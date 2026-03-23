Caveat: the following has been partially validated by events occurring during its writing, notably initial but unconfirmed reports of possible Israeli attacks on Iranian “infrastructure” ahead of the 48-hour deadline. Iran has reportedly also issued a list of regional reciprocal targets it will strike if USIS hits Iranian powerplants.

A useful hard deadline has been set via a comedically schizoid political outburst issued from a set of Cluster B personalities.

If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST. Thank you for your attention in this matter. - President DONALD J. TRUMP 21/03/26 19:44 Washington DC

I mark that message as the first rung on the ladder of Darwinian escalation, which is separate from the Doomsday Clock.

The USA has just done something totally pointless. In one sense, it has reduced its political options down to a binary that it doesn't have any control over. It has issued a set of specific threats (destroy power plants) and timeframe, with a demand. The demand entirely contradicts ALL previously issued Trumpian statements about the Strait of Hormuz (open, openable, other countries’ problem, not necessary, must be opened); it only entirely collapses the Trumpian administration's credibility, trustworthiness and political skill, amplifies the schizoid, frenetic, unstable messaging, and its contrast with provable reality.

Failure to make good on the threat is military political failure. Executing the threat is a polarizing escalation that's likely to be predominantly unpopular compared to other political options, could add to the list of war crimes and might cause major regional environmental disaster and mass casualties.

Having issued this statement, all control now shifts directly to Iran, which long ago issued clear warnings then statements about what it would do, had done and why. Iran has remained consistent to its own statements. It has never bluffed. Its capabilities matched or exceeded its claims. It has deliberately remained the lagging reactionary party in the war, not the initiator of escalation.

Iran will not comply with these nonsense demands. This will force USIS to reveal its core, who must then either either fold or attack. A fold will be the biggest self-inflicted political wound of the war so far. An attack will be the biggest self-inflicted political and kinetic wound of the war so far. USIS cannot win anything from this position, which is why issuing this timebound threat demand is pointless. It has effectively abandoned tactical and strategic ambiguity. It is now directly measurable against its own specific demand threats, which exist in a guaranteed escalatory pathway that scales across the entire Middle East region. USIS has just given a green light to Iran to destroy USIS and allied powerplants anywhere in its range, as soon as USIS hits any such target in Iran. Iran will only issue reactionary fire.

USIS has just declared intent, timing and targets. This means that the statement is also a diversionary move to shift focus onto that timeline and those targets, which has been a key tactic employed by USIS in all dealings with Iran since the JCPOA was cancelled by Trump in order to pave the way to initiating kinetic war on Iran, in line with the published USIS strategic plan, Path to Persia (2009).

Telling your enemy which targets are gong to be hit and when isn't a rational or credible combat tactic when you always had the ability and intent to strike those targets. It only performs psychological influence if the enemy is susceptible to capitulation. Iran is not susceptible because it is engaged in maximal, existential, calculated reactionarily escalating warfare that pursues an independent strategy that has done more damage to USIS (and GCC vassal states) since Vietnam.

Any powerplant target USIS hits gives Iran reactionary justification to hit any allied powerplants anywhere, under they logic of tactical defensive reciprocation.

What does this threat demand change for Iran?

Literally nothing.

All of its powerplants are potential targets in war time against murderers. Defence system allocations are already resourced and unlikely to be radically shifted about because the enemy has just publicly threatened targets.

All other potential military political targets remain at the same risk of strike and cover of defence. USIS strike methods remain the same unless new weapon systems and tactics are introduced, which—if possible—could happen at any time anyway (see Iran's constant increase in missile capabilities irrespective of what USIS has done).

All that USIS is threatening is this:

If you don't do the thing we are incapable of making you do (open Hormuz), we will continue to attack you within the parameters of our in-theatre capabilities, most—perhaps all—of which are presently known and depleting.

Immediate expectations

The demand threat will have no effect on ending the war on USIS terms or bringing Iran to the table because USIS doesn't have adequate leverage. It is not winning and its actions and statements are tactical or strategic lossmaking endeavours. Under these circumstances, it makes no sense for Iran to give up any advantage, strength or capabilities in any way. There is zero basis for trust of USIS and this is likely unrecoverable.

