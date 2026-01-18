Hotel La Gloria Mesón, Saltillo, Mexico

Saturday, 8:00 AM

Distant birdsong built to a swell of chirruping over gusting wind at the front of a storm. It drifted from the speaker beside her bed.

Bend, little leaf.

Her breath rasped in half time with her heart's slow rhythm.

The alarm’s storm broke at last in a rolling crack of thunder and the patter of hammering rain. Then the speaker fell silent.

A moment later the distant birdsong began again…

She curled over to a fresh, cold pillow. Last night returned in fragments: friendly locals, careful drinks, a couple of hours of dancing. Pleasures glimpsed and released.

She reached out, gently sweeping her hand.

A stumbling touch found the button.

A single press killed the storm.

A thousand birds died with it.

Cold water shifted mind and body, locking them back into unison.

She drove west on Highway 57 just out of town and parked up at the base of a ridge.

The duffel bag was heavy and awkward enough. She scrambled upwards for forty minutes to a soundtrack of recited sequences laid over shifting tonal frequencies. As she moved, she muttered the words—loudest when the pace was hardest.

Against shifting ground, she climbed the terrain closer to edges than to comfort. Ankles fought angles and motion. The bag rolled as though it willed to leap and haul her downwards.

Near the ridge line, she freed the bag and switched the audio to words that dictated motions, poses, rhythms between beeps. On the dusty, loose ground she struggled with the mix of calisthenics and yoga that melded into a solo dance performed for no one. Pain and stress shifted from ankles to other joints, and hands, arms, other parts pressed against the bare ground.

She descended to the sound of binaural frequencies that blended inside her skull. Halfway down, her mouth and nostrils were desiccated from a lining of powdery dust. She had changed colour, becoming the ground, buried while in constant motion.

At the car, she gulped water from the duffel bag, then stripped to underwear and rinsed the dust away. A dark gown wrapped her in poolside chic. She packed up then drove back, towards the sun.

In the shower’s chill her core was retempered. Then in warm flow she luxuriated in a routine of herbal and citrus and coconut fragrances.

Two large trays of breakfast waited for her on the table. She always ordered for two; the two appetites were both her own. Slicked in cocoa butter and cocooned in a robe, she flitted from dish to dish, at times almost gulping down meat, eggs, fish and more. She only stopped when her apparent gluttony had conceived a food baby that she lovingly stroked.

“I’ll call you… Carmen Sofia Guadalupe Cristina. You will be… a ballerina who builds an academy.”

She emitted a voluminous belch, then a burst of rapid laughter.

“You’re gonna be just like your mama.”

She chastised her unborn with a flutter of lightly drummed beats. She sank back in the seat, head tilting upwards, eyes closed. The pressure of the feast inside her slid higher in her gullet, like a vanquished twin relinquishing its power.

A gusting breeze carried that lavender note in from the garden. Beneath it a bitter dryness in which she remembered caking, red-brown soil then thick, stiff grass that swayed at face height—dense enough to hide within but too dense to be truly safe. Across that grass, the wind had become visible—rhythmic like the thinnest of tides—and hypnotic in a landscape of creeping threat.

Her dying twin registered a final squirm that beckoned the heat of an acidic clutch from further below. She gulped to crush her twin's struggle. The food baby shifted or kicked. Something voiced itself in fluids within. A burn rose spitefully towards her heart.

The room was brightening as the morning sun tracked above the courtyard's wall to peer at her awkward shape.

She rose, swung the shutters half closed, and derobed again in the bathroom, examining herself with closeness she knew was excessive. The cocoa butter grease rinsed from her skin with the lightest of lathers and she polished herself with a towel. She took her music player and earbuds, lay on the bed and for some time listened to the sounds of a scene she knew. Varying stresses in the notes of human voices strayed towards animalistic calls. Broken guttural bass mixed in and out of time with mid and high notes sung in breathy gasps and repeated moans. She saw what she wanted, who she wanted, and watched them collide in shifting geometries. A clutched chest slowly flushed as the pitch of a crescendo rose.

