Go and read Chris Hedges’ article, How Fascism Came.

Note, he expresses the belief that fascism has been with us for ages. Trump is the symptom, not the disease.

VST stated in its early days that fascistic neo feudalism is the system we live in. Totalitarianism is the bit that's getting added on now, across the US hegemony.

Hedges expresses this too, in his way.