Biden's Pardon is an Admission of Massive Criminality
A single confirmation of systemic, global criminality & corruption
Genocide Joe has admitted that all previous claims, accusations and evidenced crimes of Hunter Biden, Joe and his involved family members are real.
The pardon handed out is so wide reaching and time bound so as to cover Ukrainian and Chinese activities that there should be no doubt, as if any should remain given the hard evidence in existence.
This means that at the federal level the Trump administration may not be able to pursue the Biden family via Hunter.
The question is whether the scope of a presidential pardon covers every offence below federal. If not, it may still be possible to pursue offences at the state or lower level.
Expect more similar pardons for other people named in Hunter Biden's laptop.
So the President can even pardon people for crimes that they haven’t been charged with and no one knows they committed?
Only a totally corrupted system would grant anyone powers like that.
Lying with impunity seems to be new thing for politicians. Can you imagine the outcry if Vladimir Putin did something like this?
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/dec/01/joe-biden-pardons-hunter
And remember just a few weeks ago The Guardian was pushing for the “continuity Biden” presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
They must think we have the memories of goldfish. The system is absolutely corrupt.