Her imagination's colour and twisted heat faded into the white textures of the ceiling. Relief leaked out as breath into air and sweat into linen. The edges of outer thoughts cut into her fantasised memories. She gripped herself as she cooled. Despite her indulgences, she remained unfilled.

New images and different imperatives surfaced. A vision planted years ago swelled in her skull, emptying it of her entertaining projections. On the bed, with a notepad and pen, she vented the pressure by plotting diagrams of tents laid out in varied arrangements, jotting notes and lists in neat, compact cursive. Fifty names spiralled out onto a page. Each was categorized, annotated and ranked. Fifteen were marked with a cross.

By 11:00 AM, she'd filled a sheaf of papers and the compulsive vision had gone. She lay on her back, eyes defocused. She remembered Pablo, but in a field he'd never seen, on a plinth he'd never burdened, reading a poem he knew as a story.

In the bathroom she braided her hair and pinned it up. She bound herself in minimal underwear that traced her pelvis and offered up her breasts, then wrapped herself in that dark gown. She left Hotel La Gloria Mesón as she had arrived: with just a duffel, a tote and enough of a smile.

By 1:30 PM, the food hall of Galerías Saltillo shopping mall was packed. Sitting in the middle of the crowd, Cristina looked poor. Her dull green Adidas hoody was overdue a wash, as were her dark blue sweat pants. A grey, wide-brimmed cap with “#1” on it was cheap but new.

She sat looking past a magazine opened on her table, at the phone held just below the tabletop. She ploughed through countless dating app matches on the reconfigured handset. Her profile had only two pictures; neither were of her. Tight shots of a woman hot enough to entice, face not visible. Only half a smile and mostly body in one picture. A pose with a head tilted away, hair blocking face in the other.

Life is for living in real life. People talk. Machines text. I wanna be a real girl.

That was all her profile said.

She filtered her queue of wannabes using honed method and a fast thumb, in pursuit of adequacy, not perfection. They were scanned and judged in seconds. She ruthlessly hurled suitors into limbo.

Cristina picked out five from over two hundred and began her next process.

I've got a bet with myself about how long it'll take you to reply.

Her provocation flew into the aether.

She switched off the phone.

In a toilet she changed. Grotty outer layers were stashed in a shopping bag. Though unadorned with jewellery, she signalled some kind of subtle, fashionable means with her red, slim fit, line art T-shirt, slim blue jeans and high end but unbranded tote bag. She bought a plain, floppy, wide-brimmed sun hat from a stand as she left the mall.

The next time she powered up the phone, she was at a park, Ejército Mexicano, looking respectable, barefoot between families, couples, groups and fellow loners, all enjoying the sun.

All five fish had replied. They waited to be reeled in.

53 mins. How I do? Win ur bet?

Nah. Had you at 20 mins :p

How to make it up to u?

Whatever a fish's style, she remained efficient, direct, minimal.

Medics, lawyers, police, anything semi-official, were all dumped as soon as such roles were revealed. Two sardines were culled within the first four messages.

Ten messages in and the remaining three asked for pictures.

Not how this works. We’re people. People meet in life, talk, think, decide, act. App stuff is false.

I get ya but… a little one-sided? U see me I don't see you. Catfishing ain't good! NOT saying ur catfish but ya know?

This was usually their first hesitation.

Fair point. No catfish here. Pics? I guarantee no disappointment. Quick question - safety. You Covid vaxed?

Two answered in the affirmative:

Multiple, but that's all done with now so I let it slide.

Yeah, of course! Lucky I did. My Covid woulda been worse without.

She cast them both into limbo.

One fish’s answer remained: Arnaud's.

No wasn't right for me. I'm still here and so's the world.

Why not? Not right?

Long story I looked at a lotta things about them it wasn't right for me. No regrets.