USIS is in a corner because of the demand threat. This is now a critical inflection point that will go badly. The Trumpian element of USIS cannot back down, admit failure, error or defeat because of a) cluster B personalities heavily featuring grandiose narcissism; b) clear disconnection from on-the-ground material realities via a corrupted information chain toxified by vested and Israeli-dominant interests, and illustrated by repeatedly irrational, ineffective decisions at the strategic and tactical level that starts with materially inadequate strategic planning and logistics provision for any kind of expeditionary and invasive war. Iran is not going to publicly give USIS an off-ramp. It will continue striking targets if USIS declares “victory” and withdraws. It will not enter talks. It will not soften its demands any time soon. These circumstances force USIS towards having to make good on its threats and strike Iranian powerplants. This is an escalatory trap of its own making. Backing down without a corroborating position from the other side is just failure.

USIS will enable Iran to legitimately destroy regional desalination and powerplants in reciprocation. This is tactically a powerful move for Iran but one that requires it absorb more damage from USIS. From my cursory research, only 1% of Iran's water supply comes from desalination. Regional nations including Israel are predominantly dependent upon desalination (80%+ in some cases), which requires substantial energy to operate. Simultaneously killing power and water creates multiple crippling failure chains in each nation that will net degrade their abilities to engage in reactive kinetic war themselves. The effects on the populace in terms of support for Iran versus their own governments remains to be seen under such extremes. Iran's messaging will remain simply truthful: “You attacked us first, we told you the consequences of your actions. Reap what ye sow.” This situation will pull through to further degradation of regional oil production and general economic contraction in the GCCs. I expect Iran to judiciously play this carte blanche. It should focus fire on Israeli targets to overload it first and further limit its net ability to project any force regionally by air, sea or land. Then, it should carefully weigh which GCC is the greatest threat and the greatest ROI. Iran is clearly employing moral calculus in line with its Islamic staffers and it is trying to ideologically win over both leadership and citizens on that basis. Doing too much damage too soon to infrastructure that will indiscriminately hurt massive numbers of citizens lowers its support and the potential fit citizen revolts against GCC elites, under the banner of Islamic unity (this is a key strategic and tactical feature in Iranian operations).

Mistakenly, the majority of GCCs will continue to make the wrong bet. Their ruling elite will increasingly publicly side with USIS because:

Islam isn't what these elites truly observe or care about, as shown by the very nature of their values, lifestyles, structures and known transgressions; They lack the genuine political skill required to successfully navigate a post USIS ME environment where negotiation with Iran and each other is essential to determine a coherent, stable future that includes regional security, rebalancing and rebuilding of economies, and power redesign to contain dissident citizens. USIS is the hopeful bet on the status quo of existing vassalage.

This is the notionally easier but wrong option. It is self-serving to remain aligned to the model that delivers all wealth and power to the tiny few while the architecture of that power delivery system is being blown up by a regional neighbour, and when key religious icons are being destroyed by the USIS hegemon that is now on the back foot and exposed as weak, irrational, apocalyptic, and publicly diametrically opposed to the existence of Islam.

USIS exacerbates the above choice by executing multiple false flag attacks against GCCs using Shahed drone copies in order to frame Iran and trigger this partisan decision making in favour of USIS. However, the false flags are at total odds with Iran's consistent positions that precede this war (multiple proposals for regional co-operation with reducing USA influence) and run through it (clear declaration of targets, reasons, and direct denials of these strikes, which make no tactical sense for Iran).

It's only in Iran's interests to attack GCC assets when:

They are USIS assets that enable the war; That GCC is actively hostile or participatory against Iran; There is a reciprocal basis to strike them, including keeping that GCC out of active warfare by generating internal overload. The ability to escalate on the greatest ROI ratio serves Iran's interests. While it has ammo and firing capabilities, it will always be able to do this, until nuclear weapons are employed.

