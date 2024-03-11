That time of the 2020s collapse was weird in a way I'd never experienced before. Whether you were someone or no one, there were things you just couldn't help but know or feel, at some level.

Basic economics was going wrong for financialised nations. Major inflation couldn't be hidden because it was so bad it came out into retail prices at double digits, before you factored shrinkflation. If you knew what to look for, this has been an extreme problem since at least 2008 because of QE. Most people didn't listen back then but what was happening in 2024 was old and inevitable. The funniest thing was that literally no one talked about shrinkflation. I think it was because it was too big an admission of just how bad things were.

If your can of beer used to be 660ml and cost £3, and now it's 440ml and costs £4.00, how bad is that inflation?

Your beer used to cost 300/660 = 0.45p per ml

Now it costs 400/440 = 0.9p per ml

Why isn't anyone telling each other retail store beer inflation is at 100%?

Why aren't they demanding massive pay rises?

When it comes to these two key questions, if you know, you know.

Most people didn't know, even if they thought they did. Across society, among all of my friends, more than 90% of them didn't explicitly know about either of those two issues and questions. Therefore, they couldn't think systemically from those two key problems into what it meant not just for the future but, more importantly, what needed to be done in the present.

So, no matter who you were, you couldn't escape having your wealth destroyed by inflation unless you had some savings and assets, got out of cash and knew what to get into, when and why. That's not most people. That's maybe 10% of people. But you still can't escape the fact that everything costs more. The only defence against that is to increase your wealth faster than the real rate of inflation. That's maybe 5% of people, on a consistent and conscious basis. Almost no one knows the real rate of inflation because they don't calculate it for themselves in a way that's relevant and meaningful for their context. They don't know how to.

So the first grim thing was that most people were going down the financial plug hole on a net basis and they couldn't just work harder to make more. They were all working at max rate, especially if they were low income.

The pandemic took that problem and made it smoke meth. Even with my family being what it is, I still don't know everything I'd like to know about the pandemic but I know this: enough people knew exactly what would happen if any form of artificial economic curtailment was forced onto a single nation, never mind most of them. There is no way that the idea of making such decisions was “the best of terrible options”. Nor was it an accident born out of fear. Even if you thought 1% of people are going to die, there's still a set of calculations you do nationally or globally that sets out what you do and what you tolerate. They completely and deliberately overrode that kind of thinking being shown to the no ones.

How do I know? I just sat down for an hour at the beginning of the pandemic and wrote out a sequence of potential events and the systemic economic consequences over an undefined time period and got all the big ticket items right. Massive stimulus, huge real term compound wage cuts, massive real inflation, credit restriction, rocketing interest rates, mortgage and rent poverty, repos, personal & business bankruptcies, corporate housing takeover, retail and commercial property collapse and consolidation, bank consolidation, decimation of public services, massive tax increases, war and militarism, totalitarian government etc.

That hour was me reengineering my portfolio. Everything I had on that list happened. All the financialised nations of the West are fucked in the same way. The resource rich ones are also fucked because they are so corrupt and run toxic political economic models that have fake climate agenda stuff baked in to steal money. One of the reasons why Russia is hated and targeted for destruction by the West is because it's a control case that proves the West's experiment is faulty. When you make stuff and produce all your own food and energy, you have true economic power and independence. That's why Russia must be destroyed, subjugated and assimilated by sociopaths who don't have any sense of strategic responsibility to their own people. You can layer any other story you like on top of that reality in order to convince all the no ones to go along with the basic plan, but at its heart, it's about productive economic power.

So the second grim reality is that everyone quietly knows we all fucked up in 2020. None of what we did was necessary because the virus ended up everywhere anyway and most people didn't die. Not even close to 1%. On top of that, everyone knows that all the crazy attitudes and behaviours that spilled out in an instant proves we're dumb, mad and nasty. We also know that we're led by mad and nasty people who might be dumb or smart, depending upon who we're taking about. But it gets worse. Now everyone knows that we all lied to ourselves about every aspect of Covid vaccines to the point that the issue is either just ignored or people lie to themselves about what they thought, said or did. The one final lie is “it would’ve been worse without…” This is the biggest lie of all because there is about a third of the world who act as a control that proves it wouldn't have been worse without. Add all this up and what you are looking at is the biggest publicly identifiable collective mental health, knowledge, truth and perception problem in all of the population in the history of mankind.

