beating the war drums harder than anyone on the planet. They are literally calling for nuclear war, claiming they are capable of fighting Russia, and effectively calling Russia's bluff.

This stuff isn't under our direct control. Ren & I don't have authority over most output, only over our event streams under BRILLIANT FORGE. Cognitive warfare across Europe is generally problematic because there's so many players and outlets and no dominant centre of control. That's why there's a full blown clamp down underway to consolidate control and shut down these loose ends using censorship policies driven by the centre. It sounds like we’re just trying to clamp down on citizens’ information, but actually we're squeezing both ends. We want to control the political actors and the media as much as we want to control the plebs.

Kallas, the Estonian PM, is a two-bit clown driven by poor motives while gunning for bigger jobs, just like the Lithuanian tool of a foreign minister, Landsbergis. They'll say literally anything to please whomever they think are dominant on the narrative, which is why their noise is always a blend of the US State Department and EU Commission talking points. They're brown nosers chasing pay cheques, power and exposure. They have no accountability or real stake in the game because they're politicians and because they're no ones from micro states with zero military power. That's why they can spout shit and also why they're trying to climb the pole. They are simply trying to improve their personal careers at any rhetorical cost, even though what they're saying can't be backed up and could actually escalate the periphery of the conflict. Both are desperate for the NATO spokesperson job, even though it has zero real-world meaning.

Kallas is busy leeching onto any of the bigger player's moves, be it the French's diminishing footprint in Africa, any aspect of the anti Russian campaign or a chance to cash in on Ukrainian grain shipments.

Six months ago, the stupid bitch spilled the beans on a Russian prank call, that's how fucking dumb she is. Literally zero opsec meant she got totally punked by two comics with a phone. Estonia is meant to be a cyber hub. We flagged her as a breach and operational threat. Someone went in and read her the riot act apparently but she just blamed her staff, like a narcissist would. We carefully convinced our directors to cut her loose as much as possible and just use her, like Landsbergis, as a useless idiot or policy baiter, which is why she's fronting these extreme fear and ballsy statements now and why Landsbergis is openly attached to the awful NAFO propaganda effort that's got actual weirdos fronting it. We're hanging them out and setting them up to fail so they serve some periphery purpose now but, when we reverse and pull back, they get humiliated carrying a can and forced to shut the fuck up one way or the other. As Kallas admitted on the prank call, she's driven in large part by historic bad feeling towards the USSR for actions of the past, which she thinks she can get revenge for against Russia by being part of a big club. She's so dumb she doesn't recognise Russia today isn't the USSR that occupied Estonia. This shows you just how bad at risk calculus she is. She's literally watching our club destroy a nation ten times bigger than hers in pursuit of its own anti Russian interests, yet she doesn't recognise Estonia's risk or the true risk of escalation. She didn't understand what the US and UK does to those they call friends. She's put herself in the running for the NATO job but on the grounds of being a diversity hire, not a competency hire. This is even admitted in the press:

However, the presumption that this is largely a done deal has just been rattled by a new social media push supporting the Estonian prime minister and a report by news agency Bloomberg on Thursday that the Romanian president will also throw his hat in the ring… The Dutch leader has been praised for his long political career and familiarity with his counterparts, but when it comes to NATO, he doesn't possess some of the characteristics many would like to see in a new secretary-general: That is, a change of gender and origin, preferably from a country meeting NATO's targeted 2% of GDP spending on defense. The Netherlands was only at 1.7% in 2023, with a promise to do better this year. Estonia spends more than 3% of its GDP on its military; Romania, just under 2.5%.

In our work, we're always looking for an opportunity or a threat from any source. Right now, we can let Estonia and Lithuania run their mouths off. There's a lot of other traps that'll contain them if they were seriously troublesome. Russia understands what these clowns are and knows full well how to filter noise. The opportunity we get from these two is the ability to float and test extremist policy messaging from the periphery amongst the rest of the Euro bloc. Kallas & Landsbergis are so low in integrity that we can feed them talking points without any real resistance and measure what effects and traction they have with the bigger players. This is how we use these narcissistic, low talent politicians indirectly, without them even knowing. They pick up messages from NATO or the EU or other channels we infect, then they naturally and predictably attach to what we design for them. Then, we wait for them to get in front of a camera when they blurt out what we implanted. The less creative these actors are, the better. They become our proxies, seeding messages that we can measure. If we get the messaging wrong, it's these proxy assholes who carry the can and make themselves look like twats. We just move on and find the next proxy while they flounder in a career lull.

The simple fact that Landsbergis said the quiet part out loud - “we need to confuse Russia more” - defies basic political and military logic and betrays a problem we've got compared to Russia. Russia as one nation and administration does not need to manage and make public statements across myriad stakeholder groups with unconstrained, toxic personalities and self interests in order to conduct politics and war. For us, it's the total opposite. There's a sort of pseudo-consensus that needs to be managed through the vassal states on top of the ludicrous, theatrical mechanics of US Empire. In the vassal layer, you get chaos and noise amongst the vassals and there's clearly chaos in the US. The worst examples of this are how, like idiotic but boastful children, the Ukrainian “leadership” has basically telegraphed every major military move they've actually taken while at the same time constantly making claims of its capability or success that Russia has smashed over and over in an increasingly short time frame. The whole Ukrainian conflict is nothing to do with us and it's been painful to watch, but it's given us a constant stream of well paid work, officially and unofficially. We're overseeing some of the gun running and narratives that spill out of that mess, that drive towards the strategic objective of reengineering the means of control across the Euro bloc.

Yes, the Ukraine war is about extending Russia. But that's only half the deal. Most importantly it’s about how we reflexively politically lock up the EU, UK, NATO and USA and cement all the policies that tighten ownership and control. Russia is the useful enemy that allows us to do that and we don't have to “win” to achieve this. Obviously, this second objective is nowhere near being discussed or floated in the mainstream channels, but look around and there's that switched-on minority who understand it.

But we can deal with them.