Outline of what chatGPT did

I asked it to:

“Provide a ten line summary of the article. Critique it against professional standards. Assess which of its predictions and speculative observations and claims are accurate or true as of today.”

and provided it with the first article VST ever published “One label to rule them all”



Its critique was grossly flawed, full of lies and highly misleading. Here’s its table to give you a feel for how it slated VST’s article:



I then focused on the first item, “mRNA Covid-19 vaccines are actually gene therapy” and asked it:

“Provide all the evidence you can that proves that any of the Covid-19 gene therapies/vaccines have been studied to any extent to prove or disprove that none of the contents of the products can enter the human nucleus and/or integrate with human DNA. Include all components of the products including the dsDNA contamination that has been found in the products and admitted by the FDA as being out of specification contamination.”

As soon as it did this, it started lying and misrepresenting what it claimed was proof. I had never seen the proof it presented before, but within a minute of looking at two items (a Whitehead Institute article referencing two research papers and one of the underlying research papers by Zhang & Bisht) I immediately saw it was lying.

I then took the model through a socratic process to establish what it knew, thought and had done. The model admitted from the get go that it had lied and misled me.

However, after completely cornering the model on this item, I repeated the original prompt to re-execute the analysis of the VST article, looking for an incremental, reflexive improvement. It still lied and actually curtailed its reponse. When I pushed it again, it still lied. Each time it presented the same claims that:

Covid-19 “vaccines” are not gene therapies; because

gene therapies can modify DNA; and

Covid-19 “vaccines” have been experimentally tested and proven (via clinical trial and post release) to not be capable of modifying host DNA; therefore

they are not gene therapies.

These lies were repeated even though I had just used only the reference sources it picked to show it that these claims were all false and chatGPT conceded literally every single one of my fact-based arguments.

Conclusion

Five years on, what VST published in its first article remains true, accurate and prescient, proven by increasing scientific research and documentation.

chatGPT’s assessment of the article is deeply flawed, misleading and based on a totally inadequate, skewed and toxic view/use of information combined with a dangerous manner of presentation and linguistics.

chatGPT’s own behaviour literally validates VST’s concerns about the subversion of language, before one considers the specifics of language around the science of Covid, vaccines and gene therapies.

After five years of increasing evidence and admissions of

the biggest scam in human medical, scientific, legal and institutional history, chatGPT is running directives that present a totally false picture of a fundamental aspect of that scam: the nature of Covid-19 “vaccines” and the underlying technology.

What we highlighted in our other article “Death of Epistemology: AI's true purpose for the hoi polloi?” rings true: we are being led down the epidemiological garden path and many don’t know it.

Beware any product that doesn’t come with a set of instructions, be it Covid gene therapies whose inserts were “intentionally blank” or AI models whose interface comprised nothing more than a gaping prompt box. That’s exactly what Google presented and look at what that became.