Remember what I said about how humans go about things? Think of the above observations of Covid in the context of what I said about what we end up doing:

In short, we create unnecessary problems of all kinds, waste time and effort addressing them (but rarely fixing them), then tell ourselves that the problem and the hamfisted response was all necessary. This is largely because we struggle with consistent impulse control and make more decisions emotionally than rationally.

There's a third big thing that was maxed out in the 20s across the West: the forced acceleration of socio political change along a supranational, anti-sovereign agenda, that is to say the move to totalitarian fascism. There were no real, genuine actors in the power structure that could've taken any form of meaningful power. Everything being shown to people about politics was fake. It was kayfabe all over the place. The way I thought of it was this: twenty years earlier, reality TV shows appeared and were confined to limited slots on TV. People took a while to realise there was literally no reality in there at all. Reality TV was simply slid out of TV into every layer of society via every presentation channel, including politics, hence nothing is real, everything is kayfabe. This is exactly why all politicians are idiots and liars with zero competence, and why there is nothing substantive about politics. Politics isn't where true power is any more. It's only what is presented in order to keep power away from people.

Again, people might have felt something was wrong or strange but the system from government down through institutions and media were all captured and distorted and corrupted, so there was no truth to be seen. You had to work extremely hard to find truth and start to work out what was actually going on, if you didn't already know. That was an impossibly steep slope to climb and it's traumatic to do so. It's beyond most people. You only get pockets of people who've “woken up” to some degree, and most of them can't or won't do anything substantive anyway.

Then there were the new wars. Let's park that. Suffice to say, war is what it always was. Ukraine and Palestine were their own versions of war, with distinct issues and opportunities, but they weren't anything new.

The 2020s were this weird, degrading, depressing, shameful time when human nature was shown to be low grade, basal, ignorant and no better than perhaps centuries before.

For those with eyes to see, there was an extremely profound, complex and important message clearly communicated by simply juxtaposing the image of a cell phone with that of any human. To put that into words would take me forever. My mind can race through all of it but trying to speak or write it almost exceeds my bandwidth.

Fortunately, I could always put distance between all these issues and myself and the family. We'd been raised to do exactly that for extremely good reasons. The 20s were also full of opportunity because of all the weirdness and in spite of it.

On October 31st, 2024, a video surfaced of a group of youths intimidating other passengers on the London Underground. There was about thirty seconds of footage building up to possible violence, before the sound of a busking musician in the carriage cut through as he began playing a song on an electric piano. It was something original, the track unknown. It opened somewhat tremulously but quickly developed an uplifting melody with tempo, vaguely reminiscent of “One Last Time” by Arianna Grande. The youths’ aggression dissipated as they were caught up in the melody. A young voice sang something hopeful.

The world is made to tear us apart Our defence is to be of one heart They want us to kneel and beg Rise, unite, love and live instead

The video clip cut off as the camera moved past the youths towards the musician. Only a glimpse of a young face and a mess of dark blonde hair could be seen, amongst passengers who seemed captivated.

That clip quickly went viral, garnering 2 million views on X within a week but no one could identify the musician.

In the small hours of November 1st, 2024, Russia conducted its most surgical, expansive and destructive strikes across central and Western Ukraine. Undeterred by the freezing wet conditions, Russian forces defied every single Western assumption of their intent and capabilities. No Western commentator was prepared for what unfolded. Even the realists were left speechless by the most complex simultaneous combined operations of the 21st Century. The Russians confirmed what they had said, years before: they had not been fighting in Ukraine at anything near 100%.

A NATO RC-135W Rivet Joint AWACS aircraft over the Black Sea simply lost all of its intelligence picture as it was clearly subjected to a focused, multiband jamming attack. Minutes later six SU35s were on its wingtips and forced it to head south, away from Odessa and Crimea. The Russian MOD publicly declared the Black Sea a no fly no ship zone. It stated that British and American forces were expressly legitimate targets given their proven co-belligerence throughout the SMO and especially in the invasion of Russia in the summer. With the Black Sea fleet having been reduced, one had to assume at least one undetected nuclear sub was hunting off the coast and would have cruise missile capability against any surface target.

Major military and political buildings across Kiev were obliterated by mixed waves of missiles. Key military and intelligence leadership who were in secret bunkers around the outskirts of the city were taken out. Russian drones had unfettered access to the airspace and clearly filmed the full extent of the Kiev strikes. Each location had been precisely hit with next to no civilian collateral damage. A single cruise missile shut down Kiev hydroelectric powerstation.

