6AM, BRISTOL, UK

Ten miles. Sixty minutes.

Guy knew how to judge pace, with and without huge loads. The zoned-out, Zen-like aspect of running kicked in after the first mile, once thoughts moved sideways.

When he lowered his guard, his mind boiled off old truth.

Violence punctuated his run along a section of fast road. The roar of passing cars became close air support—whooshing screams of diving fast jets, low jets prowling.

Flashes: grey-brown columns blasting skyward; piles of structure embedded with flesh, all still but never quiet.

He remembered faces warped by frenzied screaming and the screamingly funny; the death face was both.

A last, slow mile was when the sweat pissed out and his mind returned. Guy hoped to have a guest who needed gentle handling, not the rough and tumble they’d both known.

Feed, water—they were solid opening moves but after that came negotiation, not orders.

He turned into Adelphi Street. The store’s shutters were obvious thanks to the colourful mural that read Essence: Bar-Coffee-Social Kitchen. Angel Bakery, halfway down, and the newsagents were already open.

News and porn is all online so why do newsagents still exist? For the same reason as all the Turkish barbers, probably.

Two doors before Essence was a bank. Its recessed entrance was blocked by a filthy, red-brown worm that had swallowed a lump of something it now digested atop a layer of cardboard.

Then the worm was a flash of a corpse’s prolapsed gut.

He passed by. Relief escaped with a breath. Hope stole some space near his heart.

Two meaningless padlocks held Essence’s shutter down. He popped the first with a shim forced down between shackle and body. He picked the second. An observer wouldn’t spot a time difference to using keys. Guy eased up the shutter enough to get to the front door’s lock. He slipped under and in.

Things were tidy and smelled right: minimal citrus and bubblegum notes in the front coffee house and mid social kitchen; at the back where the bar ran perpendicular in the T-shaped layout, bleach, polish and citrus mixed into the correct olfactory nonsense. He took the back stairs up to the staff area to shower.

Twenty minutes later, every section, system, machine and the front lights were on and waiting for business. The landline rang at the exact same time a pair of overlong and seam-worn jeans strolled into view outside. They were piled on top of scuffed, black boots. British Army pattern.

“Mornin’,” said Guy down the phone.

“Alright, lover. Saw your lights on. You ready now?”

“Yeah, anytime. Cheers, ‘Chelle.”

Michelle had made a success of Angel’s when she took it over four years ago. She was the kind of honest that went with accurate measurement and timing. She liked espresso martinis.

The jeans had stopped outside the front door. They sank down and curled up into a shape that nudged Guy’s hope sideways, into the urge for affectionate verbal abuse.

Guy just grinned.

The boots and the now squatting jeans were connected to an Army cold weather smock whose camouflage pattern hid dirt. On top of all that was the pale, slightly ashen face of Niall Lynch.

Guy hollered through cupped hands.

“You’re just in time, mate. Push the shutter up, will ya?” He pointed up then waved towards himself.

Niall flashed a decent grin then slung the shutter up with a rattle and stood in the open door.

“Now theeeen,” said Niall, with a nod of greeting. His Belfast drawl was hard to follow when he blathered. It was far too early for high speed operations from either of them.

Guy waved past the counter to the benches then immediately set about the coffee machine with minimal clatter.

Niall approached the counter with the pace of a man suspicious of a trap. When he rolled level with the counter, Guy asked, “Where’s your kit?” Niall vaguely thumbed back to the street. “Don’t leave it, mate. Bring it in. It’ll get fuckin’ nicked.”

By the time Niall returned with the now defeated worm draped around his shoulders, three large mugs sat on the bench table.

There was a clattering outside.

“Oh you fookin’ twat, ‘Chelle,” immediately followed. Then silence.

Niall snickered and turned to the door.

“Get yer brekkie,” said Guy.

“Nah, ya’s alright. She needs a haaand, so she duz.”

“That’s what staff are for. Guests get their brekkie.” Guy slipped from behind the counter, past Niall’s half-baggy, half-chaotic form, through a scent of BO gone rotten, into the street.

Michelle’s arse stared at him as she bent double, picking up a dozen mixed patisseries from the pavement.

“I saw the hole in your moon,” Guy sang to the tune of the Waterboys. Michelle let out a farty sigh as she stood up red-faced, then cursed the knackered paving slabs for catching a wheel and tipping precious load. He traded sympathies and steered the linked racks to the door then they rapidly stacked the trays inside.

“Tea, coffee or something stronger?” he said. She followed him inside and he pushed the two piles of trays to the counter. The three of them were sat comfortably ensconced in a mixture of Guy’s and Michelle’s handiwork when Paul and Kelly arrived for first shift, exchanged greetings and made to unload the trays. Through a mouthful of croissant Guy told them to join breakfast. For half an hour, five people talked about little bits of life, local affairs, cake spillages, the state of Bristol and its current crop of nightcrawlers.

As Paul, Kelly and Guy set about filling the counter with Michelle’s wares, she clattered back to her bakery.

Guy fired a second round of coffee. Niall was pinned down.

“You got anywhere you need to be today?” asked Guy.

