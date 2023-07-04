If you finally knew that We Are Not Alone, what would it mean to you at this point in time? Do you think we are alone? If so, to have that contradicted could be profound on the spiritual or emotional level. If that knowledge shakes one’s faith somehow, it could have significant personal ramifications. The existence of alien life, particularly advanced and highly intelligent alien life with abilities that far exceed ours, would indeed change “everything” right? Many people already believe, in the absence of certain proof, that intelligent alien life exists and already has visited and still does visit (if not live on) Earth. Such people will experience little to no change if their beliefs are simply confirmed. But consider your life and then lump all people together and ask what practical difference such a confirmation would make to the vast majority of lives on the planet? This totally depends upon the ways in which that alien life was known to interact with Earth and life on it.

If aliens do not significantly interact with large numbers of people and are generally hard to spot, seek to remain generally stealthy, go about their business (whatever it may be) in relative privacy with or without the secret collusion or subservience of states, and that remains the state of affairs, what difference would this make to our lives? If that has been the status quo since maybe 1947 or much earlier, then that is simply the normal state of affairs, whether we know it or not.

Why and how are we being told We Are Not Alone?

There has been a profound and concerted effort by the American military to tell the western populace that extra-terrestrial vehicles and, by implication, aliens exist and have been interacting with the US military for significant time and on an increasingly frequent basis.

The F/A-18 pilots and Weapon Systems Officers who are in the public domain have consistently claimed, with reference to FLIR footage they captured, that vehicles they encountered were, in their opinion, not of human origin. As military pilots, their integrity, accuracy and trustworthiness is assumed but by no means assured. Pilots and astronauts will all attest to being tricked by optical illusions and to having made serious mistakes that are simply human. They come across as convincing in their testimony. David Fravor, Alex Dietrich, Chad Underwood and Ryan Graves are all on record attesting to direct visual and instrument encounters with either “tic tac” or “cube in beach ball” type vehicles. They also attest to such encounters being widespread and common for US naval aviators, with fleets of such vehicles being involved. Other testimony from related military professionals exist. These vehicles appear to defy Newtonian mechanics and all the physics of aerodynamic flight. Their testimony is accompanied by just limited FLIR footage that the Pentagon has confirmed as both genuine and unclassified, although exactly how such footage came to be “leaked” onto the internet has not been fully explained if at all.

In parallel to these revelations, Tom DeLonge and Luis Elizondo are two recent figures to come to the fore on the populist and “official” side of revelations. They have been involved in public information campaigns that deliver semi-cryptic messages of exotic materials and craft that the US government either knows about or possesses.

Where is the proof?

Theoretical physicist Professor Avi Loeb repeatedly states that when it comes to determining the existence of alien life in whatever context and with whatever capability, one should simply demand proof and, in his view, proof to the standard that any science demands is simply absent. Whether it’s Bob Lazar’s claims, pilot testimonies or other documented accounts, this observational data is not adequate primary evidence that satisfies Loeb’s demands for proof. He has recently launched the Galileo Project to look for physical evidence of UAPs rather than electronic signals suggesting intelligent life, using optimised modern instrumentation.

Are Pentagon-released copies of clips of FLIR footage combined with first person claims made by people holding security clearances, who are bound for life to the state, proof? If it is, is it impartial evidence? Is it conclusive? What other factors need to be taken into account?

Loeb has contempt for Bob Lazar as a charlatan who has never presented proof and damaged the credibility of the serious investigation and conversation around alien life. He is also intolerant of even comedic speculation that if aliens are here, they may be pursuing goals that are either bizarre or antithetical to all of our dominant assumptions about the behaviour and motivations of such beings e.g. humans might happen to taste good. Of course, in the absence of proof of their existence, what is the point in speculating about alien objectives? We have to find aliens before we can ask them what they’re up to. Unless, of course, they find us first and show or tell us.