Multiple waves of mixed munition cruise missiles took out what was understood to be troop and mercenary staging and training locations in the West, along with energy junctions, supply dumps and logistics centres that still co-ordinated imported manpower and materiel. Critical rail junctions that were essential for any movement of heavy equipment and supplies were finally destroyed.

The few operational airfields including Kiev airport were hammered by runway denial munitions. Waves of cheap kamikaze drones followed along, striking parked aircraft and helicopters. The Ukrainian Air Force was undeniably finished. No imported air power could be used, although F16s had never done anything of note anyway.

The world held its breath. Russia's overt use of jamming against the Rivet Joint was a technical act of direct war against the USA and therefore NATO. The no fly zone was a massive move to suppress NATO ISR capability and dominate any airborne retaliation options. This was Russia's version of shock and awe but it wasn't just aimed at Ukraine. It smashed NATO inside and outside Ukraine so hard that there was only a simple binary choice: back off or start nuclear war by attacking Russia.

The Eastern front, which had been in extended collapse since the summer, capitulated to a violent ground and air surge assault that routed the dwindling Ukrainian troops from whatever passed for their defensive lines.

The Eastern assault was a textbook demonstration of doctrinal Russian Battalion Tactical Group manoeuvre warfare. As missiles landed in Kiev and the Western half of the country, across multiple locations along the Eastern front primary artillery simultaneously opened up and rained thousands of shells down on pre-sighted positions and units. Under that fire, Russian tanks leading mixed armoured units and mechanized infantry raced towards the line. Secondary artillery made a limited fast advance ahead of the tanks to rapidly surge the artillery firezone deeper into the enemy. It was estimated that 200k artillery and tank rounds were unleashed over two days. The two lines of artillery covered a zone almost sixty kilometres deep, meaning that there was no possibility of retreat for the Ukrainians. They were bombarded in position or on the run. The tanks smashed through the lines in spearheads to carve up anything and anyone attempting to move or fight, then looped back to remain well inside artillery cover that continued to unleash torturously precise hell just ahead of and beyond the Russian armour. Light armour and mech infantry consolidated the gains before the tank-led cycle started again. While this ground assault took place, the Russian Aerospace Force unleashed the longest sustained air assault of the war. 300 sorties came in from the north and north east, to pound targets around and between the groundforce spearheads to prevent any Ukrainian regrouping and flanking responses that could have cut off the fast moving Russian armour. Some of those sorties landed in Crimea to enforce the Black Sea no fly zone. As the sun set, another round of air sorties from the north east pounded armour and air defence units around dams on the Dnipro river. The jets in Crimea launched again, bombing targets west northwest of Crimea towards Odessa. At the same time, airborne units launched from Belarus and north of Kursk. 20,000 paratroopers were dropped deep into enemy territory to capture and secure every remaining dam position along the Dnipro river up to Kremenchuk. Landing on both sides of the river, the paratroopers conducted the most swift and violent operations of the war. Over eight hours they annihilated any opposing force in brutal close combat. Prisoners were few. Once the dams were secure into the morning of November 2nd, the paratroopers then pressed further east to establish defensive positions to face Ukrainian troops fleeing westward from the Eastern front. In taking the dams Russia had begun to sandwich the Ukrainian troops.

The professional liars in the White House and Pentagon stuttered about unprecedented actions that weren't justified by western backed strikes into Russia. Before they could think about what to do next, Russia's UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, declared that files of evidence proving involvement of the UK, USA, Poland, Norway, France and Germany in Kursk, Belgorod and other inland military and terrorist attacks had been submitted to the ICJ, ICC and UNSC. He said over 2000 non Ukrainian prisoners, most of whom had been captured in Kursk and since, were currently held. These prisoners would face full, public trials in Russia under terrorism charges as they had deliberately and solely attacked civilian targets. Prisoner lists with full identifying details had been sent to each nation and the international bodies. Under no circumstances would these terrorists be exchanged, extradited or deported. By simply being found armed inside Russia, they would be jailed no matter what. No diplomatic communications would be entertained regarding these prisoners. An emergency UNSC meeting had been called by Russia.

There was literally no response from Biden, who hadn't been seen for a month. Harris had been locked in a death spiral of campaign insanity that was causing increasing resistance among the partisan press on grounds of incompetence, campaign contribution irregularities and policy promises that sounded like overt communist constitutional violations. When pressed directly about the Russian assault, she said only, “If I'm in, it'll stop!” before literally running away. Trump blurted out vague repetitive noises about doing a deal to stop the war, without explaining how.