“The bey-ooty of being self-employed,” said Niall, “is that I am my own boss. I can be anywhere I choose, so I can. As you well know, being of the same status and disposition.”

They both laughed. Niall was shrewd—wasted on squaddie life.

“Good. Well, can you spare me some of your time and expertise? What’s your consultancy rate?”

“Depends on the subject, but you’ve made a downpayment already, so you have.” Niall nodded at the traces of breakfast. “Ya got time on the clock.”

Guy chose from the conversational paths he’d sketched out the night before. He didn’t know for sure what was right. Niall wasn’t a fully known quantity.

One step at a time. Don’t step on a landmine.

Guy led Niall through the benches, between two heavy black velvet curtains that separated the bar from the social kitchen and sat him in a circular booth of green leather seating that swept around a tabletop of hammered copper.

At the control panel behind the bar, Guy set a low lighting around their table and set some classical music low in the background.

“Been a while since I been romanced, Guy. Veeeery nice, very smooth.”

“First date etiquette, the bloke pays right? Does that mean we’re going Dutch, Niall?”

“Ha! No no no. The guy pays, Guy. There’s only one Guy here. So I’ll have a fillet steak and a sirloin, all the trimmings, and a bottle of Moët. Pur-lease.” He grinned widely as he leaned back into the leather. “And might I say that your generosity makes you look even more handsome than your Grindr profile. Heh-heh-heh!”

“Flattery’ll get you most places, buddy.” He sat down opposite. “How’d you get on with thinking about what I asked you?”

“Aye…” Niall looked down at the table, then across to the bar. “Errr, well, I doubt I’m tekkin’ a ticket tae Belfast this year. Brizzie’s as good a place as any. But I could do with upping my digs.”

“If you’re looking for new digs, I’m looking for some help. So I was thinking you might come and have a look at what I need help with. If it’s up your street, it’ll make you more comfortable and give you some options. If it’s not for you, no worries.”

“Mysterious, Guy. Intriguing. What’s the job? I don’t do violence, drugs, guns or porn. That was the old me.”

“Nothing that glamorous, sad to say. But I do need to demystify things. Bluntly, I’m looking for someone who knows their own demons enough to be honest about them. That’s a base level requirement.”

“That’s a wee bit forward for a first date. Especially when it’s practically a blind one. Little old me spillin’ me guts to the Grindr King, not sure if I’ll even get a reacharound. What’s the feckin’ job an’ why me? Mr no trace bloke on the street ‘n all?”

“Farming. Straightforward farming. No tractors needed. You need to come and see, then it’ll make sense. Why you? Why not? I know you. A job can help anyone willing to take it.”

A flash of cold ran through him. Guy remembered, for a microsecond, what pride and its destruction felt like.

He secretly bit the tip of his tongue to kill it off.

“If you wanna satisfy your curiosity so you can think about it,” said Guy, “get ready. Get a shower. There’s clean clothes upstairs. I’ll wash your gear here, it’ll be dry by the time we get back. We’ll go after second breakfast. It’s only a few miles away.”

When Niall came back downstairs, clean and in adequately fitting attire, a cooked breakfast with a sirloin and a fillet steak sat waiting on the copper table top.

They took a taxi south out of town. They did not speak. Niall watched Bristol passing by, like he hadn’t seen so much of the city at that speed or perspective before. Guy gave the driver directions late on until they disembarked at a crossroads between hedgerows.

“Come on.” Guy led the way over a steel, five-bar gate up a hard track of fine, compressed, yellow gravel.

“This new? It’s high load for farming vehicles,” said Niall, eyeballing the track.

“Yeah. You’ll see.”

The track rose into the meadow, along its Western perimeter hedge. Nothing had grazed or cut any growth. Grass and flowers had reached their variously full heights. The place was alive with insects. At the rise, the ground levelled. Ahead of them, another hundred meters into the meadow was the end of a shipping container. Brown-red, plain. It lay in line with the track.

In silence, the men approached. Guy opened the container enough to get inside and brought out an extendable ladder. He laid it against the closed door, slid it up to reach above the container’s roof and stepped up.

“This way for the tour,” he said. Niall followed without question. When they were both stood on top, Guy said, “Welcome to the VBP.”

Niall’s eyebrows lifted. He said nothing.

“That,” Guy said, pointing along a perimeter marked with bright yellow line, “is an acre. There’s four in a square, but only this one has a container in it. That acre is yer farm. This Very Big Project is two things: it’s making that acre maximally productive in veg, and it’s making this container everything the farmer needs it to be. There’s no farm machinery. The system simply doesn’t need it. That’s part of the point. Everything you would need to learn that method of farming is already in this container, along with the beginnings of that life.”

Guy turned to look Niall straight in the eye. Quietness had taken hold of his companion. Guy didn’t know what it meant.

“Look around at everything that’s here. Think about who and what you are. Think about whether the VBP can fit between that and what you want in your future. I’ll be up here whenever you want to talk about anything unless it starts raining, then I’ll be in the box.” Guy pulled out a packet of tobacco from his back pocket and began to roll a cigarette.