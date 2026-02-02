Saturday

5:15 PM, Saltillo

Cristina took a cab to Brujas Pub, where she perched with a beer at the end of the bar. A few loners punctuated her view. The two along the bar clutched drinks too tightly—one in a faded Club León shirt, baggy shorts, scuffed boots; another in cheap denim and a white tee already marked by a spill. At a long table a group of couples made noise—tequila, rolling laughter and talk about kids, work, innuendos that made them whisper. She opened the book Arnaud had pushed on her with that boyish certainty: a woman with a hiss of a name—Isserley—driving through Scotland, judging hitchhikers against a protocol. Without thought, she turned the book over as though there was something behind it.

Arnaud had one more hour before Cristina's weekend would move on. Escape punched into her mind. It split between two visions. The first was the foundation school’s grounds and mansion. The second was a faceless grip—pressure that could steal breath, or clamp her shut.

It took him 43 minutes to message. He was getting the hang of her rhythm.

Hi, how long until you go back to MC?

She didn't delay. His momentum was to be maintained. He either had no pre-existing plans, he'd burn them, or he'd dare to include her.

Tomorrow. Why'd you ask?

He stuck to convention:

So I could decide whether to invite you to Terraza Siete tonight for a glass of something. If you're travelling tomorrow, how about 8:00ish?

She booked a cheap room at Hotel Nuvo almost next door to Terraza Siete. She finished her beer, took a cab back to her car at the bookstore, and then displaced to the hotel. When the time came, she took a cab south, then another back.

She arrived at Terraza Siete on time, casual in her red T-shirt, jeans, and boots of her own design—custom in fit, specific in their function. Though unbranded, they were priceless. A compact dark-tan purse hung from a thin strap across her shoulder. She made the cab drop her across the boulevard plaza in front of the address. The asphalt and buildings pumped stored sunshine back into the twilight. Terraza Siete sat on the first floor of a retail block, overlooking the plaza, facing the sunset. She walked slowly across the open space, allowing time for observation. She loved the evening heat that felt like walking in warm water. Anticipation welled in her throat. She clamped her jaw as thirst for a hard drink bit. The shapes in the venue’s windows belonged to groups and couples, save for one still figure caught at the edge of her vision. At the edge of the plaza, she ascended black stone stairs and crossed the threshold between the balmy evening and Terraza Siete’s aircon buzz.

Arnaud was at a low table by the window in a dark, summer jacket, black t-shirt and indigo jeans that looked good without caring for trend. She watched him for a minute from the end of the bar. He stared at clouds on the horizon that shifted from ochre to purple without logic. When she appeared, he stood up and air kissed her cheek. He smelled of zest underpinned by warmth.

“Glad you could come. Would’ve been a shame to wait for your next visit to town.”

“I’m here quite a bit, but it's unpredictable.”

He turned a seat to the window for her, they sat, ordered Palomas and stared at the view.

“So, how long have you been friends with Aureliano?” she asked.

“Friends? Maybe 8 months. He helped me orientate a little, gave me some local advice. Lie of the land stuff. He's into English literature. It’s not just a bookstore. Not to me.”

“A safety net? Was that a team effort?”

“Not knowingly. That was the real Aureliano. First time I went, I had three cups of coffee and walked out with three books. He knows his business. Well, actually… he knows his business is people. That’s what makes him a gem, thank Christ.” His gaze craned upwards momentarily, as though he was casting some kind of prayer.

She said, “It takes effort to go to new places. Making new friends, it's a skill.”

“Yeah. That's why I'm here. Gotta make the effort. Take a risk—” He smiled. “I mean, weigh risk. Like what’s the worst that could happen if I meet a stranger in a bookstore?”

“I dunno. What’s the worst that could happen?”

“They could… hold you up in the store? Make you buy books? Or maybe just take you on a merry ride as the sun sets.”

“A ride? Did I mess up your plans? Were you supposed to be meeting someone?”

“Yeah! It’s funny. This pushy, mysterious internet voice said to meet them somewhere, so I picked that place. Then by accident, I got talking to some pretty woman buying loads of books. Next thing I know, she'd bullied me into buying an apocalyptic novel. Dunno what happened to the person I was supposed to be meeting. Probably got scared off.”

“Bullied? Wow! You know, it’s funny…” She dragged out ‘funny,’ as she edged forward. “I went into a bookstore coz I needed a guidebook for a trip and some presents, and this foreign guy made me buy an extra guide book,” she flipped her little finger, “and another novel,” she flicked out her third finger, “and promise to watch a film.” Three fingers, an arch eyebrow and accusatory squint. “Like… Mel Gibson promoting Passion of the Christ!” She growled, “‘You gotta read the Bible! Greatest book on earth! Then, and only then, watch my new movie!’ Bookstores, huh?”