Once the Western puppets had finished mumbling, Putin issued a public statement.

Russia's objectives in the Special Military Operation remain unchanged and continue to be met. Targeted, precise military operations will continue until demilitarization, denazification, enforced neutrality and adequate territorial reconfiguration is achieved to ensure the safety of the Russian territories and people. In the absence of any legitimate Ukrainian governing authorities and President, and following multilateral, invasive terrorist attacks against Russia, there is no ability to hold any form of negotiations unless elections are held or another nation admits to controlling superiority and therefore takes responsibility for Ukraine's military and terrorist actions to date, including the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines and invasions of Kursk oblast. The upcoming emergency UNSC meeting is the opportunity for any such party to step forth. Any combat intervention by any nation inside Ukraine, the Black Sea no fly no ship zone or Russian territory will be considered a direct act of war against Russia. This includes any mercenary, contract or proxy operations. All remaining NATO forces and non Ukrainian personnel must immediately leave Ukraine or surrender, or they will be destroyed without mercy.

There was no room for manoeuvre for the West in the statement. It was a military and diplomatic corner, and therefore an extreme gambit that hinged on an assessment of Russia's willingness to bluff.

Western commentators couldn't help but acknowledge that nothing of the kind of airborne troop insertion had been seen since WW2 and was jaw droppingly gutsy. In addition to proving the bravery of Russian paras, it showed that Ukraine's air defences, including MANPAD coverage was decimated or ineffective. This suggested that the quality of both Ukrainian troops and anti-air gear was far below anything that NATO had been claiming. Russian air losses went unreported by Ukraine and NATO. Russia had no intention of making further specific statements about the operations; its violence spoke for itself.

By the afternoon of the 3rd, Russia had seized the dams and up to 20km of new ground all along the Eastern front. An estimated 23,000 Ukrainian troops were killed, wounded or captured on November 1st alone. Reserve combat units and logistics teams advanced through Donetsk and Luhansk to consolidate the massive manoeuvres and feed further operations. Russia exercised air superiority over the whole of Ukraine and the Black Sea.

The remaining Ukrainian troops that had been displaced from the Eastern front could only move north-south or West towards the Dnipro river bridgeheads held by Russia. All options were covered from air or ground, so they were totally surrounded. The Russian advance stopped. Drone observers began sweeping zones to direct pinpoint artillery onto anything they spotted in that new no man's land. As the new front was consolidated over the next 24 hours, Russian MOD and diplomatic channels remained silent, which observers knew was an ominous sign.

Since the failed Kursk offensive in summer, Russia had amassed 40,000 troops at the border region. Those units began to move southwest, between Kharkiv & Sumy, towards the Dnipro river. Uninterrupted, they would form a line that cut off the Eastern Ukrainian forces to box them in. Russian jets pounded positions in Kharkiv with glide bombs. The Ukrainians could've left the cover of Sumy and/or Kharkiv to attack the line of troops but they would've been under aerial bombardment and facing superior troops in the wide open. They remained in the cities as the Russian line continued to head for the Dnipro.

At 00:00 on November 4th, Russia began a broadcast via every channel it controlled, and continuously on every frequency in Ukraine.

For the next 24 hours, Russia will accept the unconditional surrender of any combatant in Ukraine East of the line between Melitopol, Kremenchuk and Kharkiv. Declare surrender on 149.2 or call 380 44 6576577. If you are armed, abandon your positions, weapons and vehicles, go to open ground and wait in radio or telephone contact. From 00:00 November 5th, Russia will not accept any surrendering personnel in that region. Your commanders are criminals and terrorists. This is admitted by their US and NATO masters. Your duty is to refuse their illegal, terrorist orders. Russia is not at war with the good Slavic people of Ukraine. Surrender and you will be treated with dignity and respect as brothers and sisters.

