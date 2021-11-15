Second in a triptych.

Sense from nonsense. Like science from logic, only more inclusive and incongruous at the same time. That's sort of how I remember it. That's how the memory feels in my guts, anyway.

There was nonsense all around, for ages. Inclusive nonsense that sucked everyone in and was - if you tried to follow any strand of it - literally incongruous. And incoherent as well! Ha ha! They all begin with “I”. Why's that funny? Well, I just realised, the whole fucking shitshow basically started with “I” as well.

“I have rights.”.

“I have the right to medical bodily autonomy.”.

“I have medical treatment for my benefit.”.

Yeah, that was how it was. That was what it was like at the start, before the nonsense. That was the sense. Then came the nonsense. Suddenly.

“My rights are second to the greater good.”. But no one knew what the greater good actually was. I didn't, no one I asked did. Everyone's take was different, soft, malleable. Asking what it was always triggered a debate that fizzled out or ended in argument. It had never been described, defined or agreed. It was a formless label. It could mean whatever they or you or I wanted it to mean. Its power lay in it being eaten at all, without question despite being completely unbaked. A blanket to cover the mind and shroud critical thought. Because no one knew what it actually meant, reality based around the term wasn't even real. Only they knew that; those in the real club. They knew what the terms were for.

“I haven't got any rights. I must earn them back by doing what they want.”.

“I must save others by having medical treatment.”.

“I am always sick, even when I feel well. So I am always a risk to others. So I should have the treatment.”.

Yeaaaahhh. Doesn't make sense, does it? It didn't then and it doesn't now, because there was never any proof of either of those last two claims.

Huh? What's that? Correct… well remembered! They peddled that nonsense about “asymptomatic transmission” but there was literally never any proof of it given ever, and most people just believed the media who said the lies, and the politicians, and they never asked them for proof. Not in “public” anyway because that wasn't reality. That was their confected world that we all watched through the windows of our screens.

They changed stuff with their lies and slogans and their “inclusion”. They changed reality. People literally chanted reality into something else and they didn't even know what they were chanting or that they were chanting.

“Inclusion”, I say, because everyone could agree it, accept it, if they chose to. The mantras, the slogans, the… Not a soul was excluded. You remember. I know you do. When everyone chose to save each other. I mean, that was the only choice, remember? So that became the biggest tribe, didn't it? All helping each other?! Helping each other to become unnatural.

“We're not saying we're forcing you, but if you don't agree with what we're saying then you're a minority outsider. We're not saying that you have to do what we're telling you, that you have to have the treatments. But if you don't, you'll go to the centres. You have a choice. It's a free choice.”.

People actually believed that and repeated it like it was reasonable and sane. All this had happened before. Before they were born. Their grandparents and great grandparents were dead so they didn't hear the stories and the memories of their forebears’ fights against The Domination - the overt, conventional domination that people saw straight away and induced fear that triggered inherent corrective resistance. And now they were too lazy to read the books before the burning started, again. The second burning? Nah. There's been plenty before if you read the books. Now, they could only be bothered to click on the top link, which was always Wikipedia. Wikipedia was always changing. It was the memory (arse)hole that shat out the constantly redigested truth and they ate it up. They couldn't hear history echoing in their own ears, in the tone of their own voices. They wanted to believe that this was new, tough, that they were brave pioneers getting through it together by becoming unnatural themselves. Everything had happened before, at small and large scale.

Those who knew this could predict accurately but instantly came to understand the burden of Cassandra’s curse.

Those reincarnated Cassandras knew that this change - massive change - was the Essential Capitulation to get everyone to accept and conform to the changes still to come. The ones that had to keep going into them, into their bodies and brains until they were not them any more.

Clapping… right? Once a week. Bizarre. People did it though. Then it faded as people got bored. Then it turned into a slow clap, which meant something else. Then there was no clapping.

Humanity has never been so HUMANE!

That was the slogan, the motto, once the clapping finally stopped. Designed to fill the void just before we'd had the chance to start filling it for ourselves with answers that they didn't want us to work out. The questions were forming but that new slogan stopped the real, truer answers dead in their tracks. We'll never forget that slogan, will we? I shifted so many t-shirts and so much junk with that printed on it. I lost count of the numbers of masks with “HUMANE HumaN” on them. I started that. I could always tell which were mine coz the “E” was double height but “HumaN” like that underneath was clear. I couldn't get them in quick enough, honestly. Had constant bottlenecks with China but it was worth it for the massive margins and the scale of their output. I got the trademark and the copyright and everything. It was all sorted, but then they killed it all when they found out I was a natural and some fucking cunt in the National BioSafe Service fucking stole the papers after they came round! I was juuuust about to leave to go to the post office to send them recorded. They were signed, sealed. That fucking slimey bastard… Callum Godman-Lilley, it said on his badge. Arsehole with a stupid, made up double-barrel name almost too big for his shitty little badge. Says it all, doesn't it? Righteous cunts back then they were, weren't they? If he'd been five minutes later, I'd have had it all gone off, he'd have never seen it and I coulda kept running the whole thing from the centre! Something to keep me going. Maybe enough money to have “sorted” a transfer to them or them to me. I never saw them again! I didn't speak to a single person at The Forgiving! Because I was just running in every direction looking for them. My voice… gave… out… before my legs… or my will… or my desire. When your love fails those that you love, rage can fill that black hole. Rage and anger eat time.

Godman-fucking-Lilley! If I ever saw him again…!