He laughed. His top teeth were perfectly aligned. The bottom row were naturally, slightly crammed.

He said, “Yeah, bookstores. Full of essential information and pretty, pushy weirdos.”

“What a way to describe yourself.” Her tone was faux surprised. “Very… self-aware. Thanks for the warning. The pretty is obvious, the pushy bit came out on its own about Under the Skin.” She smiled broadly, almost laughing. “Weirdo? Well, that can be a matter of taste. Depends.”

“On what?”

“On whose tastes. If someone's to your taste, they're not weird, right?”

“Right. Taste…” he mused, eyes flicking to the horizon. “Very subjective.” He nodded. “I can work with that. Speaking of taste…” He reached and handed her the menu.

They stayed in the window. Small plates arrived and vied for table space. They turned their chairs to face each other.

“So how long you been buying books in Saltillo instead of Quebec?”

He’d been in Saltillo for a year. Mexico City the year before. The job was an ideal opportunity to grow professionally and maybe socially. Spanish was his third language, Mexico his favourite place after home.

“Mexico's more vibrant to me, but...” He stirred his drink, looking for words in a cocktail. “Life feels more immediate here. I’m comfortable, out of direct pressure—sure, but I’m not isolated. I’m connected to people and businesses. I’m trying to be part of some community.”

“If you can afford to live above the tide line, you can go for a swim when it suits you,” she said. “If you can pay those bills you don’t get swept away, huh?”

He drew back a fraction, brow tightening. She leaned in and reached for food without taking her eyes off his face.

“I might be ‘above the tide line’ but I swim every day.” He skewered a dolma, nibbled. She waited, watching. “I help businesses here connect to inbound Canadian money, build solid community around that.” He thumbed up at the dolmas as he paused to finish. “Connect genuine Canadians with genuine Mexicans, as much as I can. That’s not paddling at low tide. It's good. It's… helping.”

“Is it fishing off the pier, with a coolbox full of beers?” She’d grabbed a prawn on a stick, swimming in butter that ran down her fingers. She sucked it, then bit it. Her eyes never moved.

“Holy…” he burst into laughter. “Meaning? I’m not sure. Can I phone a friend?”

She clarified with her mouth half-full.

“If you can leave the bookstore whenever you want, you know you don’t have to read all the books you don’t like.” She followed his lead and took a dolma. She scrunched her eyes in approval of its delicate, slightly creamy flavour.

“I don’t think I ever made it out of that bookstore.” Arnaud sank his Paloma while holding her gaze. She licked butter from her fingers then looked away as she found a napkin. He picked at a little tortilla. She waved over a blonde-haired waiter.

“Negroni and…?”

“Long Island iced tea, please.”

“…and two mezcal, por favor.”

“So what are you a part of? A children’s library?” he asked.

“The books are investment in community. It’s nice to receive gifts, it’s nice to give something to people who appreciate it.”

“So why are you here? What's your day job?”

“I do pharmaceutical supplies. I get better deals for drugs pricing. Not on everything, but where it can matter. It can be complicated but I have a strategy and a system. It’s a lot of analysis and relationships.”

“System? You? Why's that not a surprise?” He laughed. “So you’re here building relationships?”

She nodded. “We both are.” She turned her face so she was looking sidelong. She finished her Paloma slowly. “Everything takes time. I go around and around different places to build and move relationships along.” She looked away through the window, thinking. “It's keeping everything in the air just enough…” She mimed juggling. “You know? There's… err… a hundred medical outlets and pharmacies here. It takes six months minimum to get into their supply chain, so I gotta do that here, there, wherever,” she pointed about then traced a circle in the air. “You don't just do one customer, you do them all in parallel. Setting up deals is a lot of travel.”

His turn with the prawns and the butter. A napkin saved his jacket sleeve from the grease. The drinks arrived. She passed him a mezcal. He pointed to his half-full mouth then took the shot glass. She waited, still perched forwards over the table edge. Engaged. He swallowed.

“What are we drinking to?” he asked.

“To… reading new books.”

“¡Por leer nuevos libros!” he said.

