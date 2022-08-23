Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

Aug 23, 2022

Once, in 2019, I was at a party. As 15 people sat around and conversed, I said to the group that I have a special pronoun that I developed myself, because none of the available pronouns fit me. The room grew quiet. I explained that as a woman who Dresses Like A Dude but Thinks Like A Biddy (ie a Grandma), I chose the pronoun DLADTLAB. If you say it right, a little bit of spit forms in the corners of your mouth. The room went quiet. I just kept repeating DLADTLAB, DLADTLAB....you could've heard a pin drop, till one person started laughing. Then we all were laughing. Ah, good times.