Rational conditioning

It has been over 100 years since humans first flew and we fully intend to continue our exploration of the solar system. We have consistently conditioned ourselves to be comfortable with the existence of aliens and at least a few consistent versions of their appearance. These efforts have been determinedly co-ordinated through every communications medium known to man, around the world. That’s not an accident. It makes perfect sense to slowly shift perception on a timescale that is appropriate to the scale of the revelation. Alien life has a rational basis that is unlike the proof of God or the second coming. In less than a century, most people can rationally and calmly discuss alien life and yet after literal millennia, conversations about God can still end in the most extreme conclusions. In order for man’s exploration of space to be successful, mankind must fully want and expect to encounter alien life in any form and have reliable, sensible protocols that govern discovery and interaction. The vast majority of humans who will never get anywhere near space still need to be mentally conditioned to cope with any information (and maybe food and resources) that comes back from our galactic endeavours.

If you want to believe, you will

Having to be convinced of something is not the same as having a pre-existing belief confirmed. The burden of proof is different in either case and confirmation bias is just one bias among many that people are often unaware of within themselves. Just look at how easy it is to con people in all sorts of ways. Are people trained in effective scepticism and critical analysis? Generally not. If Twitter is anything to go by, people will believe anything and question little if it fits their established paradigms. The madness of crowds is real. People are dumb, even if a person might be smart. But there are also a lot of very dumb or gullible or naïve people out there whose lives do not require them to be exposed to much that demands scepticism and critical analysis.

Does David Grush present any evidence to back his claims? If not, why believe him? Just because he says things that sound like things other people have said before him does not mean anything he or they say is true.

Narrative serves a purpose, timing is key to narrative

Why is it that the FLIR footage and events described by Fravor et al was shot in 2004 but only released by the Pentagon circa 2016? What exactly changed in just twelve years that warrants the US Government officially admitting to the existence of non-human intelligence as indicated by these vehicles? Why wasn’t the footage actually classified? How come alien vehicles are suddenly just a thing to be slipped onto YouTube and then left for the globe to ponder while endless committees get spun up around claims with little to no evidence by certain actors?

Why is it that now, in a time of political, economic and moral conflict and collapse, the alien narrative is coming to the fore? Why is the US Government the prime mover in this field? Most other governments are not as vocal as USG sources about what they have and know, even though it is common knowledge that governments and militaries across the globe have significant records of sightings and interactions?

Occam’s Razor

The existence of alien life and human knowledge of it is separate from any and all narratives that feature reference to alien life.

The simple truth may be that, in a universe so large and old, alien life is to be expected and the way in which human knowledge of it is limited, compartmentalised and slowly released and admitted to is to be expected at this point in human evolution. That could turn out to satisfy Occam’s Razor, especially if we gain knowledge and perspective that advanced life forms may come to take for granted, just as we take for granted much of our present knowledge.

Narratively, what is the purpose of the present form of USG-sponsored conversations about alien life and the claims that the USG possesses and is reverse engineering alien tech?

At the simplest level, it is a distraction, a fear tool and a unification narrative. Or it may be a move towards an admission of a truth that more and more people are coming to terms with.

If the FLIR videos accurately depict technology that uses propulsion tech that enables trans medium, interstellar travel, and which may manipulate gravity, the human race’s view gets dragged towards possibilities that we can strive for. Those promises of power and capability become an opiate. It would make a degree of sense to try to work across nations on the tech in order to harness it for the good of all. This will require the reconstitution of governance structures to enable “closer working”, even though multiple countries have managed to collaborate in space under existing governance mechanisms.

It is possible that this narrative is the perimeter of the WEF/globalist narrative that will backstop the more pointed and overly authoritarian attempts to herd the globe into the same pen using fear of a common enemy, violence, manufactured economic hardship and disparity.

If the source is untrustworthy, why trust it? Even if the narrative is true, if it is used politically to control people on top of other means, why shouldn’t that be treated with contempt by the majority?