The mezcal sank without a trace. She sat back and let him delve. She told him about how her Spanish mother had moved back there after her father passed away. Her brother had stayed in the UK after studying there on a scholarship, although his work in construction was nothing to do with his education in maths. Her life was in Mexico City and there was no good reason to leave. Work was a way to see life around the country, to escape bubbles people blew in the capital. She could sample other lives and places to escape or retire to one day. It was coherent but undetailed.

He tried to draw her out on locations and haunts in the capital but she knew it far better than him. She met each of his bars, restaurants, art installations with either a description, a memory or something better that he didn't know, while making him add them on Google maps.

“Who are the lucky children?” he said.

“Kids in a community project in Tláhuac. It lowers drift into gang culture, compensates for domestic discomfort.”

“Why there?”

“I know it well enough, have friends there involved with the project so there’s high trust and welfare. So…” Her turn. “Do you work privately or is it governmental?”

“It’s private, kinda consultancy basis. Firms buy our services, we plug in to Canadian and Mexican government on trade. We’re on the list that companies get given by the government. We get some funding and we get some service hand-off back into government.”

“NGO then? What services?”

“Hmm… not entirely sure if it's formally an NGO. Services… well, depends, but vetting and due diligence are big ones. That goes through tax and whatever security needs to be involved. Everyone’s gotta know who they’re doing business with, best they can anyway. What’s your drink?” She handed him her Negroni, still strong and red. He sipped at it then scrunched his eyes as the Campari hit his tongue. “Sheesh! That’s… strong, bitter. Do drinks have meaning? Subtext?”

“It means sophistication of palate. Balance to rich food. Subtext? Hmm.” She leaned forward. “It’s an acquired taste, but you can get into it if you persist.”

He was unreactive as he handed back the glass. He excused himself and headed in the direction of the restrooms, behind her. She lengthened her drink with some sparkling water, leaned back in her seat and looked across the room. Most dining tables were full, mainly a relaxed clientele whose fashion, expressions and posture bore the normality of working and middle classes. The music was lively, soft swing whose tempo teased motion, like the right amount of salt triggered thirst.

The clatter of glass and crockery colliding then smashing in the space of a second punched through the atmosphere. A dull wail from a woman was smothered by a grunt and a “For God’s sake!” Cristina turned. The blonde waiter who’d brought their drinks was stuck between apologising and starting to pick up broken glass. The middle-aged couple’s table seemed intact, only drinks had hit the deck. The woman wiped her leg. Her husband became aggressive.

“Basic skill. Don’t smash drinks on the customers. That’s a fail. We’re soaked.”

“I’m really sorry, it was an accident, just… the tray was off-balance,” said the waiter.

All eyes had turned. Conversations died. The volume cut in half. The swing music had lost its power and the place was still.

Cristina stood, ignoring the room. She went to the waiter, crouched beside him and collected up large pieces of the two glasses, placing them on the tray beside the man’s feet. He, though in some panic and shame, thanked her and followed her lead. She mouthed Relax, while gesturing for his calm.

“Are you the manager? This one’s an idiot. Or your training’s bad,” said the man.

“That’s ruined the desserts!” said his wife, whose fat hands made her fingers look short. “¡Ay, Dios mío! Look at my shoes.” Her double chin matched her hands. She wore tight-fitting shiny black shoes that dug lines into the overhanging tops of her feet.

Cristina stood, oblivious to the eyes and the motion. She leaned in. The man’s ear was overgrown with dark hair that needed to be plucked no matter his pain or objections. “I’m not a manager,” she whispered. “He’s not an idiot. Have some dignity. They will care more for you if you don’t bully them.” She didn’t wait for a reply. She turned away. “I think her dessert’s a little damp,” she said to the waiter. He smirked and nodded as he gathered fragments.

“Are you OK, darling? It’s just… it was just a shock,” said the man.

“It’s, it’s fine, Ernesto. We were nearly finished. Yes, I was just surprised and the cold drinks… it’s OK.”

The volume in the place suddenly doubled as a wave of conversation returned with a roar, like someone had spun the dial too far. Arnaud had stopped at the end of the bar, near the entrance and was talking to the bar tender, vaguely pointing. The waiter thanked Cristina with his eyes. She saw a manager approaching. She took Arnaud’s seat, looking back across the scene. He returned, circling the devastation while serving sympathetic looks to that couple and the staff.

“Still hungry?” he said. She smiled while shaking her head. He reached for her. She rose, grabbed her purse from the back of her chair and connected to him. His grip stayed loose, leaving her to squeeze as he drew her through the tables to the door at the other end of the bar. Her hand was a third smaller than his. Two inner calluses suggested weights; his fingertips were hard from guitar, maybe. Under his jacket, his ass and the top of his thighs suggested running, a regular leg day, loads like rugby, forces greater than football.

