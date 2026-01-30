The van door opens. Terry's back with two extra large coffees.

“Drink it slow,” I say. “Piss bottle’s half full.”

“Anything, Mike?”

“Telly’s on, he's choppin’ chicken with a cleaver.” Thermal, optical, Wi-Fi mapping makes evidence collection simple. We just need to be present.

Kid’s biked back from school. Looks healthy.

“Hard to believe, innit?” Terry’s twitching.

“Rear team, visual. Kid’s in a dino suit. Running around the garden.”

Thirty minutes later, bosch!

“Steven Caffrey?”

“Yeah? What's this?”

“PC Harbinger, PC Tetlow. You’re under arrest for child cruelty and suspected wilful poisoning. You do not have to say anything…”

Interview room. He’s calm. Brief’s proper posh. Odd name: F. Lumpey.

“So. You fed raw chicken to your son, Alfie, because—”

“Nooo-ooo! No. No. Didn’t feed Alfie nothin’. I fed our T-rex his tea. Like always. Three chickens. That size.”

Terry exhales, cups his forehead. Four hours.

“That ‘T-rex’ is. Your. Son. In an inflatable IKEA dinosaur suit!” I almost slam the table. “It ain’t Jurassic bleedin’ Park!”

Terry points at the video. Tenth time. His eyes roll.

“Yeah! Perfect match to me books. And Top Trumps.” Caffrey's head lolls around the plain room. Flicks his wrist. “Nnnn… Nnn-Nature Channel! Look it up! On YouTube! Eyes! Look at ’im! His eyes rollin’... on something, he is!”

“You fed raw chicken to Alfie.”

“Yer can’t charge me fer poisoning. Dinosaurs don’t chew raw chicken. Swallow it whole. Everyone knows that. Check BitChute.”

“You’ve not established it’s a child,” says Lumpey.

Terry’s jaw tightens.

“You’re not qualified to determine species.” Fucking smarmy lawyers.

Terry stands.

“Siddown, Tel!”

“You’re contaminating procedure, officers!”

Terry grabs his collar. Lumpey’s up.

“Assault! Interview terminated!”

Silence.

The custody clock’s done. Ticked out. Caffrey’s in the corridor, swilling machine tea. Interview tainted. No statement. He walks.

Lumpey says, “All future correspondence. Addressed to Flumpy.”

I look up. “Eh?”

“I identify as Flumpy. Female Bassett Hound lawyer.”

Terry sprays coffee. On me. “Fuckin’! TE-EL!”

“That’s not—!” Tel's eyes roll.

“Male solicitors don’t exist!” Lumpy hisses. “Only Flumpy does. Other terminology is harassment!”

Caffrey nods.