Given the above, I expect USIS to escalate attacks to seem to make good on its threats (this may have begun ahead of deadline), using mostly standoff ammo and may generate more aerial shoot down opportunities for Iran. Iran will then immediately execute reciprocal infrastructure strikes at disproportionate scale to exploit military, political and regional economic aspects of the strike package, which will humiliate USIS and push it further into the corner, triggering more schizoid output from the White House that contains material lies about all actions, pushes blame onto Israel, and overplays damage done to Iran.

USA doesn't have a clear plan of near term operations, as proven by the lack of necessary, precedent logistics. It has now created a drip feed of force into theatre, most of which has visible lead times and limited endurance. Destruction of regional bases has materially, negatively affected the logistics chain: air power reach and endurance is curtailed (so air supremacy is likely impossible to establish for the time being if at all); naval forces have to rearm and reload further away e.g. Diego Garcia. Allies are not providing effective back up, or refusing to get involved, triggering more schizophrenic White House output (“weak”, “cowards”, “don't need them”, “Hormuz is their responsibility”). This is generating a positive feedback cycle of increasingly incoherent military operations, feeds (MEUs, 82nd Airborne) and gibberish Western media reconditioning (attacking Kharg Island). USIS's superficial propaganda layer is already in a spin. It's even abandoned the most simple, effective war strategy of simply saying nothing to both maintain maximum ambiguity and deniability, both of which limit communications errors.

After one wave of escalation, Trump will be further exposed by lying about what USIS achieved and what Iran did in response. After that, more Iranian oil infrastructure will be hit and Trump will justify it along the lines of “it's the only language they understand, it doesn't have to happen if they agree to stop, Israel did it but we agree this time because I gave Iran a chance, and they threw it in my face,” all of which will again contradict previous White House statements. Iran will be up to wave 80-something of Operation True Promise 4 by this time, directly contradicting White House claims that it's been totally destroyed.

All of the above escalates towards nuclear weapon use by Israel, which will not be telegraphed. I don't know what the chance is, but it's not zero; likely minimum 20% chance is my guess. Israel is a deeply troubled society run by dark tetrads. This is evident from its public actions, statements and its own press reporting. It is pathologically hypocritical: it now cites international law and war crimes against it, despite what it does in Gaza and what it said at U.N. meetings. This is the most open view of societal madness I've ever seen in my lifetime. This doesn't get sorted out easily, quickly, rationally, or peacefully. This is so deeply embedded in the fabric of global power that the existential violence is only going to increase as Israel and Zionism is put under more and more pressure and exposure. The degree of saturation of US society isn't going away. This doesn't end with an election cycle.

Israel is likely to have committed a false flag at the Al Aqsa Mosque site. I expect in less than a month, Israel will strike the Mosque properly, blame Iran, take the whole site, accelerate ethnic cleaning of Jerusalem and the West Bank, then declare full intent to build the Third Temple. It needs the this war to cover the destruction of the Mosque. It likely believes that GCC populations are adequately cowed and GCC governments adequately vassalised to not practically object given the events post October 7th. Sunni Islam is simply allowing Israel to desecrate the Islamic footprint in the West Bank unopposed. Israel may as well go for this eschatological win before it gets fully crushed by Iran. This is the overt trigger for regional war between Islamic nations and against Israel, but this chaos and and times apocalypse plays into and serves Zionist eschatology. That's a circular trap.

Iran's extremely careful, tolerant strategy of forebearance now gives it justification to effectively decimate Israel and wreck it, similar to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. What that will truly involve and exactly where and how it ends is unknown but fundamentally depends upon Iran's ammo stocks and firing capabilities. The war will not shrink or end soon. It will expand because both sides:

Are tactically committed to expansion via a positive feedback cycle; Benefit from expansion effects in multiple political, military and economic ways that can justify what they have to tolerate/endure, separate from the wider world; Are separated by a rational mismatch. USIS isn't operating rationally for numerous reasons, including fundamental personality and skill failings at the administrative staff level; Harbour regional scale plans that are furthered or set up by expansive violence, with precedents established (USIS regional strategy post 9/11).

All of this is a Darwinian escalatory test. The truth of such a test is, in my opinion, now necessary or even essential for the progression of mankind. Personally, I seek truth. There is a lot of truth waiting to be revealed via this escalating war.