Outside, music floated above chatter and bustle on the terrace. Tables crowded its centre, the periphery offered space. The swing melody dissolved into a hush of tide hissing in and out. Stilted piano faded in behind a distant sax cooing one note. Then double bass joined and the rhythm floated between bossa nova and jazz tango.

He turned, faced her—still holding her hand—and pulled her in. Her free hand landed on the crook of his elbow. She felt his touch settle light above her hip. He’d closed the distance between them to half a foot with nothing but timing and momentum. He was elegant in his simple confidence. The sway was smooth—trained.

“This song...” he said, wistful, eyes creasing, “when it’s over, tell me what you think.” Their loose hold immediately betrayed possibility: a strong step across his line and a hip drive would send his mass over her back. She’d find others.

Haunting female vocals resonated in language she almost recognised. Torsos synced through limbs. Legs drove feet into unison. Their light footwork threaded them between beats; back, forth, slightly about. They wove weight with motion. Steps inside beats bound them tighter.

He smiled wide at the couples behind her who traced their own patterns within the music's decadent melancholia that reminded her of watching fire through glass.

Her head lowered. She gave up sight. A vision opened inside her: a windowless dance room of dark wood and gilded edges. A svelte form of alabaster skin and auburn, soft curls keened into an art-deco microphone. A tide lapped around her feet. The voice—crying in perfect tune— reached for her like a clutch inside vanilla smoke. It pushed longing into Cristina's chest, building soft pressure in her ribs. Her shoulders sloped. He became a solid ghost inside that private ballroom.

The singer lamented in couplets to a lover beyond her plane. Cristina didn't need to understand what she knew was Hungarian. Craving infected her spine, made her grip tighten, and chilled her jaw. Her hand slid higher, finding flexing hardness at his bicep. His scent—lemon, bergamot, sandalwood—threaded the ballroom’s melancholy with a thin promise of escape. They moved in wordless flow—not a repeating pattern but a more natural current: a silent promise that echoed inside itself for as long as their motion held.

She bit the very tip of her tongue, turning pain's sharpness into defence against the singer's grip. She followed the thin line from ballroom to terrace with a deep breath of Arnaud's scent then open eyes. She felt his understep. In sideward moves his hips exceeded his foot-knee alignment, then swung back. One planted foot and a sharp pull could topple him.

She leaned backwards. His expression remained placid when she looked up. His eyes showed no intent, only presence. Maybe seconds, perhaps minutes had flowed through them. The vocal faded. Bass notes climbed.

He opened her with a light push that became a twist, a return, a spin back to centre. The piano returned as voice—rich, full, intemperate. She read his hands now, his eyes, the subtle lift of his brow, the shape of unspoken cues. Their energy rose. In growing space, she drew back, dominating his vision with her display. Locked by fingertips of one hand, Cristina swung through her knees, hips, and spine, inside the rhythm, like a snake masking its strike. Then she snapped her arms in and spun—hair flinging out like petals—in a shock of turns, then she stamped to a stop, pressed her palm to his, and her hips took her back in. The terrace revolved in rhythmic pulses behind him as the warmth of the saxophone wound them in its velvet.

In the vocals’ reprise, an echo dragged grief deeper into the melody. A low buzz spread from the base of her skull, down across her shoulders, turning cold like frost inside her skin. Their grip disconnected and her gaze dropped from his face. Cristina closed the last distance between them. Tracking shifted to thighs, hips, midriff. Hidden from his sight line, against his chest, she returned to the ballroom, now full of his warmth and scent. When his hands melted the frost across her back, the singer’s clutch became an embrace; her lament became a call to rejoice in starlight, to dance at the edge of a sea, and succumb to a siren’s melody. Through the linen of his jacket her palms read his constitution. Touch painted him into her vision, revealing form. Hinted capability, proven balance, a promise of endurance. Not brittle lean. Hardness when stressed, but masked under fat then flesh. The give of deceptive power.

Slowly they turned over flat water that mirrored the night sky. The ballroom was gone. He held her hand against his chest and they spun gently around, around in echoes of the siren's caress. Fingers swept across her neck and lingered on the old break. Touch searched for weakness. A metallic tang spiked her tongue. She was against him; the urge to push appeared as electric in her forearms. She stiffened, hiding then crushing the fear's betrayal. One huge breath rushed in, filling her with his scent and a salt edge of mutual sweat. She slowed and softened to camouflage her withdrawal, exhaling at half speed. Not looking up, only sideways, orientating the scene, establishing direction. The siren had departed. She drew back and his grip slid away from her wound.