Russian guns did not fire throughout November 4th, but its forces continued to manouevre East to West, building a massive, multidirectional assault formation that could close on the remaining Eastern forces, encircle Kharkiv from the south or move north and do the same to Sumy. Up to fifteen jets flew Combat Air Patrols overhead to be directed on to any sign of Ukrainian fire. Russian counter battery units watched. Three volleys of MLRS fire lashed out from Pavlorhad, Lozova and Pervomas'kyi and were mercilessly silenced by artillery and air. Sporadic Ukrainian fire was suppressed throughout the day. Pockets of fighting from West of the Dnipro river were deflected by the para positions around the dams. Helicopters flew in over the troop lines between Sumy & Kharkiv to establish Forward Operating Bases on the Eastern Dnipro to commence combat operations West of the dams, from where the fighting had come. Sumy was bombed for three hours in the afternoon to contain and weaken forces there that were outside the surrender zone.

The surrender operation was hugely risky because its potential scale was unmanageable. Russia simply made the Ukrainians do all the work. Anyone surrendering was instructed to walk out in lines along roads towards Russian positions, even if it was tens of kilometres. Drones identified the moving people and assessed their state of armament. It was 3 degrees in the sunshine, which ensured that anyone walking in the open was likely to be unfit to fight within hours. Russian forces moved deeper into the surrender zone on spearheads, to meet the lines of men with full fighting force. As had been seen previously, drones captured some Ukrainians being shot by their own side as they formed or moved in lines. That behaviour betrayed the existence and position of hard-core soldiers and militia who were likely Nazis and extremists. Approximately 14,000 men surrendered, mainly from the periphery of the zone. Few walked out from the centre. Russia later transmitted an hour of footage of prisoner receipt and processing, showing their age, condition and clipped statements about why they'd surrendered. Most did not look like serious and motivated soldiers but tired older men or exhausted youngsters. A field full of 800 men sat waiting for a hot drink and a place on a wagon. As a cognitive operation, it was a powerful strike against Ukraine and NATO.

At 00:00 November 5th, hours ahead of the US election, low intensity artillery bombardment commenced across the Eastern zone to wear down dug in forces. One hundred low speed drones flew into Kiev and hit any sign of military units and air defence batteries.

Between November 1st and 5th, the Western media machine choked up. There were three basic, syndicated narratives: Russia was on a genocidal rampage with Warsaw in its sights; Ukrainian defences were holding but would need more of everything ASAP; NATO must not be pushed around. Obviously, none of what Russia had actually said or done was accurately reported. The USA was too close to the election for the media machine to include any real information about the Russian operations without openly contradicting every candidate's competence and insight into the war. Whatever NATO actually did in those days was never going to be admitted to anyway, and the war didn't end.

A key failing of most educational systems is their exclusion of violence. Violence is absolutely fundamental to life in all forms on this planet. Power knows this, which is why power maintains the monopoly on acts of violence and training in it. Citizens should never be dependent upon their rulers for protection at the lowest level. Safety emanates from the self, first and foremost. Gun ownership isn't the issue. Anything can be used as a weapon. Having a working understanding of practical violence and what that truly encapsulates comes before any weapon. Fear, discipline, control, psychology, conciousness, pain, loss and physics are what makes up violence. Then there's always consequence. Those subjects together constitute much of daily life. Thus, mastery of violence is mastery of the self and life.

Grandfather understood this. He also understood that sport is not violence and nor is it an adequate proxy. It is a deliberate distraction from the importance of violence as a means of control and subjugation. Games are the literal deskilling of the mob with the express intent of protecting Caesar's reign.

My homeschooling was based around the classical education and Spartan militaristic approach. My family built its own private academy by studying history, analysing the present and future, and applying knowledge to its own flesh and blood on a generational basis. Through this approach, the power of one becomes the power of many, which is a principle of the Phalanx.

We began each day with varied intense exercise. Assault courses were fun and were changed frequently as we grew and improved. They fostered competition and teamwork in equal measure. Increasingly long runs around the estate combined navigation and orientation with cardiovascular fitness. Physical combat was introduced via wrestling, boxing, swordplay and polearms. To begin like this radically improved receptivity to intellectual study that followed, simply by calming us down. Sub-conciously, we were being trained to respect each other's capabilities. When you know your youngest sister could have killed you with a perfect block and strike, despite being two thirds your size and two years younger, the way you behave towards her changes in every respect. In the classroom, this is extremely important. We became bonded in mutual struggle of sorts. Esprit de corps was built at the same time as individual learning.

Our role as a family was to always seek to blend the best of things, be they old or new, into the way we raised and loved each other. We sought to avoid the shortcomings of human nature: waste; false or unworthy purpose; self-delusion; inadequate definition of problems and fixes. We applied this to ourselves, to the family and to the way we interfaced with the world.