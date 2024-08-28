Very Slow Thinking
Alexander Constantine - 2
The collapse was full of opportunity, even though it was an insight into the the misery of human nature.
7 hrs ago
Ignasz Semmelweisz
Alexander Constantine - 1
Almost no one knew what the point of it all was. It was transition, evolution, revolution, and management writ large.
Aug 26
Ignasz Semmelweisz
UK National Psyop
He who controls perception defines reality.
Aug 10
Ignasz Semmelweisz
July 2024
T.G. Wilson's Zionism Series
A collection of video works on Zionism
Jul 27
Ignasz Semmelweisz
Basic Strategy: Leveraging Law & ICJ Advisory Opinion
A simple 3 point plan that citizens can take part in.
Jul 27
Ignasz Semmelweisz
TRUMAN SHOW: DEI undermining kicks off
That was quick
Jul 23
Ignasz Semmelweisz
TRUMAN SHOW: PseudoCoup in motion
Time to start sticking our necks out
Jul 23
Ignasz Semmelweisz
Death of Epistemology: AI's true purpose for the hoi polloi?
When you warp reality for your benefit, you warp language and even time to that end
Jul 22
Ignasz Semmelweisz
CROWDSTRIKE GLOBAL OUTAGE: Attack plot thickens. It's worse than we thought
Everything we said about how to view this was true. And then some.
Jul 22
Ignasz Semmelweisz
CROWDSTRIKE GLOBAL OUTAGE: No accident
You must consider CrowdStrike a hostile actor on an inside job
Jul 19
Ignasz Semmelweisz
Middle East Meltdown: ICJ opinion batters Israel
The World Court has just rejected all Israeli, US & western objections, ruled that the Israeli occupation of Gaza & the West Bank, including East…
Jul 19
Ignasz Semmelweisz
CROWDSTRIKE GLOBAL OUTAGE: Hybrid warfare? Food for thought
A short thought exercise
Jul 19
Ignasz Semmelweisz