“So, what's your verdict?” He spoke softly. Although the terrace was louder than before, he was over her. His voice was keen, excited.

“No doubt, that was… consuming. Such beautiful singing. Everything about it.” She spiralled inside the escaping memories of their movements and sensations that now lived in the past.

“Well, that was the best eight minutes of my week, I'm sure of that.” His smile widened as his hold diminished. Whatever the music had become felt like noise. Either truth made him sound like a teenager, or he was a boy telling lies.

“Eight minutes? My God, it didn't feel like it!” It had been a second and a week, and yet the memory had already gone. Only a sensation of painful satisfaction remained. “That was Hungarian. What was it?”

“Something I've loved since I heard it. Milonga Del Mar by Yonderboi. Yeah, Hungarian. I love her voice. Takes me places.”

She laughed almost at him, like she didn't know what he meant and was surprised to hear him say it. He blushed and looked away. She took his arm and moved to find a seat, trading melody for chatter. She ordered French 75s and lit a cigarette. He declined. She sat back and stayed quiet, looking across the tables, remembering the feeling of those eight minutes but not the sight. The smoke's taint ran through her nostrils and toasted her throat, leaving a fake relief behind as she blew up into the night. His stillness aged him. His gaze measured her. The drinks were brought by the blonde waiter. He beamed as he approached.

“Hello guys, nice to see you having fun. Thanks so much for your help before.” She felt soft. It had been nothing to her, something to him. She was uncalibrated. She smiled, nodded slightly, reached and squeezed his hand. More effective than words. She thought of hissing at the angry man, then at Pablo when he had tugged his hand away.

She said, “Can you do me a little favour, please?” With his pen, she wrote down three songs on his order pad. She promised they were in keeping with the atmosphere. He said it was no problem and went inside.

“That was quite a spin, by the way,” Arnaud said. His compliment painted vision into memory, like a brushstroke of emotion. She smiled at the side of her mouth while she dragged on her cigarette. She handed him a champagne flute.

“To eight minutes of beauty,” she said. The champagne and gin were a cold elixir that swept her palate clean and felt like swallowing frost. She leaned forwards, caressed Arnaud's cheek and drew him towards her. “You dance very well. Thank you for that pleasure.” She kissed him once, carefully, sincerely and let him go. “We've got three more songs to survive. But it's not a test, I promise.”

She held his hand in the cab to his place, fingers interlocked. She watched his profile strobe slowly in the passing streetlights. A balanced chin with a slight cleft, the hollow cheeks of fitness, a boxer’s noise. Eyes set at the right depth for candour and dishonesty. His apartment was on the sixth floor of a block in Villa Olimpica, which was less than he could afford. It wasn't gated. He was trying not to be a tourist.

It was tastefully decorated. The smell of paint still lingered. Typically modern grey in the hall and kitchen, but not in the other rooms, which were warmer and softer pastels. Signs of life hung from the living room walls: two guitars—bass and lead; three large panels of photos from his life—half full of other people, maybe a third of scenes, the remainder of him with others. None of just himself.

“Did you pick the colours?” she asked.

“Yeah, I haggled. It was a bit dated. Feels nicer now.”

He brought her a glass of Coke on the balcony. He had a view of mostly other balconies. People watching could be fun. He held her from behind, pressed into her, swept her hair aside. His lips were soft like someone who paid enough attention to how that made a difference. He found the wound but his threat had diminished. The fear had gone.

“What's that?” he asked, kissing the scar.

“Car accident. Just an old hiccup. Folly of youth.” She dragged his hands to where she wanted them, then pulled his head harder against her neck and shoulder. Heat rose and she forced herself against him, writhing slightly as those eight minutes of sensation flickered into images. “More,” she said. He pressed harder, squeezed tighter, slid wider. Her fingers found his mouth, then herself. She remembered the geometries painted in sound. She began to build a list.

On the sofa, she straddled him, engulfed him with her hair, kissing him inside a kind of privacy. She caressed his head, pulled his hair, pushed onto him.

“Tell me what you like, what you want,” he said. Ice slid up her spine and fanned into her shoulder blades. She thought of weight and being pulled. He drew back, looking at her as he swept her hair aside. “Tell me.” He kissed her again like an invite and a proof in one. She stared for some seconds, preparing to measure him.

“I want you to use me.”