No need to discuss that answer any more than the others. She readied the next gate.

So, what's the chances you'll be somewhere later and bump into me?

This triggered his greatest hesitation so far. She measured the pause. She judged him as he likely weighed the draw of her promise against existing plans. She'd only promised her real looks.

What's your name?

Maria. But it’s not. I'll tell you when I meet you, like I would in real life, after we find a normal way to introduce ourselves.

How will I know it's you?

Because you will. Don't be silly. Pick a place & time. Somewhere you're happy with. Public. Safe. For both of us, of course. Make it easy for you, you might not like me.

She went back over his profile while he rigged the logistics.

Two slightly ‘shopped black and white photos. One with his face half hidden behind a big coffee shop cup bearing most of his name, “Arnie”, softly smiling, eyebrow raised. White T-shirt, decent arms. Another in a suit but not a wedding or funeral; smart relaxed, no tie. Good proportions, croppy hair but styled. Two colour photos. One in a kitchen, cooking in an apron with another guy, like a dinner party. Another cross-legged on a compact sofa in front of modern, packed bookshelves. Maybe not a bookstore's judging by the selection and order. English, French, no Spanish titles. Literature, non-fiction, mixed fiction. Maps, travel. Nabokov. Sartre.

Food, reading, travel, French Canadian. I help connect people across lines and do business. Love Mexican culture. Here for as long as you'll have me. Not the loudest guy in the world. All opinions my own.

Modest profile, blandish, nothing show-off or gauche. A suggestion of efforts to connect. Not local. Different enough. Not dumb.

He'd said on message he was a business liaison. Not based in an embassy.

She turned off the phone.

She lit a cigarette then stretched out under her hat. She’d have a stronger smoke later, but this physical punctuation mark was enjoyable. Around her, the happiest noises were the smallest voices. The stubby, wide grass was halfway to brown in the June sunshine. She thought about tomorrow, what she’d eat, what they’d eat together. How they'd like her plans and ideas.

She sat up. Suddenly, she wanted to go home. It felt like hunger mixed with needing to pee mixed with that reaching sensation when someone is walking.

She could go. Now.

Cross-legged on the grass, her knees jittered. Childish tension.

Something hit her in the back of the head, jolting her, knocking off her new sun hat. She reacted a second after, rolling down into her right shoulder as a reversal, bringing her feet up as defence to face the strike.

A red frisbee.

A girl, ten maybe, running, mouth widening. Stopping a few metres away.

“Oooh.” Cristina feigned injury as she sat up. “You know what that means?”

“It wasn't me,” the girl said, shaking her head too hard, “honest. It…” she pointed backwards. A guy with dark curly hair, a beard and cheap shades waved then genuflected. Further away a woman probably shouted sorry.

“Now you'll have to let me play too.”

Half an hour later, Cristina turned on the phone. He'd committed:

I've made my own bet with myself. 4:30, Los Librakos bookstore

Not a question. Good.

OK. Be tolerant. I might be on time, but definitely by 5 latest, a work call might overrun. Bring a book or something.

She had been parked across the road from the bookstore, offset by three storefronts, for fifteen minutes when he walked by. She was in the back seat, low, still, behind tinted glass. She was watching towards the bookstore and was amused to realise he'd passed behind her on foot. He strolled with an even gait, bolted cleanly across the street's three lanes onto the central grass strip, then again between traffic to the other side. He looked in the store window for a minute; not at the suspended array of books behind the glass, but between them into the store. A little exposed, he probably looked for any extremes: big and fat or super hot. Maybe an obvious ladyboy or a lurking cholo. She smiled at all of the ideas, then laughed: a guy on a minimally arranged but contrived first date, at a bookstore overstuffed with very ugly and very hot women, non-women, fake women and bad guys, with him unable to identify which, if any were his rendezvous. If any one of them approached him, for any reason, in any way, he'd be stuck thinking, “is it you?”

