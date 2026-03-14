Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

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Ignasz Semmelweisz's avatar
Ignasz Semmelweisz
17h

"The definition that everyone knows" isn't a definition.

QED.

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Riki Tiki Tavi's avatar
Riki Tiki Tavi
19h

MAGA and MAHA never worked for me or my closest allies. That stated, as a Substack journo, I have made great efforts to embrace 'specificity' while exploring the roots of popular language, and the trending narratives. I appreciate your effort to contribute to greater clarity in a realm that is swamped by advertising techniques (neurolinguistic programming)which were largely introduced by Edward Bernays in the early twentieth century. The design(s) of MK Ultra oriented propaganda campaigns have become even more sophisticated over the last 25 years in my purview. I spent a decade working to promote literacy here in the US. It was most frustrating to learn firsthand how the US educational 'system' had failed (and I am also a by product of a dumbed down system of education.) As you have come to the conclusion: "Zero meaning"--this summarizes most of what appears in the corporate News Feed. Like junk food, a steady diet of junk news is why we see so much historical ignorance, and political naivete in our American culture. ...Write on, sir!

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