Read part one here

The aviation safety system has been subverted and replaced by the code of Omertà.

If pilots suffer a Covid-19 gene therapy-induced serious adverse event (SAE) or side effect that does not resolve within 12 hours (UK) or 48 hours (US), they must report it to their Aeromedical Examiner AME and then seek investigation and treatment as directed by the AME and their own GP.

Pilots must hold a current medical certificate in order to fly. A medical certificate will be suspended on self-declaration of SAE or side effect. This will stop the pilot flying and reduce their income either temporarily or permanently.

Pilots do not want to lose their medical certificates for obvious reasons.

If a pilot chooses not to declare SAE, it/they would have to be detected by:

the AME at the pilot’s next periodic medical certification examination;

the SAE obviously impacting the pilot’s ability to fly to the point they take themselves or are taken off flying duties.

It is increasingly apparent that this system of self-declaration is falling short. I and other pilots are increasingly aware of Covid-19 gene therapy SAE impacting pilot fitness to fly.

Commercial airline pilots have experienced at least:

life-threatening blood clots;

tinnitus;

cardiovascular issues;

neurological issues;

fatalities;

as a result of Covid-19 gene therapies.

Some of the pilots experiencing the above have followed the rules and self-declared then sought treatment or resolution. I am aware that there are some pilots who are not following these rules.

Share

Why ignore the rules?

First, because they can. The FAA and the CAA and most if not all other aviation regulatory bodies are not interested in actively checking whether the Covid-19 gene therapies are having any negative effects on pilot health and flight safety.

Second, pilots are negatively incentivised to self-declare as unfit to fly. They lose pay, flying hours and become subject to the regulatory medical system, which can be vague and open-ended. If a medical condition is severe enough it can lead to permanent loss of medical certification and flying licence.

Third, Covid-19 gene therapies are generally not being considered as causal for most of the SAE that are revealed in pharmacovigilence systems such as VAERS or Yellow Card. The medical profession is actively engaged in denial and possible cover up of causality. Therefore, whatever the pilot experiences by way of SAE may not be attributed to the gene therapy, which would deny them any access to the vaccine injury compensation funds (in the UK no citizen has so far received any compensation even in cases where gene therapies have been shown to be the cause). If the injury is attributed to a gene therapy there are other problems.

Fourth, the pilot is likely to have chosen to take the therapy themselves. Some have actually been forced or coerced, but many have not. This is problematic for the individual mentally (“I did it to myself”) and also in terms of third party liability (there is none).

Fifth, private medical care is likely to rule out cover for “vaccine” related injury and also rule out experimental treatments and injuries that stem from them. BUPA and Axa have both stated that they do not cover “vaccine”-related injuries.

Sixth, the degree of SAE or side effect may be severe enough to be declarable, but not severe enough for people to notice. Failure to declare such a thing is still a violation of aviation rules. For example, flying around with chest pain, tingling or numb extremities, impaired vision or hearing, would all constitute violations. So, if the consequences of self-declaration are loss of medical with subsequent loss of income, pilots may choose to mask, hide or struggle through the SAE and keep flying. Some are doing just that.

Seventh, from the airline, regulator and union perspective, this is all the individual pilot’s problem. These three groups are able to adopt a “don’t look, don’t tell, don’t ask” stance and feign ignorance. To look and find now, having allowed pilots to take the gene therapies and having done zero due diligence on whether or not pilots should have been allowed, would show up all regulators and airlines and unions to be totally incompetent to the point of being grossly negligent. If everyone keeps their mouths shut, they’ll all be fine and it’s just the individual pilots who will suffer.

Share

Consequences of ignoring the rules

In short, it is a crime for a pilot to knowingly operate a flight under conditions that would degrade flight safety. Personal injury or SAE would constitute such a condition.

However, they would have to be proven to have known about their problem and hidden it and then operated. This isn’t necessarily easy to prove, depending upon the issue.

FAA put on notice that vaccinated pilots are violating FAA no-fly rules

December 15, 2021: The FAA, US DOT, DOJ, aviation insurers and 5 US airlines were put on notice by 11 aviation, legal and medical professionals regarding the mass violation of the FAA’s own regulations and rules regarding the use of Covid-19 gene therapies by airline pilots. The signatories called for:

Medically ﬂagging all vaccinated pilots. Within four weeks of this letter, having these pilots undergo thorough medical re-examinations to include D—Dimer tests (to check for blood clotting problems), Troponin tests (to check for Troponin in the blood, which is a protein that is released when the heart muscle has been damaged), post-vaccination ECG analysis (also known as EKG, which checks the electrical signals that determine cardiac health), and cardiac MRI and PULS Test (to determine heart health). Inclusion of the cardiac MRI as a screening test for pilots is critical, as a recent study showed that using only ECG results and symptoms to screen patients resulted in a 7.4 under-diagnosing of actual myocarditis,1 while the PULS Test is also critical as a study published last month showed that “mRNA COVID Vaccines dramatically increase inﬂammatory markers” and that the risk of Acute Coronary Syndrome more than doubled in those vaccinated, leading the authors to conclude that “the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines dramatically increase inﬂammation on the endothelium and T cell inﬁltration of cardiac muscle, and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.”2 Medically de-certifying and grounding all pilots who fail any one of the above tests or who otherwise show symptoms indicative of possible blood-clotting issues or myocarditis (such as chest pain, shortness of breath, decreased exercise tolerance, or new heart palpitations) — and re-testing said pilots at six week intervals until all subjective and objective ﬁndings return to levels that are aeromedically acceptable (including D-dimer, Troponin, ECG and cardiac MRI ﬁndings in aeromedically acceptable ranges) and until clean bills of health issue. From this point forward, only allowing commercial aircraft to be operated by pilots who can show D-Dimer and Troponin tests — as well as cardiac MRIs, ECGs and PULS tests — at aeromedically acceptable levels, and a clean medical examination undertaken a minimum of ﬁve (5) days after each COVID-19 vaccine and after each COVID “booster” shot, as a review of reporting systems such as the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (“VAERS”) indicates that the current FAA wait time of two (2) days is insufﬁcient to detect a signiﬁcant number of blood clotting and myocarditis cases (which are manifesting more than 48 hours post-inoculation).

Letter To Faa 3.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

Some testimony regarding pilots who suffered vaccine injuries while flying

On November 7th I was mandated to receive a vaccine. Quite literally I was told that if I did not receive the vaccination I would be fired. 6 minutes after we landed [at Dallas] I passed out, I coded, I required 3 shocks, I needed to be intubated. I will probably never fly again. Captain Bob Snow, American Airlines: American Airlines Captain Bob Snow Speaks Out About His Vaccine-Caused Heart Attack

Steve Kirsch: My interview with Josh Yoder about American pilot Bob Snow's cardiac arrest after landing

Steve Kirsch: Interview with Latane Campbell - "80% of airline pilots aren't going to take the booster"

Pilot Cody Flint: Testimony to Senator Ron Johnson

Food for thought

If you are a passenger, do you want to know that your vaccinate pilot is actually healthy enough to fly? Captain Bob Snow clearly wasn’t, having been forced to get a shot. He is not an isolated case. The tragedy for him is that he was coerced through a “no jab, no job” mandate which should never, ever have been allowed in not just flying, but throughout the whole of society. Canada remains one of the worst nations for such policies. People can’t use any form of public transport unless they are dosed, never mind operate the transport in question.

The issues above apply and are active in the UK as much as anywhere. The CAA is playing the same game as the FAA. It is a game of chance backed up by deniability, feigned ignorance and collusive silence: Omertà.