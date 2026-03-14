Where is the slogan, “Make America Great Again”, defined in terms of:

Meaning

Scope

Duration/temporality

End point/metrics by which Greatness can be judged to have been (re)achieved?

Like “feminism”, asking people what MAGA means will result in meaninglessly individual and inconsistent answers. Unlike “feminism” MAGA doesn't have moderately consistent definitions in text sources e.g. English dictionaries (which makes people's inability to define ‘feminism’ a bigger personal failing).

If Trumpian election campaign material was built around MAGA, then surely both manifestos should contain or represent definitions of MAGA.

Of course, they don’t define it.

In fact, Agenda 47 has been entirely abandoned as it was guaranteed to be. Therefore no Greatness can be found in it or come from it now that it is defunct and nothing in it is being pursued or is achievable.

The above is self-evident from the moment the nothing slogan was uttered without question, then peddled blindly by people across the IQ spectrum.

What's the difference between:

Make America Great Again

Two weeks to flatten the curve

Trust the science

Trust the plan

Yes we can

Hope for change

There is no difference. They all mean nothing, have no definitional stability or source, do not relate to reality and are deliberately reliant on the individual to project personalised meaning into the statements to give them meaning at the individual level, that may be entirely at odds with any other individual’s projected meaning.

Therefore, repetition of “MAGA” is simply an admission of brainwashing and failure to critically identify then assess the use of a meaningless slogan to induce conformance to wider behavioural propaganda and programming via a hollow slogan.

I don't care who you are, what you “stand for” or believe or do. If you have gone along with “MAGA”, you have been brainwashed and propagandised. You cannot in any way prove that America has been returned to Greatness or not by any given point in time, most notably by the end of Trump's second term.

MAGA is vapourware laced with the lowest quality, lowest dose fentanyl for the purposes of zombifying crowds in the same way crowds are always zombified.

People who claim to “be awake” because of [insert mask-off event here] who say “MAGA” are deeply self-delusional.

This applies across the board to literally anyone, anywhere, who repeated this slogan that none of them can define or find a meaningful, uniform definition of.

The only way MAGA could've meant anything was if it had been a SMART objective. That no one seems to demand such things from their political leadership is a massive indictment of the masses. Manifestos are toilet paper. Humans propagandise each other and themselves through slogans of nothing. This is utterly laughable.

The solution?

Find the next talking head who says something in the moment that you like and that matches the zeitgeist, who repeats slogans and pushes concepts once they become safe and easy to, after all the hard work has been done by others. These talking heads will set boundaries, limit targets and court “conflict” and controversy that isn't real. They are Overton Window gatekeepers.

You will know these talking heads are the “right ones” because they will be allowed coverage, and not subjected to the maximum force of control via de-banking, cancel culture, platform deletion/exclusion, lawfare and literal arrest by the state.

Once you've found those heads, wait for them to deliver you the new slogan, then you know it's safe to bark it in between your demands for them to become the next President.

Somehow, some way, they're different, it's different this time around, and they know what's really going on and they are really trustworthy and immune from the effects of true power. In no way can Your Next Saviour Hero be a liar, a grifter, a shill, a Manchurian candidate, inept, clueless or otherwise incapable of delivering anything they claim. And they certainly cannot be simply controlled by money, power or elements of their own background, by those with power, knowledge and control over resources.

MAGA's utility has ended. “America First” is the interim slogan that means just as little. After midterms, talking heads will begin programming you with a fresh selection of slogans, none of which will be defined or attached to SMART objectives. They will solidify into election campaign banners.

And you will pick one you like, you will repeat it and you will tribalise via it, just like every other time. You will not know what they mean, you will not declare that lack of meaning, you will not demand meaning or definition. You will not analyse a manifesto and you will not question its immediate contradictions, impossibilities or immediate abandonment post election.

The barrel doesn't have a bottom. The race down can always plumb new depths.

Anyone, anywhere, who claimed Trump was a peace candidate because he said he was, is politically inept. They simply cannot determine that political candidates and politicians are inveterate liars with zero accountability to meaningless claims, slogans and manifestos.

In 2027 a raft of such people who once repeated MAGA and “vote Trump coz peace” will be served to you on a tray. The smell of rotting shit will envelop you and, between gags, you will do what you have done each time before. Afterwards, what happened before will happen again.

Thus, you prove your own insanity, sat in a theatre with no roof that reeks of rotting shit, watching an ever-cheapening pantomime. And you'll have paid for the tickets. And you'll have brought your whole family. You will all cheer. By the end of the show, you will know one thing: who or what the next “enemy” is, against whom or what the next “war” will be waged. You will adopt a sense of tribal identity around the slogan and the enemy. You will believe this connects you meaningfully into a large, righteous tribe who know and deal in truth. In reality, the opposite will be true. You will have no genuine relationship to anyone uttering the slogan or screaming “hate!” at the new enemy. At no time will you simply invert the slogans, messages and targets and ask, “is this the real instruction?”

Vapourware. Fentanyl. Rotting shit.

They are the ingredients for political brainwashing and propaganda.

Underneath everything, you will eventually discover that everything you thought you rejected last time was simply rebranded into the thing you now support. Whatever you thought got destroyed in a small but meaningful win for the little guy was simply a crumb thrown from the table, a limited hangout, a miniscule fall guy, a containment exercise.

At that point, you'll then be served the next talking head and new slogan.

You will beg for a new saviour because you are poorer and have fewer choices, freedoms and rights. You will immediately latch on to the sloganeer who serves you the slogan that emotionally lands and allows you to project your own meaning and pain into it.

Is there no bottom to the barrel, or are you just swimming in circles?