Alien life is the biggest story in space

So why the hell isn’t the mass media splurging the increasing number of “revelations” and claims on every front page? They work together and with the state so what they do not print is determined in conjunction with the state, and it is the state or state actors who are originating these stories. The USG has literally stopped denying these stories, is now admitting to them and openly seeding them. So where are the column inches? They’re there, you just have to look.

However, the absence of hard evidence means that reporting is still speculative. Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp now discuss present day knowledge with reference to the past on their podcast, Weaponized. Knapp is about as kosher as UFO reporters come and they suggest that the mainstream still struggles with how to report on UFO phenomena. Michael Shellenberger is claiming to have been into this field for a long time and says his sources independently verify that Grush’s claims of 12-15 alien craft being in the possession of the USG is true.

What does this mean in the here and now?

Assuming that the narrative is true, what it means is that the human race is in an unenviable position. We are positioned between: the promise of civilisations of untold nature and capabilities with tech to match, some of which some of us may have first hand experience of; our own petty limitations in intelligence, emotion, governance, and purview.

The human race is barely able to be trusted with nuclear power because it still might blow up the world for the crappiest of reasons. We incessantly lie, cheat and steal from each other. The best of our leaders are literally the worst kind of selfish, narcissistic, psychotic, psychopathic, sociopathic cunts and we as the masses are too dumb to see them and the systems that they control us with for what they are. We legitimise that leadership and vote it in (where voting exists). We can’t get along with out the threat of force backing contracts and some people appear to want to kill off a lot of other people they arbitrarily denigrate.

The question is whether the revelation of alien life will be a catalyst that we use to beneficially evolve in all ways, or whether we are unable and essentially don’t deserve to be let loose with our limited knowledge and seemingly unlimited capacity for infantile behaviour directed at ourselves and every other species on the planet?

If you were an ancient and wise civilisation, would you like to let the human race out of its vivarium to run amok in the whole zoo? But would your civilisation have rid itself of hierarchy, competition, individualism, greed, economic disparity and so on? Maybe not. Why would it have to if a society similar to humanity can still progress on a long enough timeline without killing itself?

Technologically, if we possess but do not understand alien tech that uses gravity and enables interstellar travel (and likely revolutionises power generation), are we remotely fit to wield it? I don’t think so. Our mentalities are locked into juvenile ideas of exploitation in a time when we can globally nationalise clean (enough) energy and water and drive those costs close to nothing in real terms for the majority of the population. We don’t’ do that because, in the words of Jarvis Cocker, “cunts are still running the world” and the masses are incapable of agreeing how to act to establish fundamental demands and then go and get them.

Do not be distracted

Even if the narrative is true, it is a mistake to allow oneself to be distracted by it. If you found out that aliens were literally among us, I’ll bet that your life wouldn’t change overnight. You’d keep doing what you do with whom you do it, until major changes to society occur that forces changes onto it. Highly unlikely that one day we cross the Rubicon, get told key revelations and then suddenly our ways of living change quick smart for the good (or detriment) of all.

If aliens exist but we are kept at arms distance and don’t understand them, then the impact of those revelations diminish further. We still have to muddle along with our tech and our ways, until we learn, agree and implement anything else. That’s all the work we are struggling with now.

If the narrative is bullshit, you run the risk of being manipulated yet again by sociopaths and incompetents for their own ends.

The search for alien life is largely an externalised process where we look outwards and search beyond ourselves. It is likely that most of the woes of human life stem from within before those flaws and shortcomings get externalised, spread and magnified across families, friends, colleagues, societies and systems. If we cannot engineer ourselves and our inners, how far is our engineering of the external world going to take us? What real value is there to be had from that if, at its core, humanity allows itself to remain plagued by a toxic inner duality that ebbs and flows between the utterly worst and utterly best of ourselves and each other.

We are not fit for mass export. Others might know it, but do we?