She’d told him to make it convenient for himself and he’d walked here. Likely localish otherwise he’d have driven or come in a cab, unless he’d deliberately parked somewhere else.

She took wipes from her bag. He headed inside. She pulled off the hoody and sweatpants, rubbed down with wipes, pulled on jeans, a white T- shirt, black sneakers and a minimal amount of scent, then tidied everything into her duffel bag. She left the car from its right side, out of view of the store window, walked away down the street for twenty seconds, crossed over, blipped the car's lock, and then strolled back up to the bookstore.

Inside, the double unit store was deeper than expected. The essential smell of book paper—always that vinegar tinge and an edge of new must—swallowed her then gave way to cinnamon incense. The place was well-stocked and there was space to hide in the rows but only for a few seconds. She didn't actively look. She ignored the few bodies there and looked at labels on the nearest shelves, then she wandered across the dark laminate floor in search of the travel section. She was there for a book, not giving a fuck. Not looking. Seeing with peripheral vision. Arnaud was on the opposite side. He’d looked but stayed still.

She scanned the travel shelves. Pulled a Rough Guide to Canada, compared it to the one for Quebec. Kept both. The cooking section was over in the corner, easy to see. She took a line past him. He was in front of the literature section, beside the checkout, trying to look casual but only half-facing the shelf, uncommitted to actually looking at books. He wasn't the cool kid. Not in there.

Her line passed behind him along the row. She gently squeezed by, with only a light fingertip on his arm.

“Disculpe.” She gave him not even a real look. He looked, like he was meant to. That was all it took to make good on her promise.

At the cooking section, she scanned, flicked and plumped for a contemporary Mexican cookbook; fine dining recipes for the home kitchen.

She eyeballed the counter, scanning Arnaud before the shopkeeper. He was funny. He was holding a black book, Temporada de huracanes, while reading the back of… a white book, La hija única. She’d read the black one, community violence, misogyny. The white one was about friendship, apparently. Both were ‘serious’. The shopkeeper was late fifties, neat brown moustache, bald on top. Looked like a nice grandfather who knew way better stories than everyone else's.

She went back to the counter, passing Arnaud a second time for more fun. No need to address him again, she moved past.

“Hola,” she said quietly to grandfather.

“Hola, señora!” He had a warm smile and the same volume as her, set at library level. “Did you find everything you wanted?”

A good question. She laid her three choices down.

“Mmm, kinda. Why don't they just put all of the Quebec guide into the big Rough Guide? It's only gonna make it a bit thicker. Now I gotta get two books.”

“You might have answered your own question, young lady.” Grandfather raised an eyebrow, gestured ‘cash’ by rubbing his fingers together and rolled his eyes. “When are you travelling? Soon?”

“No, planning an inventory. I'll set the date when I know my plan.”

“Flawless logic. Well, maybe you don't need just Quebec yet? What if the big book convinces you to skip it? Or has enough in there already? You can always come back.”

“Yeah, you're right.” She smiled. She imagined Arnaud just dying to say something. Grandfather deserved a reward. “Can you help me with some recommendations, please?” She looked halfway between grandfather and Arnaud, then said, “A selection of children's books?”

Arnaud's head turned a little towards them, not all the way but too much for the end of the shelf. His weight, his shoulders leaned away. Delicious.

“Certainly, we've got a good section stocked. Any specifics, preferences?” Grandfather came out from behind the register and led her past Arnaud again, who looked while she kept looking at grandfather's back. She wanted three novels for older kids, three for younger kids, and four for story time. They both agreed Harry Potter was not required. He carried the final selection back to the counter.

“You visited Canada?” she asked him as they neared the literary fiction rack again.

“Yes, years ago. Big, beautiful, polite, clean. But what I know of it now is something else. Never made it to Quebec though.”

“A friend said I should, I need to get some recommendations from them,” she replied.

