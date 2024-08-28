Very Slow Thinking

Alexander Constantine - 2
The collapse was full of opportunity, even though it was an insight into the the misery of human nature.
  
Alexander Constantine - 1
Almost no one knew what the point of it all was. It was transition, evolution, revolution, and management writ large.
  
UK National Psyop
He who controls perception defines reality.
  
July 2024

T.G. Wilson's Zionism Series
A collection of video works on Zionism
  
Basic Strategy: Leveraging Law & ICJ Advisory Opinion
A simple 3 point plan that citizens can take part in.
  
TRUMAN SHOW: DEI undermining kicks off
That was quick
  
TRUMAN SHOW: PseudoCoup in motion
Time to start sticking our necks out
  
Death of Epistemology: AI's true purpose for the hoi polloi?
When you warp reality for your benefit, you warp language and even time to that end
  
CROWDSTRIKE GLOBAL OUTAGE: Attack plot thickens. It's worse than we thought
Everything we said about how to view this was true. And then some.
  
CROWDSTRIKE GLOBAL OUTAGE: No accident
You must consider CrowdStrike a hostile actor on an inside job
  
Middle East Meltdown: ICJ opinion batters Israel
The World Court has just rejected all Israeli, US & western objections, ruled that the Israeli occupation of Gaza & the West Bank, including East…
  
CROWDSTRIKE GLOBAL OUTAGE: Hybrid warfare? Food for thought
A short thought exercise
  
