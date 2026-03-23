Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
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Governments on display as the most useless entities ever invented by humanity. Maybe the US won't be hit as hard as other countries, but we will have more enemies than ever. Are we going to bomb them too like the insane neocons want?

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1 reply by Ignasz Semmelweisz
PERSISTENT OBJECTOR to new IHR's avatar
PERSISTENT OBJECTOR to new IHR
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You say the US did something pointless. But imagine the objective is not "winning in Iran". Maybe the objective is merely creating a maximum of chaos in the region. For the subsequent creation of ordo ab chao. If you don't really want others to be able to constructively cooperate with you, then you had better avoid acting in a way that is coherent. Killing possible interlocutors fits that purpose, too. Generally I think it is not involuntary incoherence, but rather cognitive/psychological warfare to combine contradictory statements in one interview. Two ways this works in favor of who does it. First, affecting the numerous more undiscriminating individuals: Each person in the audience can, based on their confirmation bias, find and take away as the only valid one, the preferred statement that conforms to their own view, discarding all the others. Second, affecting the more discriminating part of the audience: They search for logical sense and meaning, and coming away deprived of that satisfaction they may become confused and demoralized. Here, the mechanism described by Jonas Toegel in his book about Cognitive Warfare may come into play. Disturbing people's process of memory storing, partially overwriting the recall points for pre-psychological-trauma memories, and consequently impairing their judgment as well. The previous Pope also used to make statements to different audiences that didn't really organically fit together. And especially during COVID, there used to be plenty of contradictory statements by authority figures as well, but drawn out over longer time frames, different than today mostly not uttered during one and the same interview. Here with Trump however, time is of the essence more than it was during COVID and also people are already primed for that mechanism through their COVID experience. Many will not ask any questions any more. Deep down they know what is up. Therefore it is useful when people, such as you, do mention it, I just don't think it is involuntary incoherence but rather I think it's a -maybe not very sophisticated and not very subtle, but probably provenly safe and effective, cognitive-warfare technique. Also sadly it seems that the 48 hr deadline, issued of course to bridge over the "exchanges closed therefore no-trade anyway" weekend, has already moved some 22 nations, most of them Nato, to let themselves get involved. It is not wise for Iran to retaliate on desalination plants. I would not recommend it. The moment they would, Israel would then immediately clamor of crimes against humanity and reveal their so far censored missile damage footage and the entire world would immediately perceive Iran as the incarnation of evil. I would absolutely not target desalination plants and I would publicly declare that I am abstaining from it. Is it true by the way that Kush er is majority shareholder in an Israeli insurance? Does that insurance cover the missile damage getting reimbursement by some re- insurer? Would be interesting to know.

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