“You mustn't miss Quebec. It's a unique experience. Best bit of Canada.” Arnaud's Spanish was correct. His accent was foreign—a kind of American with soft R's, who couldn't really mask it in his Spanish. Mid tone, slight gravel.

“Oh yeah? You been?” she asked him. His eyes betrayed his relief at adequate first contact, in sensible context.

“Pretty familiar, spent plenty of time there. Very European, with its own character, then a bit of Canada mixed in.” His speech was calm, not rushed. “Cultural enclave. Food's better, much better.”

“Sounds like he's recommending I buy the big Quebec book, huh?” she said to grandfather, who smiled as he laid down her extra books.

“Why not? This place is better than Amazon.” Arnaud was right. “Aureliano here's a bit like Quebec.” He nodded at grandfather, his gaze leaving her for him. “He's unique. That's worth another book in my opinion.” He delivered that genuinely. The tell was in grandfather's downward glance. Bashful.

“Aureliano?” she said. “That's nice. Nice name for a nice man with nice recommendations.”

“We do our best. Talking, reading, talking about reading. Better than clicking then reading alone and never talking, don't you agree, Señorita…?”

“Lucia,” she said. Aureliano nodded once and smiled again.

“A pleasure. Do you have everything you need?”

“Mmm. Can you… do you wrap the books?”

“Of course. Books are always the best gift in the end, aren't they?” Aureliano reached under the counter and lifted up a large, clear box full of wrapping paraphernalia. “I'm not the fastest at gift wrapping, but it comes out right. How about a coffee while you wait. Read a few pages of something new?” He wandered past them both, back towards the cooking section.

“What have you got there?” she asked Arnaud.

“Not completely sure. This one's a downer, I think.” He held up the black cover. “This one's a nice one, won a prize.” He waved the white cover.

“Yin and yang.” She scrumpled her face. “If you put them side-by-side on the bookshelf do they disappear?”

His brow furrowed for a second. “Antimatter? Oh yeah…” He glanced after Aureliano, now gone. “Let's see.” He pressed both of the books together. “Still here. Can't be total opposites, can they?”

“Aye aye! Combining matter with antimatter can blow the world up. Are you lucky, ignorant, reckless or did you know all along?”

He looked up, then down with a scowl, then left. “Ummm, the first two. And the last one. I always knew they were books. It says it on the sign out front. The Exploding Antimatter store's five doors down. My next stop. They do a spicy one with extra star dust, wrapped in a tortilla and deep fried. That's my favourite.”

She smiled with closed lips and took a couple of slow steps closer to the literary shelves. She looked past him, scanning the rows.

“So, are you taking a downer or an upper?” she said. He was six foot in shoes. About eighty five kilos.

He shrugged. “Err… probably neither. Not in the mood for these. I'll find something else. Too much to choose from, that's the problem.”

“Always more fish in the sea.” Another two steps towards the literary section. He was a metre away now. His hands were squarish. The literary section stood about eight foot tall. She scanned titles at eye height. He turned and made to slot his two signals back in. “So what's the best place to eat in Quebec?”

“A nice meal… Plenty but… Buvette Scott. Oysters, great wines, regional. Locals place. Or a tasty place? Chez Mag. No tourists, just solid. There's loads though. You won't go hungry.” He squatted to look at the lower shelves, or pretend to. “Go in early summer. Go to the coast. Get a little plane ride, take a camera. Worth it.”

“OK. Thanks. Scott and Mag.”

“Milk and sugar?” Aureliano called from the corner, past the cooking section. His volume had gone up by one. She nodded.

“You were right,” she said.

“About what? The books?”

“This is better than Amazon. No coffee there. How come that accent’s in here, then?”

“Excuse to travel, job connects me with Mexico and home. I work in the sun, eat great food, help more people find the place. I'm kinda building an expat friend circle. Are you from here?”

