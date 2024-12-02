Genocide Joe has admitted that all previous claims, accusations and evidenced crimes of Hunter Biden, Joe and his involved family members are real.

The pardon handed out is so wide reaching and time bound so as to cover Ukrainian and Chinese activities that there should be no doubt, as if any should remain given the hard evidence in existence.

This means that at the federal level the Trump administration may not be able to pursue the Biden family via Hunter.

The question is whether the scope of a presidential pardon covers every offence below federal. If not, it may still be possible to pursue offences at the state or lower level.

Expect more similar pardons for other people named in Hunter Biden's laptop.