You know the worst thing about losing the rights and trademark stuff? The fucking centre staff and guards ended up wearing my fucking logo in the centres! The really nasty ones wore the white t-shirt with the black writing under their thin white crappy work shirts so it was fully visible to everyone through their shirts. Imagine being hosed or hit or force fed or screamed at or abused or ignored or isolated or worse, by people with “HUMANE HumaN” on their fucking T-shirts and masks! They were so fucking dumb or nasty or both that they abbreviated it and wrote it on walls and wherever… graffiti… as “HH”. Like, errr, HELLLOOOO?! Have we seen that before? Was that a time of great humanity? DON'T THINK SO!!! Badges like that as well! But that was the fucking point, wasn't it?

The snidey colluders and the gutless collaborators went back to using “88” insignia - t-shirts, pin badges, whatever - coz they were spineless but wanted to be in the big tribe. That's what inclusion got us: a massive trip down memory lane to that quiet spot in the woods where the birds don't sing. Most people went there together. We didn't, and we were made to pay. They fucking dragged us. Down to that quiet spot in the woods where the birds don't sing and you can smell death. You know it. Even if you've never smelled it before. That's when you dig your heels in and push against the mud and the panic closes in and the fear and the begging and the submission as you sell yourself to cling to any life at all but it's too late by then. The inclusion means their tribe is too big. Too big for you, obviously. But even too big for any of them. You can see it in the faces. Loads struggling as they know they want to leave but can't because then they will become you, and you're the ones they've been hurting. They don't want to get hurt. Inclusion! Ha ha ha ha ha…

Anyway I'm ranting. I'm over it now, can't you tell?! Ha ha! Yeeaah.

The incongruous bit, well… that was the pain and the start of the relief, in the end.

Does it really work? Then why's it all still happening?

Such simple questions. There was a diagram.

“Do the ‘vaccines’ work? Yes. Then vaccine passports are useless. No. Then vaccine passports are useless.”.

That simple. Too simple for people who think they're cleverer than they actually are.

By the time it clicked in enough of the unnatural to make them feel uncomfortable, martial law was already in force across the Developed World.

Cleverness-wise, what do I mean? Weeell… you know about the experiment? Where you get loads of people to rank themselves on all sorts of stuff: below average; average; above average. Most people, when you add it all up, rank themselves mostly above average. You can't have that all the time across everyone. On average, most people are roughly average. Normal distribution. But everyone thinks they're not, thinks they're better, cleverer, smarter on average. “I'm special. My mum told me I was.”. So you can play on that and co-opt or manipulate average people by making them feel special or clever, then you let them join a club full of the “clever and special” so they reinforce that manipulation amongst themselves. A club full of the clever and special has an average and a median in it too. The bigger you make that club, the lower the club's average and median gets.

They made it a global club of unnaturals! Ha ha ha! What's special about that? Well, if you're in it and you know you're special, and the membership card says “clever and special”, then…?

The naturals went the other way. They were made to go the other way. They made them the small club as always happens. You need an enemy to fight a war and you need a war to achieve an agenda while that war is waging. Ultimate distraction, war. Resources, emotions. So… anyway… they made the naturals the much smaller club and kept trying to make it smaller. But that's concentration, distillation. The naturals’ average and median went up. Then they introduced a catalyst: they put the small club under existential threat; they increased the heat of the distillation so it sped up. So the naturals had two choices: die out or evolve. They turned down the Darwin award that Uncle Klaus offered them that Christmas. Thank fuck!

It was the Baseliners that swung it all in the end. All from one guy who made the process to follow to get a full baseline beforehand and all the monitoring and measuring and testing afterwards, against your baseline.

Remember the early treatment protocols? All those actual hero doctors, doing actual doctoring. Working out the problem then fixing it with all the old stuff we already had and already knew and was already cheap and already accessible to everyone, that was already safe. The selfless bioengineers whose Hippocratic oath was real and lived, not like all those other sell-outs in the big club who took the money and shut their mouths and kept getting bullied by the top no matter how subservient they were. Some of these frontline medic heroes were unnaturals who woke up and converted, pretty dramatically in one guy's case. The one with the beard. Remember him?

The Baselining fucked the unnaturals, but it toooook ages. That's why the collectors were made, really: to Collect & Move the Naturals and Stop The Baseliners at the same time. But by the time they did that, the Baseliners had already had their “G&Ts”, so the system couldn't tell who the Baseliners were until they got sick and walked into court with all their baselined evidence.

That was funny, wasn't it… “G&T”…

“How many G&Ts have you had now?”, people used to say to each other, like they were down the fucking pub or something.

“Four, but my next one is next month. Comes round quick, don't it?”. That's what Jackie said. By the fifth one her fucking hair had fallen out, she had this fucking ‘orrible bleeding for ages that she just stopped talking about once they took away the health care. Two types of tumour out of nowhere in the end…

Who thought a G&T was that bad for ya? Not Jackie, not at first. “One too many, eh love?”

‘Cept one Covid Gene Therapy is one too many. I fucking kept saying that till I got collected! Then you don't need to say any more, coz you're with all your natural mates and everyone agrees with ya! Ha ha. Then what do you talk about? Football got patchy early on as the teams literally shrank…

But a Baseliner G&T? They were G&Ts with a fuckin’ proper twist! Better than a Molotov cocktail! More precise, slower acting but much more devastating in the end. They all took the gene therapies and made the most out of ‘em. Now they were Humane Humans! Like a double reverse suicide bomber, I thought. Eh? You don't you get it? Well, first… they don't kill anyone else but themselves but, in the process of them “blowing themselves up” they saved loads of others instead of killing ‘em. Honestly, fucking poetic. Greatest leaders the world has ever seen. Ever. The ultimate guerillas. The ultimate non-violent-but-self-violent, evidence-based counter-attack. Totally subverted the system, the game, the fuckin’ teardown of the world.

Beautiful.

Simple.

Tragic.

Selfless.

Genius.