“Mexico City. I work all over…” She found Nabokov. She pulled Lolita first, read the blurb. Held it. Pulled Pale Fire. Read the blurb.

“They're serious gifts,” he said, beside her.

“I got all my gifts. Something for myself. This was in a film…” She waved Pale Fire.

“Yeah. I didn't really get it. Hard work. Had to cheat a bit. Nabokov's a special breed. You know about that one?” He nodded his eyes at Lolita.

“Edgy-not-edgy-it’s-serious?”

“No one believed him. He kept saying, telling people, it's about bad things. He's a bad guy, it’s not meant to be cool. Everyone ignored him and made it cool. Like, decade's worth of choosing the wrong meaning.”

“People had codes. Now they got the internet.”

“Guess so. You mean… know the web code, find your thing?”

“You don't even need the code. Tell the machine plainly. Give me… Lolita! Give me… a Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling sandwich!” She laughed, half genuine. So did he, but shorter.

Aureliano and the smell of coffee wafted up with the rattling of a tray with cups and saucers and spoons. Not paper cups and plastic lids.

Her fourteenth book, which remained unwrapped, was Arnaud's recommendation. Apparently it was more Fi than Sci. “Reflection of the human condition,” he said. He made her promise to read Michel Faber's Under the Skin before watching the movie. That was the right, the best, the only order. The payoff was worth it. His commitment to his belief was fanatical. He made that sci-fi literary novel sound like an incredibly important book. It wasn't thick but he made it sound like it was seven hundred pages.

Aureliano's wrapping was perfect. He even put her Rough Guides in a kind of floral cloth tied with a bow when she wasn't paying attention, when Arnaud was becoming fanatical. “A gift to yourself,” grandfather had said. So they drank free coffee in a place that wasn't Amazon, while she made new acquaintances. Not to be outdone, she'd trumped Arnaud's recommendation with Saramago's Blindness.

“Don't lie to me,” she said. She meant it. He half swallowed. “You've read it. Don't lie.” He held her gaze and narrowed his brow against the test.

“I'm not. I just haven't. I heard about it. Never picked it up. Never thought about it until a lady in a bookstore said I'd lied about not reading it. She was so serious, I thought it must be worth reading.”

“Then that's what you've got to choose.” She melted with an open smile and wider eyes and higher, softer tone. “It's essential. Better than the black one or the white one, trust me. Should he trust me, Aureliano?”

“Mmm, he can trust Saramago's prose, for sure. I choose to trust a lovely lady who gives children nice books.”

“That's good enough, then.” She looked at Arnaud like she'd won—eyes wide, a show blink, and tight-mouthed, slight smile. He sighed through his half smile. A concession.

He held the door for her when they left. Outside, the traffic was busier.

“Thanks for the recommendation. I hope you like Saramago.”

“I'll look for your review. Not on Amazon though, right?”

She nodded. She turned to walk away from him, took a couple of slow steps while looking in her tote. She slowly turned back.

“Can you do me a favour? Just… my phone died. I need to call my friend to find her in town. Can I…?”

“Sure. As long as she's not on a Chinese number. That's not included in my plan.” He handed her his oversized phone. She dialled her number. It went straight to her voicemail.

“Hey, it's me. Phone’s dead. Meet me at Brujas Pub, I'm heading there now.” She handed back the phone. “Thanks. Well…” She backed up a step, smiling, head tilting. “Nice meeting you. Catch you again.” Opening up but leaving.

“Yeah, nice… I'm Arnaud. You're—”

“Lucia.” She settled square on, feet apart, wider than her hips. She lowered her bags of books from around her towards the floor, arms straight. His gaze moved. Waist. Up. Eyes.

“Not Maria.”

“No. Not to people in bookstores.” Another step back.

“Maybe… can I give you… can I get your number?” he said.

“We just did that bit, Arnaud.” She stuck her tongue out a bit, crossed her eyes, spun away and catwalked fast, one foot in front of the other, making her hips roll.